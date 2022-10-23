Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Related
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Where Pennsylvania’s Governor lives
Harrisburg (WHTM) — It may be referred to as a residence, but a lot of people think of it as the “Governor’s Mansion.” Until 1858, Pennsylvania did not have an official Governor’s home. A Governor would either rent or buy a house and use it during his time in office.
abc27.com
Midstate woman receives special celebration for her 100th birthday
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A local trailblazer celebrated a major milestone on Saturday. Saturday was Hettie Love’s 100th birthday. Love has called Harrisburg home for decades and has made quite an impact around the area. She was the first Black person ever to get an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
abc27.com
Fall Harvest Toys for Tots Fundraiser held in Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The holiday season is coming early for kids in the Midstate. That is thanks in part to the annual fall Harvest Fest Toys for Tots Fundraiser, which was held on Saturday. It is put on by the Tristate Event Planning Services. Each year, thousands of...
abc27.com
New Harrisburg program to help young people with disabilities
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTHM) — Young people with disabilities have new skills, thanks to a Harrisburg program. The state’s office of vocational rehabilitation honored Harrisburg on Thursday, Oct. 27, and the young people who took part in the My Work program. Participants spend the money the summer working on...
abc27.com
$1 million grant awarded for improvements in York County
Glen Rock, pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill of York County announced a $1 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), for a historical site in York. According to the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA), the RACP state-funded grant will be utilized to fund the...
abc27.com
New smoothie bowl restaurant coming to Cumberland County, Pa.
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — On Oct. 26, Bennett Williams Commercial announced on its social media page that it had leased a space in Camp Hill that is set to become a Playa Bowl franchise. This new Playa Bowl is located at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill —...
abc27.com
Lancaster County family receives new, free roof
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Years of wear and tear was replaced in a day. All for one Lancaster family. “Probably one of the most selfless people that I know so I can’t think of a whole lot of people more deserving than Chris and Michelle,” said Melvin Kleinsasser, senior project manager at The Exterior Company.
abc27.com
Manheim Township Halloween Carnival to take place this weekend
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Preparations have begun in Manheim Township, for the sixth annual Halloween Carnival. The carnival will be held at Stauffer Park where there will be games, costumes contests, and even “Halloween Bowling.” One of the highlights of the event is “Trunk or Treat,” which is hosted by the Manheim Township Police Department.
abc27.com
Contractor gets Harrisburg parking ticket for trailer: “I thought it was unfair”
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Glenn Hickey has been a contractor for 12 years and does a lot of work in the city of Harrisburg. He says he has parked this truck and 16 foot box trailer trailer on Forester Street many times when he is working in the city and always pays for parking, but last week when he came back out to his truck he got a surprise.
abc27.com
Marshalls opening new Cumberland County location
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Marshalls announced Thursday that they will be opening a new department store in Shippensburg early next month. According to the company, the new 24,626 sq. ft. store at the Shippensburg Shopping Center at 40 Ship Shopping Center will open on November 10 at 8 a.m.
abc27.com
Pedestrian hit on I-81N, ramps shut down
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash that occurred on I-81 northbound has shut down ramps. The crash occurred at Exit 70 I-83 South/US 322 East. According to PennDOT, northbound and southbound ramps from I-81 to I-83 are closed at this time. According to PennDOT a pedestrian...
abc27.com
Restaurant Week being held in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It is Restaurant Week in Lancaster County. “Discover Lancaster” is working with Lancaster farmland Trust for the second annual event. What started as a way to help restaurants during COVID has turned into an opportunity to highlight the farm-to-table process. They have county-wide...
abc27.com
Cumberland Valley takes down Altoona in Week 10
(WHTM) — Cumberland Valley took down Altoon 37-6 on Friday, Oct. 28 in Week 10. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the...
abc27.com
Shopping center in Cumberland County under new ownership
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Bennett Williams Commercial announced the sale of the Harrisburg West Shopping Center, on 3433 Simpson Ferry Road in Camp Hill. The almost 12-acre, 118,514 square foot shopping center has been renamed and is now called the South Hampden Shopping Center, according to Bennett Williams Commercial website.
abc27.com
State College sweeps Chambersburg in Week 10
(WHTM) — State College swept Chambersburg 36-7 on Friday Oct. 28, in Week 10. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show...
abc27.com
Vibrant Living: WWII American Experience Museum
Explore a new museum in today’s Vibrant Living. The WWII American Experience Museum in Gettysburg honors the greatest generation with a look at what life was like during the war, both abroad and at home.
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Couse
GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes “pony up” donations to fight breast cancer. This past week, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course hosted a Pink Out Race. All of the jockeys wore pink, which is the color of breast cancer awareness. It may have...
abc27.com
Veteran owned car wash now opened in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, family owned, high-end car wash called Auto Suds West officially opened its doors in Lebanon County on Oct. 26, 2022. The car wash is owned by the Jernigan family: John Sr. and his wife Carrol are the owners, and their son John Jr. is the manager of the car wash.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash shuts down US 222 North in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 northbound between 3 miles south of Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE and Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE. All lanes are closed.
abc27.com
Cedar Cliff holds off Milton Hershey in week 10
(WHTM) – Cedar Cliff held off Milton Hershey 38-14 in week 10 on Friday night. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the...
