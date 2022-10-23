Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bloomsburg man facing rape charges
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Tuesday evening in Columbia County, officers from the Bloomsburg Police Department responded to a call on East Street on reports of an attempted assault. According to police, a man barged into a woman's home, threatened her with a knife, and told her he wanted to...
Wanted woman charged after assault on police
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman is facing felony assault charges for allegedly kicking officers several times as they attempted to take her into custody. Nyema Margarite Jordan was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle police stopped on Oct. 11, according to an affidavit. The 28-year-old Jordan told officers, “I’m not that person and I’m not under any arrest,” when they confronted her with an active warrant for her arrest, police said. ...
wkok.com
State Police: New Columbia Man Jailed on Rape Charges
NEW COLUMBIA – A New Columbia Man is jailed on rape charges. Milton state police say 31-year-old Michael Diggan is jailed in Union County Prison on $75,000 bail for the October 8 incident involving a 24-year-old female. Troopers say Diggan was charged with rape, sexual assault, and two counts of aggravated indecent assault.
Rape, four other counts dismissed as man pleads guilty to lesser charge
Williamsport, Pa. — A South Williamsport man accused of rape pleaded guilty to indecent exposure as part of a plea deal with the Lycoming County district attorney’s office. Related reading: Woman allegedly told man ‘No’ multiple times during rape Five counts, including rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, strangulation, and simple assault, were dismissed as part of Caleb Michael Sanders' plea deal. The 31-year-old will serve six months probation, pay court costs, submit a DNA sample, and follow any conditions stipulated by adult probation. Sanders was charged on April 22 and held on $150,000 monetary bail. That was changed on May 19 to $35,000 monetary and once again on May 24 to $35,000 unsecured. Sanders was released on May 24 after posting bail. Docket sheet
Juveniles charged with robbery Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Three juveniles have been charged, after a robbery on Market Street in Williamsport, Monday afternoon. Police have identified the individuals as 19-year-old Nyreese Turner,16-year-old Aajujuan Tamir Johnson, and a 13-year-old. According to police, officers were emergency dispatched to Market streets on reports of a robbery and...
Woman’s escape from alleged knife-wielding rapist
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody they say held a knife to a woman’s throat in an attempt to rape her; however, she was able to escape. Bloomsburg police said they responded to a report of an attempted rape around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the 400 block of East […]
4 arrested in multiple thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from […]
Minor arrested for allegedly threatening Muncy school on social media
Muncy, Pa. — A minor was arrested Sunday in Muncy Creek Township for allegedly making a threatening post on social media regarding the Muncy schools. State police at Montoursville say they were notified of the threat shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. The minor allegedly made the threatening post on Yik Yak regarding the Muncy Junior/Senior High School. Police took the juvenile into custody and transferred them to juvenile...
Five armed men nabbed by police near school
PLAINS, Pa. — In Luzerne County, several gang members were arraigned after police discovered one loaded firearm and other weapons in a car after being called to the Wilkes-Barre Area High School campus. Five men were brought in for arraignment on felony gun charges at the Luzerne County District...
WOLF
Three teens arrested for alleged involvement in armed robbery
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Three teenagers were arrested Monday for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery. According to Williamsport Police, officers were called to the 1100 block of Market Street around 4:15 PM for reports of a robbery with shots fired. Two victims told police they were...
Sisters accused of stabbing woman 9 times with knife
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two women are being accused of a stabbing incident during a dispute police say was about a child that left one woman severely injured. According to the HanoverTownship Police Department, on Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. officers were called to a stabbing victim at the Hanover Village Apartment Complex. Investigators […]
Local man charged for grabbing cop’s taser
Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station man is facing felony charges for allegedly attempting to grab a taser off the belt of a Williamsport Police Officer. Police responded to a domestic call near the 1000 block of High Street when a neighbor reported screaming on the night of Oct. 19. Officers met with Maurice Jules Thomas, according to the affidavit. The 33-year-old Thomas told police, “I didn’t do anything wrong”...
One in custody after Williamsport drug bust
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man in Lycoming County they say was in possession of at least one and a half ounces of crack cocaine. Officials say Terrance Powell, 56, from Williamsport, was arrested on October 20 during a drug bust. Police said they approached Powell as he was exiting his car […]
WOLF
Five armed men arrested for bringing car full of weapons to Wilkes-Barre Area High School
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Five men are behind bars tonight for allegedly bringing a car full of weapons onto Wilkes-Barre Area High School property. This comes just two weeks after officials say they seized a firearm from a student at the school. “We located a handgun, numerous...
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven man charged with strangulation
LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police say Stavros Lawson, 19, Lock Haven, has been charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment, based on an incident last week. Police allege that on Oct. 17 Lawson got into an altercation during which he strangled and struck the victim. Police said Lawson was immediately taken into custody and arraigned. Lawson was given $20,000 monetary bail and remains in the Clinton County Correctional Facility, unable to post bail.
Pa. city wants to ban those convicted of violent crimes from renting property for 7 years
SUNBURY – Individuals with felony drug convictions already are not welcome in rental housing in Sunbury and those convicted of a crime of violence might soon join them. City council is scheduled to vote Nov. 14 on an amendment to a seldom-enforced 2012 ordinance that prohibits renting to those individuals for seven years after “conviction and the expiration of any applicable appeal period.”
Mom pleads guilty to marijuana treat mishap
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman was ordered to surrender her medical marijuana card after admitting she didn't keep THC-laced treats out of reach of children. That's the first time a defendant has been ordered to surrender a medical marijuana card after an arrest in Lycoming County, according to District Attorney Ryan Gardner. Heather Ann Smith, 42, pleaded guilty Monday morning to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and was ordered to...
fox8tv.com
4 Yr Old Killed By Car
State police are investigating after officials say a 4-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car Sunday afternoon in Centre County. The coroner’s office says the child was struck by a vehicle on Rider Lane in Gregg Township, just north of Spring Mills, around 4 p.m. Authorities say...
Woman swipes cars with her side-by-side in alleged property dispute
Gillett, Pa. — An ongoing property dispute allegedly prompted a Gillett woman to damage vehicles at a Bradford County business, according to a police report. Pennsylvania State Police said Nicole Day, 34, damaged vehicles in the parking lot of Ridgebury Township Garage, 13278 Berwick Turnpike, on Sept. 30 around 1:40 p.m. Day allegedly intentionally hit the vehicles with her side-by-side, causing several thousand dollars of damage to the vehicles. Day was arraigned by Magesterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox on charges of criminal mischief, a felony of the third degree, and disorderly conduct. She was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.
PSP investigating infant’s death in Nanticoke
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police confirm that an investigation is underway into the death of an infant at a home in the 100 block of West Green Street in Nanticoke. A spokesperson for PSP tells Eyewitness News that this is a joint investigation involving Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and Nanticoke Police. Neighbors […]
