Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter Unhappy News
Prior to Game 4 of the ALCS, New York Yankees players watched highlights of the franchise's epic collapse against the Boston Red Sox in 2004. The Yankees gave up a 3-0 series lead to the Red Sox in that series. New York was trailing Houston, 3-0, heading into Game 4 of this year's ALCS. The highlights of the series were supposed to motivate the players.
Yankees’ players beginning to turn against organization after ‘brutal’ post-season experience
The New York Yankees were swept in the ALCS by the Houston Astros, an unexpected turn of events that has sent the organization into a whirlwind. The team has yet to extend general manager Brian Cashman with his contract expiring, and superstar slugger Aaron Judge could be on his way out with rumors indicating the San Francisco Giants are ready to make a big play for his services.
Yankees beat writer predicts SF Giants will sign Judge, Turner, and Rizzo
Yankees beat writer Randy Miller predicted the SF Giants will sign Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, and Anthony Rizzo in an appearance on KNBR.
Ex-Yankees slugger could join Cardinals’ coaching staff, report says
The more things change, the more they stay the same. St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol needs a new bench coach after Skip Schumaker left Tuesday to become skipper of the Miami Marlins. That could open the door for a former Cardinals star to return home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch...
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Rhys Hoskins' wife Jayme buys over $800 worth of beers for entire line of fans
A 94WIP caller, Joe, was there in line and told the story on Monday’s 94WIP Morning Show of Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme, buying beers for the entire line of Phillies fans.
Yankees greats Derek Jeter, Joe Torre react to Aaron Boone’s job security
NEW YORK — Several Yankees luminaries welcomed the news that manager Aaron Boone wouldn’t be getting the boot. Hall-of-Fame shortstop Derek Jeter, all-time great manager Joe Torre and retired ace CC Sabathia were both glad to hear owner Hal Steinbrenner’s comments while at the Turn 2 Foundation gala Wednesday.
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Dodgers Analysts Say Everyone in the League Knows L.A. Doesn't Make In-Game Adjustments
David Vassegh and Jerry Hairston Jr. say the whole league knows how to beat the Dodgers, which makes you wonder why no one used that knowledge until the NLDS.
