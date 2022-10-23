ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Radio Call of Bryce Harper's Home Run Is Legendary

Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

5 Players to Watch in 2022 World Series

5 players to watch in 2022 World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The defining moment in a baseball player’s career tends to take place in October…or, in recent cases, November. Members of the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies will have the opportunity to seize that moment...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Philadelphia

Josh Harris Says Sixers Can Recover From Slow Start Like Phillies

Josh Harris says Sixers can recover from slow start like Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There's a famous saying that goes: "It's not how you start, it's how you finish." That's exactly how the 76ers' managing partner Josh Harris feels about the start of the NBA team's 0-3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Massive Mural of Bryce Harper Pops Up in South Philly

Massive mural of Bryce Harper pops up in South Philly originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Bryce Harper has transformed from baseball superstar to Philadelphia legend over the past few years. Just days before the World Series against the Houston Astros begins, a massive new mural of Harper appeared in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Sixers at Raptors: Sixers Can't Overcome Defensive Woes in Loss to Toronto

3 observations after Sixers can't overcome defensive woes in Toronto originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It's awfully tough to win in the NBA when you can't string together stops. The Sixers played from behind Wednesday night in Toronto and never managed enough sustained defensive success to pull off a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

10 Best Players Remaining in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs

10 best players remaining in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs conference final brackets are set. With the conference semifinals in the books, the two No. 1-seeded teams are still alive and each is searching for its first ever title. In...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

World Series 2022: How Phillies Match Up With Astros

Diving deep into how Phillies match up against Astros in World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies will be underdogs in the World Series. Good luck convincing them. They weren't favored to beat the Cardinals, Braves or Padres to reach this point, but they're so hot, so...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles Mailbag: Should We Expect a Deadline Trade?

Eagles mailbag: Should we expect a deadline trade? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. As the Eagles return from their Week 7 bye, we’ve been diving into the mailbag with Part 1 on Monday. And now Part 2:. The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

