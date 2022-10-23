ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officers volunteer to keep roads safe on holidays

While some may consider upcoming holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas the perfect opportunities to let loose, others think of them as a time to avoid the roads. Dealing with an influx of travelers during the holidays is one thing, but an influx of intoxicated drivers on holidays is an even more dangerous problem.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Importance of Eagle Valley transportation authority

As I reflect on the history of Vail, the initiative and creativity of our founders to create the Vail bus system was phenomenal. Nothing has made a bigger difference to our community than those early decisions. Now it’s time for us to recognize the importance of interconnecting all our various bus systems within the valley. It is critical for our employees, for our guests, and our community that we pass this consolidation. Vail has always been a leader and now it’s time for our community to take the next step.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County approves variances for roads within ranch up Sweetwater Road

A large ranch up Sweetwater Road can proceed with development, thanks to road requirements variances granted by the Eagle County Board of Commissioners. The owners of Hell’s Gate Ranch, an 885-acre parcel, asked for variances from the county’s road improvement requirements. The property owners want to put 22 homes on the property. That’s allowed under state law, which allows approval of parcels of 35 acres or more without zoning approval. The state law does allow county oversight of roads and access to main roads.
9NEWS

Snow closes Colorado mountain school district

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Letter: Protect the East Vail bighorn sheep

As a resident of our treasured and fragile Eagle Valley, I am writing to oppose Vail Resorts’ proposed development of the Booth Heights parcel and to thank the town of Vail for commencing condemnation proceedings to protect the last of our bighorn sheep winter habitat. The fact that prior...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Support housing and transportation on the ballot

The Vail Local Housing Authority advocates for affordable housing initiatives and works to ensure there is Vail-based deed-restricted housing for at least 30 percent of Vail’s workforce. To that end, and with your mail-in ballots now sitting on your kitchen counter and ready to be filled out, we support and urge “yes” votes on the following three initiatives that will be instrumental in delivering on housing solutions:
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: What a great weekend

This year’s Vail Pioneer Weekend was the most successful ever. About 1,700 people registered, and more than 800 turned out for the weekend’s Saturday events in Lionshead. We had a big crowd at the amphitheater on Sunday, too. Thanks to everyone who donated money and time for this...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail, Avon and Eagle County to participate in National Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29￼

The Vail and Avon Police Departments as well as the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29. This is an opportunity to clean out your medicine cabinets of all unwanted, expired or unused medications and have them disposed of safely. Getting rid of unused medications helps prevent accidental and intentional misuse of these items while safe disposal protects water sources by keeping drugs out of wastewater and the landfill. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Thanks, Vail Daily, for candidate forum

Thanks, Vail Daily for providing another opportunity to hear the candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. I was able to successfully stream the event on Facebook!. Once again, I had the opportunity to hear from the candidates for Colorado Senate District 8 and House District 26. And once again I strongly urge Eagle County residents (regardless of party affiliation) to vote for Dylan Roberts and Meghan Lukens.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Trust Our Land: Protect wildlife as seasons change

Well, it happened again. Summer gave way to fall which is transitioning into early winter faster than many of us are ready to accept. We’re not the only ones preparing our minds and bodies for winter. Wildlife like deer and elk are too. As the seasons shift and the higher elevations pack on seasonal snow, most of the large wildlife descend into our valleys where they have more food, but less space. As cohabitants, it’s up to us to be mindful of their needs during the time of year when they are most vulnerable.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Are sheep more important than people?

I read and agree with Kevin Tice’s recent letter to the editor concerning the East Vail housing debacle. As a Vail resident, commercial real estate developer, and member of the Eagle County Housing Task Force, I continue to believe that there is a clear need for additional employee housing community in Vail, and that we, as a community, must figure out a way to say yes to viable new housing projects, especially those that require no financial contribution or other assistance from the town.
VAIL, CO
