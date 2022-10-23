ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

Comments / 0

Related
richmondobserver

OBITUARY: Jeffrey Scott Arnold

ROCKINGHAM — Jeffrey “Jeff” Scott Arnold, 55, of Rockingham, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Horry County, South Carolina, Sept. 25, 1967, son of the late Bruce Garrett Arnold Sr. and Betty Louise Henry Arnold. Jeff worked as an electrician...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
richmondobserver

OBITUARY: Paul Robinson Jr.

ROCKINGHAM — Paul “Boot” Robinson Jr., 68, of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven. He was born July 11, 1954 in Hamlet, son of the late Paul Robinson Sr. and Pearl Knight Robinson Quick. Mr. Robinson proudly served our country in...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
richmondobserver

Trio charged in East Rockingham robbery

ROCKINGHAM — Two men, a woman and an underage girl are facing charges related to a weekend robbery. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a reported robbery Saturday on Church Street in East Rockingham. The alleged victim reportedly told the first...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
richmondobserver

Noah Gil: The Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week

ROCKINGHAM — Sophomore soccer player Noah Gil has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week, presented by HWY 55. Helping the Raiders snap a season-long six-match losing streak last Wednesday, Gil provided a wealth of scoring on the road at rival Scotland High School. Following...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy