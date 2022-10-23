One arrested after staging 'barricade situation' at Army's Fort Belvoir



A suspect is in FBI custody after staging a "barricade situation" Sunday at the Army base of Fort Belvoir in Virginia .

The incident began around 8 a.m. and "resolved peacefully" with the suspect in custody by 3 p.m., according to the base .

"FBI Washington Field Office and Fort Belvoir Army Community services are providing victim assistance services to support all who were affected," the base said in a statement .

Neither the FBI nor the base reported how many were involved in the barricade or its location on the base. The FBI's Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad, Army Criminal Investigative Division, Fairfax County Police, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Fairfax County Explosive Ordinance Division, Virginia State Police, and Lorton Emergency Services were all involved at the scene.

There are 2,154 family housing quarters and seven child youth service facilities on base, according to Fort Belvoir’s 2022 strategic plan , and 76% of the tenants who live on base are non-Army.

The Army Criminal Investigative Division of Public Affairs did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.