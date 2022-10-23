Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Strong thunderstorms quickly moving through with cold front
SAN ANTONIO - Cold front arrives in San Antonio between 7am and 9am with showers and storms developing along it. This front will combine with stronger jet stream winds aloft and the upper low to our northwest to dynamically lift the atmosphere and produce a decent scattering of showers or storms moving east through 11am. One or two of these storms could be heavy with strong winds as well, and there's a very isolated tornado risk, especially in our eastern zone counties or south of Bexar County where it'll be a little more unstable in the atmosphere. By early afternoon, bulk of the showers and storms will be moving out of our far eastern zone counties.
San Antonio doppler radar shows severe storms moving into area
Forecast models show a chance for "an isolated tornado or two."
Water leak brings flood of concerns to far-west-side neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO — Hundreds of gallons of water gushed down a far-west-side street over the past few weeks. Residents say a tiny trickle at the corner of Blue Larkspur and Fort Marcy quickly turned into a stream. “Almost a month ago, I noticed the leak,” said Robert DeKeno. “I...
Fire officials investigating two overnight house fires in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Fire officials are investigating two house fires that happened overnight in San Antonio. The first fire happened around 2:10 a.m. in the 700 block of Harriman Place. The San Antonio Fire Department said they found a vacant house on Harriman that was smoking. Fire crews put the fire out and prevented it from spreading to nearby homes.
Multiple fire departments responded to battle blaze at northwest side apartment complex
BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas — Firefighters from multiple departments responded to battle a blaze at an apartment complex in Balcones Heights early Sunday morning. It happened around 3:32 a.m. at the 800 block of Gentlemen Rd. at the Terrace House Apartments. Officials say the fire broke out in the first...
Mysterious noises heard in Stone Oak at night
SAN ANTONIO — For the last several days, neighbors in and around Stone Oak have been trying to solve a mystery. What is the mysterious noise they're hearing late at night? Residents report the weird sounds happening between 10 p.m. and as early as 4:30 a.m. Unable to track...
Dried Up: Hydrologists dig into Jacob’s Well, prepare for explosive Hill Country growth
Texas researchers are taking a closer look at the future of the Trinity Aquifer.
San Antonio could receive new train routes if TxDOT secures federal funds
SAN ANTONIO — They say everything is bigger in Texas, but one exception to that rule might be train travel. And the more that the Lone Star State grows, the more its newest residents are wondering: Why?. “Suburban commuter or regional rail or even intercity passenger rail. The more...
'Run to Remember' honors Bexar County's fallen first responders
SAN ANTONIO — First responders sacrifice a lot in the name of public safety, and they sometimes pay the ultimate price. So far this year, Texas has experienced more law enforcement deaths than any other state. It accounts for nearly a quarter of officer fatalities in the United States, according to a report by Officer Down Memorial.
West Commerce crosswalk area turns deadly for San Antonio rapper
SAN ANTONIO — As a rapper, Richard Tovar had many names. Relatives say his music appears on social media sites as Eric Diaz, Stealth Entity and Richard Gein. But the last beat has sounded and his voice has been silenced. Tovar, a 46-year-old father of two, was killed by...
Family's pets die after fire tears through northwest San Antonio home, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO — A family is without a home after a fire on the northwest side severely damaged their house. They lost nearly all of their beloved pets, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on Bucknell Street, not far from...
Mobile nail salon bringing convenience to customers all over San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — We go to the nail salon, but has the nail salon ever come to you?. One San Antonio business owner decided to make pampering convenient with her mobile nail salon truck. Owner Natalie Arrufat already owns two event-planning businesses and saw that there was a specific...
New TxDOT ten-year plan includes $2.5 billion for San Antonio roads
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Transportation Commission allocated nearly $2.5 billion for San Antonio-area roads in its latest ten-year plan. Commissioners earmarked nearly $500 million more for projects in San Antonio's district this year, after Congress approved a massive infrastructure package. The Texas Department of Transportation will spend most...
United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County award over $400,000 to organizations helping heal Uvalde families
SAN ANTONIO — United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County awarded six organizations more than $400,000 to continue helping families impacted by the Robb Elementary shooting. The United with Uvalde fund has raised more than $1.73 million as of Sept. 8. San Antonio-based non-profit Family Service Association has...
Multiple agencies respond to large fire at south-Bexar County commercial lot
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Several units were called to assist in extinguishing a large fire in southeast Bexar County, in a commercial lot where the primary structure was built in 1980 and went up in flames Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. The fire broke out along 11708 U.S....
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
Two young men shot during a disturbance at east-side apartment complex, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two young men were shot in the leg during what police said was a disturbance at some apartments on the east side of town Saturday night. It happened on the 4800 block of Lord Rd at the Stella Apartments around 9:38 p.m. Police say it began...
CBS Austin
Popular Texas restaurant destroyed in fire
HILL COUNTRY, Texas (WOAI) — The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze.
COVID Tracker: Tuesday brings second-lowest case count since mid-April
SAN ANTONIO — The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases is down to its lowest levels since mid-April and hospitalizations continue tumbling from a summertime surge as colder weather arrives in San Antonio. Metro Health on Tuesday reported a single-day tally of 67 new infections. Aside from Oct. 17,...
'We're pleading for help': San Antonio neighbors say one man is behind a string of violence at local townhomes
SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors in a northeast side community say they are living a nightmare, and they say it’s all because of one man who refuses to leave. According to online court records, Jonathan Cruz Castro was out on bond for other felony charges when he was arrested Wednesday for attacking a man at The St. Charles Townhomes near Loop 410 and Harry Wurzbach.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 3