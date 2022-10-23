Read full article on original website
“It’s disheartening,’ More people dumping litter at Richland park
RICHLAND, Wash. — There are 62 parks in the City of Richland. “I can’t be everywhere at once,” Matthew Navarro said. That’s dozens of acres Ranger Matthew Navarro with the city has to patrol. But there’s one park in particular, where Navarro gets some help. “Become my little hero,” Navarro smiled. Jim Owen patrols the paths along the riverbanks of...
Red Cross provides an incentive for blood donations
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The American Red Cross is giving an incentive to give blood this season. The organization holds local blood drives Monday through Friday, looking for donations of any blood type. Josh Bryant is a mobile collection phlebotomist with the Red Cross. He said they need blood donations all year, but there are more donors when the holiday season...
Halloween lights bring a spooky scene to Tri-Cities
Richland, WASH. — Halloween is just around the corner, but for some folks in our community, it's a month long event. At the corner of Leslie an Peachtree in Richland, you'll find everything you need to get excited about the holiday. From smoke to skeletons, the Hubor's put on...
Candlelight vigil will remember slain Kennewick mom and other domestic violence victims
Dozens of victims from Benton and Franklin counties will be honored.
Could Clowning Around Land You in Tri-Cities Legal Trouble?
If you're thinking about dressing up as a clown to give the unsuspecting citizens of the Tri-Cities a good scare for Halloween, you might want to reconsider. There are many ways "clowning around" this holiday could land you in trouble with the law. Is Dressing as a Clown Around Town...
Local law enforcement hosting drug take back events on October, 29
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October, 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On National Prescription Drug Take Back day, the public is encouraged to safely remove and dispose of unused or unneeded medication by dropping them off at law enforcement locations across the country.
UPDATE: Power restored along Pasco-Kahlotus highway
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE, 10-25-22. The Franklin PUD reports that crews restored power to the 50 customers who lost it after about an hour. The Franklin PUD is reporting that a power outage in the area of the Pasco-Kahlotus highway has left about 50 customers without power. Franklin PUD crews...
Amazon, Seahawks team up with Operation Warm to provide students with coats, shoes
WHITE CENTER, Wash. — With the weather changing, hundreds of kids now have a way to stay warm. Amazon and the Seattle Seahawks partnered with Operation Warm to gift 440 students brand-new coats and shoes Tuesday morning in Beverly Park. Operation Warm, a national nonprofit, has served more than...
Jersey Mike's Pasco Location opening Wednesday
Pasco Wash. — Jersey Mike's is opening its new store in Pasco on Wednesday. This will be the third location with stores in all three cities now. The new store is located with a convenient and easy to access store-front on Road 68. The owners say after opening their Kennewick location just over a year ago, the business has been a great success, and they're excited to bring their sandwiches to Pasco.
KFD keeps commercial fire outside of building on Canal Drive
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 7303 West Canal Drive around 11:30 Sunday night. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, quick water application prevented the exterior fire from getting inside the building that houses multiple businesses. The cause of the fire...
Local health leaders highlight important Halloween safety tips
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — With Halloween right around the corner, local health leaders are highlighting some of the most important safety tips when out celebrating this year. Leaders with the Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD) said it's usually already dark during popular trick-or-treating hours, between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Adams street house fire in Richland
The Richland fire department responded to a house fire on Adams street. The one person inside got out safely.
Contentious policy passed by Richland School Board restricts some racial, cultural curriculum
RICHLAND, Wash. — By a 4-to-1 vote, the Richland School Board approved a contentious policy that instills certain restrictions on the way race, sexuality and culture are allowed to be discussed in the schools’ curriculum. During a school board meeting on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 25, four of the five Richland School Board members agreed to Policy 2360, which...
Tri-Cities Answers: What is the Best & Cleanest Local Movie Theater?
In a local Facebook forum the question was asked, What is the "best movie theater in the Tri? Cleanest? Ect." It must be obvious because there was one overwhelming answer that people from the Tri-Cities kept mentioning. What is the Best and Cleanest Movie Theater in Tri-Cities?. The exact question...
Power outage in Franklin County
About 50 Franklin PUD customers are without power along the Pasco-Kahlotus highway. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.
Gunshots ring out through residential Kennewick road, jarring neighborhood
KENNEWICK, Wash. — While no suspects or victims in a nighttime drive-by shooting have been identified, community members near the 4100-block of W 4th Ave are still reeling from a bevy of gunshots that were heard across the block on Tuesday. According to the Kennewick Police Department, officers in the area heard gunshots and rushed to the block around 8:15...
Train blocks road in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
Winter is Coming, the time to prepare your home is now
Pasco Wash. — As the colder months quickly approach us, here are some tips to help you and your home ready for the season. The cold can affect your heating and cooling systems. Experts say now is a perfect time to get your system checked before winter is upon us.
City of Pasco names a new interim City Manager starting Nov 1
PASCO, Wash. – Pasco Council appoints new interim City Manager, Adam Lincoln, beginning Nov. 1st. City Manager Dave Zabell announces his retirement early October 2022. At the end of the month, Council needed to appoint an Interim City Manager until a permanent one was named Zabell’s successor. Currently,...
“Karen” Halloween display removed after a Karen complained to city hall
The city of Prosser, WA recently received a complaint about Halloween decorations they put up outside of city hall, and were forced to take them down.
