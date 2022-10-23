It’s been over a week since Alabama lost to Tennessee and the talk has turned from the game to an incident between a Tennessee fan and Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton. Burton is accused of striking the fan after she stormed the field with other Vols fans after their win over Alabama. Nick Saban announced that Burton’s punishment will be handled internally but the wide receiver started against Mississippi State last weekend, raising a lot of questions and eyebrows across the country over how any “punishment” was handled.

