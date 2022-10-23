Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Chicago Bears make a big trade that shows they have a plan
There is no question that the Chicago Bears changed the conversation around their team after their convincing victory over the New England Patriots on Monday but that victory shouldn’t change the overall direction of the team. Confirmation that the Bears’ front office understands the direction that the team is...
Buccaneers need to make legend an offer he can’t refuse
The Buccaneers are dying on offense with Byron Leftwich. They need to make a change, and the good news is they have an easy replacement option. The Buccaneers need to cut ties with Byron Leftwich as soon as humanly possible. If not tonight, tomorrow is the next-best option. There is...
Chiefs reveal secret weapon to team chemistry that Kyler Murray is going to hate
The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Kyler Murray. The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Report sheds light on why Matt Ryan was benched
The Indianapolis Colts on Monday made the surprising decision to bench Matt Ryan, and there is at least one NFL insider who appears to have seen it coming. Albert Breer of The MMQB published his weekly column hours before the Colts announced that they plan to start Sam Ehlinger for the remainder of the season. In the column, Breer revealed that he has spoken with scouts around the NFL who believe Ryan’s throwing arm is “shot.”
‘Around the Second Week of Camp’: Marvin Jones Quickly Realized Urban Meyer Was a Mistake
The longtime collegiate coach embarked on an NFL rollercoaster, one mired with controversy and ineptitude.
atozsports.com
Raiders using something that is a lost art in the NFL
Not a whole lot of teams use the fullback anymore. It is almost a lost art in the NFL. However, the Las Vegas Raiders have been using it as of late, and it has been working to a tee. The Raiders’ fullback situation or room, starts and ends with Jakob...
thecomeback.com
Sports world reacts to Jim Nantz news
The NCAA Tournament is going to sound very different in a few years with the news that Jim Nantz will step away from calling March Madness following the 2023 edition. Per the New York Post, Nantz will step away from the CBS/WBD Sports coverage following the upcoming NCAA Tournament, which is being held in Houston.
Copper Fit may have finally cut ties with Brett Favre
Following his welfare scandal, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has seemingly been removed from Copper Fit’s website. Former Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre has been in the center of a Mississippi welfare scandal. A bombshell report revealed that Favre had received welfare funding from the state’s ex-governor Phil Bryant, to help the University of Southern Mississippi State build a volleyball facility. Favre has denied this, but has seen some partnerships suspended, including with SiriusXM and ESPN Milwaukee.
thecomeback.com
Pat McAfee calls out Nick Saban over Jermaine Burton punishment
It’s been over a week since Alabama lost to Tennessee and the talk has turned from the game to an incident between a Tennessee fan and Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton. Burton is accused of striking the fan after she stormed the field with other Vols fans after their win over Alabama. Nick Saban announced that Burton’s punishment will be handled internally but the wide receiver started against Mississippi State last weekend, raising a lot of questions and eyebrows across the country over how any “punishment” was handled.
3 Lakers who simply have to play better (not named Russell Westbrook)
The Los Angeles Lakers have started the season with an 0-3 record and many fans are rightfully outraged. Los Angeles is coming off of one of the worst seasons in franchise history and after months of speculation and small moves, nothing has changed. While the elephant in the room might...
FanSided
293K+
Followers
557K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0