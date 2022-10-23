Read full article on original website
Large slash piles set to burn near Vail could create quite a show this winter
Four miles north of Vail in the White River National Forest, a logging project known as the Piney Timber Sale has resulted in the collection of massive, machine-built slash piles. Those piles will have to be burned this winter, part of a large effort underway in the White River National...
I-70 reopens following deadly crash near Georgetown
The Colorado State Patrol says westbound Interstate 70 is open near Georgetown following a deadly crash.
Officers volunteer to keep roads safe on holidays
While some may consider upcoming holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas the perfect opportunities to let loose, others think of them as a time to avoid the roads. Dealing with an influx of travelers during the holidays is one thing, but an influx of intoxicated drivers on holidays is an even more dangerous problem.
Last call for 7 Hermits Brewing Co. at Eagle Ranch location as locals’ favorite gets set to close Friday
7 Hermits Brewing Co., the popular bar and restaurant with locations in Eagle and Vail, announced Thursday on its Facebook page that it will be closing its Eagle location permanently on Friday, Oct. 28. The Vail location will remain open for business. 7 Hermits has been a staple in the...
Keystone Ski Resort to open for winter season on Friday with prizes, a DJ and more
Keystone Ski Resort will open Friday, Oct. 28, with a host of activities and fanfare to kick off the winter season. The ski resort will open with nearly 2 miles of terrain on the Schoolmarm and Silver Spoon trails. Additionally, skiers and riders will have access to a hike-to terrain park on Spring Dipper.
Letter: Importance of Eagle Valley transportation authority
As I reflect on the history of Vail, the initiative and creativity of our founders to create the Vail bus system was phenomenal. Nothing has made a bigger difference to our community than those early decisions. Now it’s time for us to recognize the importance of interconnecting all our various bus systems within the valley. It is critical for our employees, for our guests, and our community that we pass this consolidation. Vail has always been a leader and now it’s time for our community to take the next step.
Eagle County approves variances for roads within ranch up Sweetwater Road
A large ranch up Sweetwater Road can proceed with development, thanks to road requirements variances granted by the Eagle County Board of Commissioners. The owners of Hell’s Gate Ranch, an 885-acre parcel, asked for variances from the county’s road improvement requirements. The property owners want to put 22 homes on the property. That’s allowed under state law, which allows approval of parcels of 35 acres or more without zoning approval. The state law does allow county oversight of roads and access to main roads.
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
Time to get spooky: A ‘hotspot’ for paranormal experiences in Eagle County￼
Editor’s Note: “Time to get spooky” is a series in the Vail Daily exploring the spooky, strange and supernatural. For Red Cliff Mayor Duke Gerber, the presence of paranormal activity in the historic town is undeniable. “I believe in ghosts, 100 percent,” Gerber said. Gerber —...
Letter: Protect the East Vail bighorn sheep
As a resident of our treasured and fragile Eagle Valley, I am writing to oppose Vail Resorts’ proposed development of the Booth Heights parcel and to thank the town of Vail for commencing condemnation proceedings to protect the last of our bighorn sheep winter habitat. The fact that prior...
Town of Gypsum requests removal of Pride flag from Gypsum Recreation Center
In March, Mountain Recreation’s decision to fly Pride flags year-round at its three Eagle County facilities was initially met with some backlash, followed by a groundswell of support from local residents, nonprofits and community groups. The town of Gypsum requested this week that the Pride flag be removed from...
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
Letter: Support housing and transportation on the ballot
The Vail Local Housing Authority advocates for affordable housing initiatives and works to ensure there is Vail-based deed-restricted housing for at least 30 percent of Vail’s workforce. To that end, and with your mail-in ballots now sitting on your kitchen counter and ready to be filled out, we support and urge “yes” votes on the following three initiatives that will be instrumental in delivering on housing solutions:
Letter: What a great weekend
This year’s Vail Pioneer Weekend was the most successful ever. About 1,700 people registered, and more than 800 turned out for the weekend’s Saturday events in Lionshead. We had a big crowd at the amphitheater on Sunday, too. Thanks to everyone who donated money and time for this...
Vail, Avon and Eagle County to participate in National Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29￼
The Vail and Avon Police Departments as well as the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29. This is an opportunity to clean out your medicine cabinets of all unwanted, expired or unused medications and have them disposed of safely. Getting rid of unused medications helps prevent accidental and intentional misuse of these items while safe disposal protects water sources by keeping drugs out of wastewater and the landfill. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
From Trick-or-Treat Trots to costume contests, pumpkin patches and puppet shows, it’s a busy Halloween weekend: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/28/22
This year, Halloween falls on a Monday but there are plenty of things going on for the kids and adults leading up to the spooky holiday. We’ve listed them out by day so you can plan to do as much or as little as you like around the Vail Valley this Halloween season.
Letter: Thanks, Vail Daily, for candidate forum
Thanks, Vail Daily for providing another opportunity to hear the candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. I was able to successfully stream the event on Facebook!. Once again, I had the opportunity to hear from the candidates for Colorado Senate District 8 and House District 26. And once again I strongly urge Eagle County residents (regardless of party affiliation) to vote for Dylan Roberts and Meghan Lukens.
Trust Our Land: Protect wildlife as seasons change
Well, it happened again. Summer gave way to fall which is transitioning into early winter faster than many of us are ready to accept. We’re not the only ones preparing our minds and bodies for winter. Wildlife like deer and elk are too. As the seasons shift and the higher elevations pack on seasonal snow, most of the large wildlife descend into our valleys where they have more food, but less space. As cohabitants, it’s up to us to be mindful of their needs during the time of year when they are most vulnerable.
Letter: Are sheep more important than people?
I read and agree with Kevin Tice’s recent letter to the editor concerning the East Vail housing debacle. As a Vail resident, commercial real estate developer, and member of the Eagle County Housing Task Force, I continue to believe that there is a clear need for additional employee housing community in Vail, and that we, as a community, must figure out a way to say yes to viable new housing projects, especially those that require no financial contribution or other assistance from the town.
