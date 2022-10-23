Williamsport, Pa. — A South Williamsport man accused of rape pleaded guilty to indecent exposure as part of a plea deal with the Lycoming County district attorney’s office. Related reading: Woman allegedly told man ‘No’ multiple times during rape Five counts, including rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, strangulation, and simple assault, were dismissed as part of Caleb Michael Sanders' plea deal. The 31-year-old will serve six months probation, pay court costs, submit a DNA sample, and follow any conditions stipulated by adult probation. Sanders was charged on April 22 and held on $150,000 monetary bail. That was changed on May 19 to $35,000 monetary and once again on May 24 to $35,000 unsecured. Sanders was released on May 24 after posting bail. Docket sheet

