Bellingham, MA

Fire crews respond to Bellingham house fire with possible grenades in basement

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 6 days ago

Crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in Bellingham Sunday evening that was made more dangerous by the possible presence of grenades in the basement.

According to Bellingham Fire Chief Steven Gentile, the homeowner was transported to a hospital for injuries. According to the Fire Chief, someone then informed the crews that there may be hand grenades in the basement of the home.

“It’s still a fluid situation so I’m not really sure how they got there or why they’re there,” said Gentile. “I was just notified that they might be there.”

As of 8:00 p.m., the fire was knocked down but firefighters on scene were waiting for a bomb squad to arrive before they could clear the remains of the house.

Gentile said that there were reports of explosions in the house fire and that he had his crew members stand back away from the fire until they could be sure it was safe to approach.

According to Gentile, there is no danger to any of the surrounding houses or neighbors.

Viewer photos and video sent into Boston 25 shows fire crews working on the roof of the Farm Street structure as gray smoke billowed out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FAeBC_0ik0DS0l00

According to Gentile, the fire may have started in the kitchen.

The homeowner was the only one home at the time the fire began, according to Gentile.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

