Read full article on original website
Related
Bargains To Deck Your Halls Begin Friday In Downtown Bismarck
Not only can you refresh your holiday decorations at dimes to the dollar, but you'll help local families restart their futures. The key is to shop early for the best selection. The Seeds of Hope Christmas Store continues to grow season after season. Come see for yourself this Friday night....
KFYR-TV
Tricks for a safe Halloween
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department provides some helpful tips to keep Halloween this year both safe and enjoyable for your children. Have your child carry a flashlight and attach reflective tape to costumes to make them more visible to drivers as it gets darker. Removing masks before...
First day of the 2022 Main Street Summit in Bismarck
The annual event is part of Governor Doug Burgum's Main Street Initiative to revitalize the state's communities.
KFYR-TV
Haunted Hoover: frightful display for a delightful cause
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Halloween comes every year in October, but for some, preparation starts weeks in advance. When the weather gets cooler, and the leaves change colors, Jordan Heyd, Lucas Kaiser, and friends get right to work setting up their Haunted Hoover display. The display spans the entire front and back yard and has cost them about $80,000.
Bisman Business Officially Opens New South Bismarck Location
The wait is over. The new South Bearscat location is now open. I'm sure you noticed construction started some time ago; well, now it is finally complete. The new Bearscat location sits behind the South Starbucks on the corner of South 2nd street, just down from Captain Jack's and Dan's Supermarket.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When an enormous and historic American Elm tree in Lisbon was diagnosed with Dutch Elm Disease and cut down in June, a Bismarck-based carpenter got to work salvaging the remnants. In July, Michael Knodel stripped and burned the bark, sliced the tree into cookies, and moved huge portions of the tree into his kiln to kill the bugs causing the disease. Three months later, he’s ready to start the next step of the process.
There Is Life Now To 915 E Bismarck Expressway
Funny that I just did a story on this less than a week ago... That's right, I drove over with our company vehicle and parked in the lonely parking lot. I showed a couple of pics and wrote a story about the 915 E Bismarck Expressway - you know it quite well, it's right across the street from Cash Wise. My goal for the whole article was to be somewhat cute and come up with some far-fetched ideas of what kind of businesses COULD be coming in the near future - HOWEVER today I found out that "There Is Life To 915 E Bismarck Expressway" The rumbling and tearing down the lot has begun -
New Restaurant Officially Opens In Bismarck
After much anticipation and a delay or two, Ja Bomb sushi and ramen restaurant is open. You will find this new eatery in Bismarck's Kirkwood Mall. It sits right next to Target. According to a post from the Kirkwood Malls Facebook page, the restaurant was originally slated to open on...
How to help our freezing furry friends
There are ways to help the cold cats and dogs though. Furry Friends has been working on feral cat dens that are placed around the city where there isn't any shelter for wild cats.
KFYR-TV
Fleet Farm approval generates conversation of downtown revitalization versus north Bismarck expansion
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission voted Tuesday night to rezone land in north Bismarck to make way for a new store. Fleet Farm will start dirt work this week on the west side of Highway 83. New businesses are starting up all over north Bismarck, but some...
Addressing the homeless issue in North Dakota
Wednesday afternoon Adrienne Oglesby spoke with Sister Kathleen at the Ministry on the Margins about this important topic.
Sanford Health in Bismarck hosting free presentation about diabetes
The event will be hosted at Bismarck State College National Energy Center of Excellence Building, located at 1200 Schafer St., inside the Basin Electric Auditorium, #304.
2022 North Dakota Governor’s Main Street Awards recipients announced
A selection committee made up of collaborating agencies and partners evaluates entries to determine final awards.
Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher is retiring
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — School will finally be out for Jason Hornbacher, the superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools, on June 30, 2023 — when he officially retires. After graduating from Bismarck High School in 1984, Hornbacher attended Bismarck State College and graduated from the University of North Dakota with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and […]
No one hurt in minor apartment fire in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — No residents or first responders were injured after 22 firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire alarm activation at an apartment building on the 100 block of East Indiana Avenue Wednesday morning. According to the Bismarck Fire Department, a report was received of a fire alarm activation around 8:34 […]
KFYR-TV
Early voting begins in Burleigh and Morton Counties
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Early voting has begun in Burleigh and Morton counties, and will continue through November 7th, except for on Sundays. On Wednesday, voting is from noon to 5:30 pm at the Bismarck Event Center for Burleigh County residents and at Disciples Church for Morton County residents. Ward and Stark counties won’t begin in-person voting until next week. For more information about your polling location, visit vote.nd.gov and enter your home address. See below for links to county election sites.
KFYR-TV
Smaller communities in North Dakota need employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A USDA report shows that non-metropolitan areas lost more than five percent of their available workforce since 2007. Some areas saw a more significant loss. In smaller communities, every person plays an important role. Hiring has been tough for the past few months at the Main...
A mild pattern for the week, colder to start Nov.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — After a cool start to the week, we’ll start to warm up again. But that change in the temperature pattern doesn’t bring any new moisture. Highs for the rest of the week will warm to the more seasonable range of the 50s with the occasional 60°. Rain and snow chances have […]
Bismarck’s Zoo Boo: 4 Things You Need To Know Before You Go
Zoo Boo is a spooktacular-howling good time at the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck, North Dakota. This year's event will take place this Saturday, October 29th from 1 to 4 pm. It is so nice to see this safe and fun trick-or-treating experience back in the community. If you remember, two years ago Zoo Boo was canceled do extremely cold weather.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Nice: Bismarck natives reconnect in Florida; help clean up from Hurricane Ian
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hurricane Ian was the deadliest hurricane to strike Florida since 1935. Nearly a month later, residents are still cleaning up the mess the Category 4 hurricane made. But in the midst of tragedy, there is good news and a North Dakota connection. While the storm destroyed...
Comments / 0