FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Radio Call of Bryce Harper's Home Run Is Legendary
Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Manager Picks Nola Over Wheeler to Start World Series Game 1. Here's Why
The Philadelphia Phillies will start right-hander Aaron Nola in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros and last season’s NL Cy Young Award runner-up Zack Wheeler in Game 2. Game 1 of the World Series is Friday in Houston. Game 2 is Saturday. Nola is 2-1...
NBC Philadelphia
5 Players to Watch in 2022 World Series
5 players to watch in 2022 World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The defining moment in a baseball player’s career tends to take place in October…or, in recent cases, November. Members of the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies will have the opportunity to seize that moment...
NBC Philadelphia
Josh Harris Says Sixers Can Recover From Slow Start Like Phillies
Josh Harris says Sixers can recover from slow start like Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There's a famous saying that goes: "It's not how you start, it's how you finish." That's exactly how the 76ers' managing partner Josh Harris feels about the start of the NBA team's 0-3...
NBC Philadelphia
Check Out These Phillies' Walk-Up Songs That Are More Than ‘A-O-K'
The Phillies magical run to the 2022 World Series has had its shares of musical moments. At this point, most Phillies fans know that the team's anthem is Callum Scott's cover of Robyn's "Dancing on my Own." But other bops like "A-O-K" by Tai Verdes and "Famous" by Kanye "Ye"...
NBC Philadelphia
Massive Mural of Bryce Harper Pops Up in South Philly
Massive mural of Bryce Harper pops up in South Philly originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Bryce Harper has transformed from baseball superstar to Philadelphia legend over the past few years. Just days before the World Series against the Houston Astros begins, a massive new mural of Harper appeared in...
NBC Philadelphia
Sixers at Raptors: Sixers Can't Overcome Defensive Woes in Loss to Toronto
3 observations after Sixers can't overcome defensive woes in Toronto originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It's awfully tough to win in the NBA when you can't string together stops. The Sixers played from behind Wednesday night in Toronto and never managed enough sustained defensive success to pull off a...
NBC Philadelphia
10 Best Players Remaining in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs
10 best players remaining in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs conference final brackets are set. With the conference semifinals in the books, the two No. 1-seeded teams are still alive and each is searching for its first ever title. In...
NBC Philadelphia
World Series 2022: How Phillies Match Up With Astros
Diving deep into how Phillies match up against Astros in World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies will be underdogs in the World Series. Good luck convincing them. They weren't favored to beat the Cardinals, Braves or Padres to reach this point, but they're so hot, so...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Mailbag: Should We Expect a Deadline Trade?
Eagles mailbag: Should we expect a deadline trade? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. As the Eagles return from their Week 7 bye, we’ve been diving into the mailbag with Part 1 on Monday. And now Part 2:. The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4...
NBC Philadelphia
Standing Ovation Shows Indelible Bond Between Oskar Lindblom and Flyers Fans
Standing ovation shows indelible bond between Lindblom and Philly originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Back in April 2021, Kevin Hayes said he'd "never forget" wearing Oskar Lindblom's No. 23 Hockey Fights Cancer jersey along with the rest of his teammates. "Just being able to wear his jersey in warmups,...
Comments / 0