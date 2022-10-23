Read full article on original website
Tricks for a safe Halloween
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department provides some helpful tips to keep Halloween this year both safe and enjoyable for your children. Have your child carry a flashlight and attach reflective tape to costumes to make them more visible to drivers as it gets darker. Removing masks before...
How to help our freezing furry friends
There are ways to help the cold cats and dogs though. Furry Friends has been working on feral cat dens that are placed around the city where there isn't any shelter for wild cats.
Annual beer fundraiser to benefit Catholic schools in Mandan
Beer and wine was up for grabs at a fundraiser event, and every drink purchased helped to raise money. “A lot of people here to celebrate, enjoy their time together and also raise some money to help with the mission of the school,” Father Josh Waltz from St. Joesph Catholic Church said. In addition to […]
No one hurt in minor apartment fire in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — No residents or first responders were injured after 22 firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire alarm activation at an apartment building on the 100 block of East Indiana Avenue Wednesday morning. According to the Bismarck Fire Department, a report was received of a fire alarm activation around 8:34 […]
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When an enormous and historic American Elm tree in Lisbon was diagnosed with Dutch Elm Disease and cut down in June, a Bismarck-based carpenter got to work salvaging the remnants. In July, Michael Knodel stripped and burned the bark, sliced the tree into cookies, and moved huge portions of the tree into his kiln to kill the bugs causing the disease. Three months later, he’s ready to start the next step of the process.
Beers For Deer 10 Gun Raffle This Thursday In Bismarck
This event is FREE and open to the public.
First day of the 2022 Main Street Summit in Bismarck
The annual event is part of Governor Doug Burgum's Main Street Initiative to revitalize the state's communities.
Bisman Business Officially Opens New South Bismarck Location
The wait is over. The new South Bearscat location is now open. I'm sure you noticed construction started some time ago; well, now it is finally complete. The new Bearscat location sits behind the South Starbucks on the corner of South 2nd street, just down from Captain Jack's and Dan's Supermarket.
A mild pattern for the week, colder to start Nov.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — After a cool start to the week, we’ll start to warm up again. But that change in the temperature pattern doesn’t bring any new moisture. Highs for the rest of the week will warm to the more seasonable range of the 50s with the occasional 60°. Rain and snow chances have […]
Fleet Farm approval generates conversation of downtown revitalization versus north Bismarck expansion
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission voted Tuesday night to rezone land in north Bismarck to make way for a new store. Fleet Farm will start dirt work this week on the west side of Highway 83. New businesses are starting up all over north Bismarck, but some...
Bismarck man accused of raiding storage lockers in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police claim he stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from storage lockers in Mandan. Mandan police say around five storage units at multiple facilities in Mandan were burglarized in mid-August. They reviewed surveillance footage and claim 36-year-old Derrick Riley stole items including snow blowers, lawnmowers, and several firearms, all totaling more than $12,000.
Bismarck’s Zoo Boo: 4 Things You Need To Know Before You Go
Zoo Boo is a spooktacular-howling good time at the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck, North Dakota. This year's event will take place this Saturday, October 29th from 1 to 4 pm. It is so nice to see this safe and fun trick-or-treating experience back in the community. If you remember, two years ago Zoo Boo was canceled do extremely cold weather.
Bismarck teacher, coach brings home silver medal from world powerlifting competition
BISMARCK, N.D. – When setting goals, it can be helpful to write them down. A list can keep you on track and accountable for what you’d like to achieve. Fifteen years ago, a Bismarck man made a list of things he wanted to accomplish, a bucket list of sorts. The last thing on Robert Fuller’s list: to compete at a world powerlifting competition.
Sanford Health in Bismarck hosting free presentation about diabetes
The event will be hosted at Bismarck State College National Energy Center of Excellence Building, located at 1200 Schafer St., inside the Basin Electric Auditorium, #304.
Bismarck apartment fire results in no injuries
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No injuries were reported after a Bismarck apartment fire on Wednesday. The fire started at around 8:30 in the morning at a 36-unit apartment building on the 100 block of East Indiana Avenue. Residents evacuated the building with no injuries. The residents of the apartment weren’t...
Bond set at $1M for Bismarck man accused of murder
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at one million dollars Wednesday for a Bismarck man accused of killing 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian. Prosecutors claim 27-year-old Benjamin Williams shot and killed Sebastian in an apartment complex parking lot earlier this month. Police say witnesses and video surveillance placed Williams at the scene. Police say they found Willams at the hospital after he was taken in on an overdose. They say they found blood on his pants and gunshot residue on his hands.
Smaller communities in North Dakota need employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A USDA report shows that non-metropolitan areas lost more than five percent of their available workforce since 2007. Some areas saw a more significant loss. In smaller communities, every person plays an important role. Hiring has been tough for the past few months at the Main...
Early voting begins in Burleigh and Morton Counties
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Early voting has begun in Burleigh and Morton counties, and will continue through November 7th, except for on Sundays. On Wednesday, voting is from noon to 5:30 pm at the Bismarck Event Center for Burleigh County residents and at Disciples Church for Morton County residents. Ward and Stark counties won’t begin in-person voting until next week. For more information about your polling location, visit vote.nd.gov and enter your home address. See below for links to county election sites.
Much-needed moisture is on the way
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Clouds, cooler temperatures, and chances for rain/snow highlight the forecast for the next several days. Many of us are favored to see a half an inch or more of moisture with the chance for a trace to a few inches of slushy snow.
Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher is retiring
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — School will finally be out for Jason Hornbacher, the superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools, on June 30, 2023 — when he officially retires. After graduating from Bismarck High School in 1984, Hornbacher attended Bismarck State College and graduated from the University of North Dakota with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and […]
