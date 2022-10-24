ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee, MI

Menominee culinary class finds temporary kitchen at Bethel Lutheran Church

By ERIN NOHA EagleHerald Staff Writer
 3 days ago

MENOMINEE—The culinary arts teacher braids the doughy strands of puff pastry over her apple crumble as the glow of a projector light beams onto her face. The students onscreen are as equally transfixed on the apple strudel as her in-person class, numbering about 13, depending on who can get rides to class.

For Vicki Duffield, the anticipation was only building. The high school culinary class was hovering a day away from its first-ever Oktoberfest, a makeshift event to give her students a way to practice larger-scale cooking, despite school being closed until January.

In August, Menominee High School was damaged by flooding, eliminating their face-to-face meeting space for culinary arts class, which to Duffield, doesn’t feel like work at all, she said. Job or no job, she needed to find solutions for her students.

“I did this as soon as I heard we were going to be virtual,” she said, standing in the kitchen of Bethel Lutheran Church, 1309 14th Ave., Menominee, smells of bacon perfuming the tightly-packed room. “Grades are better when students are in person. We all miss the classroom and working with each other.”

The culinary arts teacher—beloved among her students—said her paraprofessional, Kitti Eland, called and asked the church if they could use the space to resume cooking classes for about 80 students. Duffield teaches Monday through Friday, but they open the kitchen on Wednesdays and Thursdays, where she teaches in-person and virtually at the same time.

As she speaks, classmates show off their class T-shirts that say “Butter & Garlic Are My Best Friends” and “Culinary Gangster.” In the background, the radio relaxes any tension from peeling too many apples or adding brown sugar to the strudel recipe at the wrong time.

Bags are lined up along the entryway tables, filled with ingredients for this week’s lesson, which revolves around Oktoberfest, an autumn festival held in Germany. Duffield assembles the bags with her paraprofessionals and delivers them to students’ homes who can’t attend because they can’t drive yet.

When Bethel Lutheran Church Pastor Scott Ehle got the call from Eland, he said the situation was a no-brainer.

“Inviting the culinary class was a lot of fun,” he said. “They send meals our way a few days a week, so that’s been great. Our church smells good.”

That’s not the only class, either. He said the cosmetology class is taking up the Sunday school rooms.

“Hopefully, it doesn’t just have to be when there’s a disaster at the school. They’re welcome at any time during the week in the future,” he said. “If there’s a partnership going forward, we’d be open to that.”

Duffield stands with Eland and paraprofessional Airi Bayerl as she talks about other community support.

“It’s amazing when you start reaching out how many people want to help,” Duffield said.

Zion Lutheran Church, 2714 James St., Marinette, gave them a grant for $2,500 on Wednesday.

“Our community is awesome,” she said.

McDonald’s, 1232 10th Ave, Menominee, let the group use its walk-in fridge as storage for Oktoberfest since the church had two fridges, but they filled up fast. The class also recently put out a call for donated utensils from the community. Now, they’re fully equipped but are always asking for donations.

Well, almost fully equipped. Eland said she had to stop in the kitchen to grab her mixer last week. She wanted to make chocolate chip cookies. It’s happened before, too.

“My husband asked me, ‘Where’s the immersion blender?’ And I said ‘...Church.’”

Their next event is the Brats for Breakfast on Nov. 17 from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. outside Andy’s Ace Hardware, 1307 8th Ave., Menominee.

The culinary arts class is also selling the apparel they designed, starting at $20, with funds going toward an annual hospitality end-of-year field trip. If you’d like to purchase items on their Amazon wish list, visit https://amzn.to/3eGCCbp.

Erin Noha can be reached by email at enoha@eagleherald.com

