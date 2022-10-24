Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Absent WWE Star Injury Confirmed On Raw
A top WWE star’s absence was confirmed with dialogue during a segment between other wrestlers on tonight’s WWE Raw. During a segment that went on to get progressively stranger as time wore on, a throwaway line ended up being quite crucial. While the Miz speculated that Tommaso Ciampa...
ComicBook
Watch The Rock Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Ava Raine Make Her WWE Debut
WWE NXT's Schism teased they would finally reveal their new member this week, and now the time is finally here. For the past few weeks a mysterious person in a red robe and a mask has been sighted in the crowd or nearby when Schism is in the ring, and after a bevy of teases, tonight they revealed the person's identity. Some had theories, but I'm pretty sure few people had Simone Johnson, aka Dwayne The Rock Johnson's daughter and WWE's Ava Raine, on their theory lists. Raine made her WWE TV debut tonight as the fourth member of Schism, and it seems like the momentum for the group just picked up even more. You can watch the full debut of Raine in the clip below.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Bianca Belair battles Bayley in non-title match
Nearly everything had been going right for Bayley and Damage CTRL after the group returned to WWE at SummerSlam. That changed when Bayley came up short in a ladder match with Raw women's champion Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules. The two will meet again on Monday night when they face off in Raw's featured match.
stillrealtous.com
Randy Orton Allegedly Caused WWE Star To Quit The Company
Randy Orton’s backstage behavior during his early days in WWE has become infamous as he quickly earned a reputation for being out of control. It seems that Orton’s behavior was too much for Rochelle Loewen who was part of WWE in 2003. Val Venis recently spoke to Wrestling...
Nikki Cross Returns On 10/24 WWE Raw, Attacks Bianca Belair And Bayley
In the main event of the October 24 episode of WWE Raw, Bayley faced Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The two foes threw everything they had at each other. At the end of the match, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemates, interfered. The referee was about to eject them, but the official got inadvertently taken out as a mysterious individual dove on to Kai and SKY at ringside. The newcomer then entered the ring and helped Bayley pin Belair.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Natalya & Her Sister, Liv Morgan, Xavier Woods, Kane, More
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan will be appearing on this week’s episode of Chucky. The official Twitter account of the show posted a video preview of the former SmackDown Women’s Champion’s appearance on the show. You can check that out below:. Xavier Woods took to Twitter to hype...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (10/24): Bianca Belair Vs. Bayley
Tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" will emanate from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, just 12 days away from the Crown Jewel premium live event taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A major encounter has been booked for tonight's broadcast, as reigning "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will take...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Decision Not To Give Bron Breakker Steiner Family Name
Given his family's lineage, many believed that Bron Breakker should've adopted the "Steiner" name, similar to his father and uncle, but WWE had other plans at the time. It was reported that Breakker himself came up with the name, stating that the inspiration came from his time playing football. Someone...
ewrestlingnews.com
Becky Lynch Believes It’s Better For WWE If She’s A Heel
Becky Lynch does far more for WWE as a villain than as a hero, at least as far as the former RAW Women’s Champion is concerned. After over a year out due to pregnancy, Lynch returned to WWE TV at SummerSlam 2021 and re-established herself as a heel with a shocking win over Bianca Belair.
411mania.com
WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts To Being Mentioned on Raw, Rhea Ripley Bodyslams Luke Gallows
– James Ellsworth got name dropped on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to social media to react. On tonight’s show, The Club confronted The Judgment Day and AJ Styles referred to Dominik as belonging to “the generation of James Ellsworth” as opposed to Dominik’s self-comparison to Eddie Guerrero.
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Superstar undergoes hip surgery
WWE Raw Superstar Tommaso Ciampa revealed on his Instagram Wednesday that he underwent surgery for a hip injury. Ciampa did not indicate how long he will be out of action. He last wrestled against Bobby Lashley at a house show on September 17 in Bakersfield, California. Wrestleview wishes Tommaso Ciampa...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Trends For Body-Slamming Male Superstar On WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley's "Slam Heard Around The World" remains a major talking point among wrestling fans following her exploits on last night's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina. During the Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson match, Ripley effortlessly picked up Luke Gallows and body-slammed the 300-pounder in the outside area, eliciting a loud reaction from fans at the Spectrum Center. Later, Ripley would strike Anderson with a low blow, allowing Balor to secure the pinfall victory.
wrestlinginc.com
The Boogeyman Returning To WWE Programming
The Boogeyman has been announced as one of the guests for the October 26 episode of WWE's "The Bump." The Halloween-themed episode is set to begin at 1 PM ET. The Boogeyman is under a legends contract with WWE, which means he makes infrequent non-wrestling appearances. Though in September, The Boogeyman made it clear that he wants to return full-time to the company. As noted, he had posted a photo of himself wearing a WWE Network hat with the caption, "Bring Boogeyman Back To TV."
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Responds to Rumors That He Had Backstage Heat With The Rock in WWE
During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Shawn Michaels addressed the internet rumors that he and The Rock never had a match together in WWE because he had backstage heat with The Rock. The following is what Michaels said:. “I’ve never worked with him. I work with — you...
Rhea Ripley Physically Dominates Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson On 10/24 WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley dominates men, (WWE) RAW style. The antics of Rhea Ripley continued on the October 24 edition of WWE Raw. During a singles match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor, Ripley was at ringside, as were the rest of The O.C. (AJ Styles & Luke Gallows). Eventually, Priest motioned to attack Styles, which prompted Ripley to body slam Luke Gallows on the ringside floor. This got one of the loudest reactions from the crowd thus far.
PWMania
Fred Rosser Looks Back On Decision To Come Out After Joining WWE
Fred Rosser recently appeared as a guest on the Insider’s Edge program for an in-depth interview covering his pro wrestling career. During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar known as Darren Young of the Prime Time Players reflected on his decision to come out after signing with the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On New WWE Leadership
When asked about the difference between the current AEW and WWE locker rooms in light of recent drama swirling around Tony Khan's roster, Konnan, who has worked for both promotions (though at wildly different periods in history) didn't mince words. On the latest episode of his "Keepin' It 100" podcast,...
PWMania
CJ Perry (Lana) Talks About Miro Referencing Her on AEW TV, Storyline With Nia Jax
CJ Perry, formerly Lana, spoke with Fightful Select ahead of the Surreal Life’s return on October 24. Perry stated that she did not believe she was punished for Miro joining AEW in the Nia Jax table storyline, in which she was repeatedly put through tables because she pushed for the angle to happen. Perry and Liv Morgan went back and forth about who would be the one to participate in the angle.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Reacts To Controversial WWE Attitude Era Wedding Homage
The Attitude Era in WWE was a lot of things, but subtle wasn't really one of them. Since the dawn of the PG Era, the company's higher-ups don't always jump at the chance to acknowledge some of that period's more controversial moments from that time, but every once in a while they make an exception — sometimes courtesy of WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon herself.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Talks AEW Signing Renee Paquette, His Friendship With Sting
On the latest ARN podcast, Arn Anderson talked about a wide range of topics, including AEW signing former WWE interviewer Renee Paquette. Here are the highlights:. “A genuinely nice person. I worked with her quite a bit in WWE for a long time and she’s just really a professional. She’s a pro. She’s a nice person. She is a great mom. I got to visit with the baby a little bit. What an acquisition she is for AEW. She’s going to do some great things with the company, I’m sure.”
Comments / 0