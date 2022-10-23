ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Red Cross provides an incentive for blood donations

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The American Red Cross is giving an incentive to give blood this season. The organization holds local blood drives Monday through Friday, looking for donations of any blood type. Josh Bryant is a mobile collection phlebotomist with the Red Cross. He said they need blood donations all year, but there are more donors when the holiday season...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Halloween lights bring a spooky scene to Tri-Cities

Richland, WASH. — Halloween is just around the corner, but for some folks in our community, it's a month long event. At the corner of Leslie an Peachtree in Richland, you'll find everything you need to get excited about the holiday. From smoke to skeletons, the Hubor's put on...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Local law enforcement hosting drug take back events on October, 29

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October, 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On National Prescription Drug Take Back day, the public is encouraged to safely remove and dispose of unused or unneeded medication by dropping them off at law enforcement locations across the country.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Power restored along Pasco-Kahlotus highway

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE, 10-25-22. The Franklin PUD reports that crews restored power to the 50 customers who lost it after about an hour. The Franklin PUD is reporting that a power outage in the area of the Pasco-Kahlotus highway has left about 50 customers without power. Franklin PUD crews...
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Jersey Mike's Pasco Location opening Wednesday

Pasco Wash. — Jersey Mike's is opening its new store in Pasco on Wednesday. This will be the third location with stores in all three cities now. The new store is located with a convenient and easy to access store-front on Road 68. The owners say after opening their Kennewick location just over a year ago, the business has been a great success, and they're excited to bring their sandwiches to Pasco.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KFD keeps commercial fire outside of building on Canal Drive

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 7303 West Canal Drive around 11:30 Sunday night. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, quick water application prevented the exterior fire from getting inside the building that houses multiple businesses. The cause of the fire...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Local health leaders highlight important Halloween safety tips

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — With Halloween right around the corner, local health leaders are highlighting some of the most important safety tips when out celebrating this year. Leaders with the Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD) said it's usually already dark during popular trick-or-treating hours, between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
TRI-CITIES, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Contentious policy passed by Richland School Board restricts some racial, cultural curriculum

RICHLAND, Wash. — By a 4-to-1 vote, the Richland School Board approved a contentious policy that instills certain restrictions on the way race, sexuality and culture are allowed to be discussed in the schools’ curriculum. During a school board meeting on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 25, four of the five Richland School Board members agreed to Policy 2360, which...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Gunshots ring out through residential Kennewick road, jarring neighborhood

KENNEWICK, Wash. — While no suspects or victims in a nighttime drive-by shooting have been identified, community members near the 4100-block of W 4th Ave are still reeling from a bevy of gunshots that were heard across the block on Tuesday. According to the Kennewick Police Department, officers in the area heard gunshots and rushed to the block around 8:15...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Train blocks road in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Winter is Coming, the time to prepare your home is now

Pasco Wash. — As the colder months quickly approach us, here are some tips to help you and your home ready for the season. The cold can affect your heating and cooling systems. Experts say now is a perfect time to get your system checked before winter is upon us.
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

City of Pasco names a new interim City Manager starting Nov 1

PASCO, Wash. – Pasco Council appoints new interim City Manager, Adam Lincoln, beginning Nov. 1st. City Manager Dave Zabell announces his retirement early October 2022. At the end of the month, Council needed to appoint an Interim City Manager until a permanent one was named Zabell’s successor. Currently,...
PASCO, WA

