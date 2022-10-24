ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Nancy Pelosi Says Trump's 'Not Man Enough' To Testify Before Jan. 6 Panel

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKcv3_0ik0FubP00

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) apparently tried to goad Donald Trump into testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee with a challenging insult Sunday that he’s “ not man enough ” to do so.

“I don’t think he’s man enough to show up,” Pelosi said on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show.” And if he fails to turn up, the public should judge him harshly for it , she said.

“No one is above the law,” Pelosi noted. “If we believe that, then they [Americans] should make a judgment about how he responds to that request.”

If Trump blows off the testimony, he clearly “thinks that he is above the law,” she added.

Trump was subpoenaed to testify by the committee last Friday and requires Trump to submit required evidence by Nov. 4 and sit for a deposition on Nov. 14.

As of Sunday, Trump hadn’t publicly responded to the subpoena. His legal team said it would analyze and respond appropriately shortly to this “unprecedented action.”

But Trump has told aides he might comply if he can testify on live TV, The New York Times reported earlier this month.

His son Eric Trump happily envisioned such a scenario in a speech Friday at a right-wing rally in Pennsylvania.

“My father finally got a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee,” Eric Trump told a cheering crowd. “I told him ... you have to go testify .... it will be the greatest entertainment . Who wants to pop a beer, make some popcorn and watch Donald Trump talk about election fraud in the United States of America?”

That’s not going to happen, Jan. 6 committee chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) vowed in an interview Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“The committee treats this matter with great seriousness. We are going to proceed in terms of the questioning of the former president under oath,” Cheney explained. “It may take multiple days, and it will be done with a level of rigor and discipline and seriousness that it deserves.”

Trump won’t be allowed to “turn this into a circus,” Cheney added. “This isn’t going to be his first debate against Joe Biden and the circus and food fight that became. This is a far too serious set of issues. We’ve made clear exactly what his obligations are.”

If Trump refuses to comply with the subpoena, Cheney said there are “many, many alternatives that we will consider.” A subpoena, she noted, is a “legal obligation every American citizen has to comply with.”

Check out Pelosi’s comments below about Trump’s manhood beginning at 3:40.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 11

Margo Swarthout
3d ago

Your absolutely right. It must be difficult trying to cover up all those Law suits coming your way.

Reply
4
Related
Benzinga

Trump Will Run For Office In 2024 But May Not Stay In The Whole Time, Says Book Author: 'He's Backed Himself Into A Corner'

Talks of former U.S. President Donald Trump throwing his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential elections have appeared on and off in the press in recent times. What Happened: Trump may be forced to announce his candidature, Maggie Haberman, New York Times White House correspondent and the author of the new book, “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” said in an interview with CBS News.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

People Stick by Trump 'Because We Are Stupid': Former Lawyer Michael Cohen

Donald Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen said the former president's allies stick by him despite mounting investigations "because we are stupid." The Congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol this week voted to subpoena Trump, saying he "is required to answer for his actions." The subpoena adds to his legal woes, as he is facing several other investigations—including a probe into whether he improperly kept classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and a lawsuit into his New York business dealings.
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Shocking footage shows Pelosi and Schumer reacting to Jan. 6 riot in real time

Video footage displayed during the Jan. 6 committee's presentation on Monday showed top Democrats reacting to the violence on Jan. 6 in real time. The roughly seven-minute video mashup, which was mixed with footage of violent rioters storming the Capitol, showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) scrambling behind the scenes as the riot unfolded.
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Stops The Show With A Prison Wish For Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump is like “spam come to life” for the increasingly bizarre conspiracy theories the former president has been spreading at his rallies. “Some idiot tells him something, and he runs with it,” Kimmel said. “He just keeps repeating it ― and none of that would excuse intentionally stealing and leaving classified documents laying around your golf course.”
CNN

Hear Trump reveal classified information to Woodward in new tapes

In "The Trump Tapes" audiobook, which includes more than eight hours of Bob Woodward's raw interviews with Donald Trump, the former President reveals classified information about weapon systems, which Woodward was never able to verify. CNN's Jamie Gangel has the latest.
HuffPost

HuffPost

183K+
Followers
10K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy