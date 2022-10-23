ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1 Fans Furious After Brad Pitt Snubs Iconically Awkward Commentator

By AJ McDougall
 3 days ago
Does Brad Pitt realize he just spurned Formula One royalty ? The celebrity became the latest trophy in Martin Brundle’s collection of awkward exchanges on Sunday, when he gave an unceremonious brush-off to the beloved driver-turned-commentator. Brundle, who raced between 1984 and 1996, was on his usual grid walk before the afternoon’s Grand Prix event, microphone in hand, when he spotted Pitt. Making a beeline for him (and ignoring a fan’s proffered hand as he did so), Brundle tried to engage the megastar on the subject of Pitt’s forthcoming untitled F1 film, even as the actor attempted to move past him. Asked if he could “tell us a bit about this movie,” Pitt replied, “No, not yet! Top secret.” Left trailing the Oscar winner, with his security team apparently discouraging further engagement, Brundle turned to the camera and mugged: “Obviously they’re known as ‘pitt stops’—if they don’t want you talking to Brad Pitt.” Many racing fans responded with rage on Brundle’s behalf, with one affronted Twitter user commenting : “When you’re at a Formula 1 Grand Prix you’re a guest of Martin Brundle. Respect the man.”

CALIFORNIA STATE
