Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

The Chicago Bears make a big trade that shows they have a plan

There is no question that the Chicago Bears changed the conversation around their team after their convincing victory over the New England Patriots on Monday but that victory shouldn’t change the overall direction of the team. Confirmation that the Bears’ front office understands the direction that the team is...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Buccaneers need to make legend an offer he can’t refuse

The Buccaneers are dying on offense with Byron Leftwich. They need to make a change, and the good news is they have an easy replacement option. The Buccaneers need to cut ties with Byron Leftwich as soon as humanly possible. If not tonight, tomorrow is the next-best option. There is...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report sheds light on why Matt Ryan was benched

The Indianapolis Colts on Monday made the surprising decision to bench Matt Ryan, and there is at least one NFL insider who appears to have seen it coming. Albert Breer of The MMQB published his weekly column hours before the Colts announced that they plan to start Sam Ehlinger for the remainder of the season. In the column, Breer revealed that he has spoken with scouts around the NFL who believe Ryan’s throwing arm is “shot.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Raiders using something that is a lost art in the NFL

Not a whole lot of teams use the fullback anymore. It is almost a lost art in the NFL. However, the Las Vegas Raiders have been using it as of late, and it has been working to a tee. The Raiders’ fullback situation or room, starts and ends with Jakob...
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Jim Nantz news

The NCAA Tournament is going to sound very different in a few years with the news that Jim Nantz will step away from calling March Madness following the 2023 edition. Per the New York Post, Nantz will step away from the CBS/WBD Sports coverage following the upcoming NCAA Tournament, which is being held in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Copper Fit may have finally cut ties with Brett Favre

Following his welfare scandal, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has seemingly been removed from Copper Fit’s website. Former Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre has been in the center of a Mississippi welfare scandal. A bombshell report revealed that Favre had received welfare funding from the state’s ex-governor Phil Bryant, to help the University of Southern Mississippi State build a volleyball facility. Favre has denied this, but has seen some partnerships suspended, including with SiriusXM and ESPN Milwaukee.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

Pat McAfee calls out Nick Saban over Jermaine Burton punishment

It’s been over a week since Alabama lost to Tennessee and the talk has turned from the game to an incident between a Tennessee fan and Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton. Burton is accused of striking the fan after she stormed the field with other Vols fans after their win over Alabama. Nick Saban announced that Burton’s punishment will be handled internally but the wide receiver started against Mississippi State last weekend, raising a lot of questions and eyebrows across the country over how any “punishment” was handled.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

