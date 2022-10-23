Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Will Announce New Manga Project 'Soon'
Chainsaw Man has become one of the biggest series in anime, and it is only a few episodes in at this point. The show's success comes straight from Tatsuki Fujimoto as the manga creator has made millions of fans with the series. And as the manga carries on, a new report confirms a big manga announcement is coming for Chainsaw Man in a matter of hours.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Rick & Michonne Spin-off Gets Start of Production Date
The Walking Dead spin-off update: the Rick & Michonne spin-off starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira has a production start date. At San Diego Comic-Con in July, AMC announced the new series from showrunner Scott M. Gimple, described as an "epic love story" reuniting Rick Grimes (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) after years apart. Gurira — who co-created and will write for the still-untitled spin-off alongside fellow executive producer Gimple — has shared pre-production is "in high gear." Interviewed by SELF for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Gurira revealed Rick & Michonne begins filming in January for a 2023 premiere on AMC and AMC+.
ComicBook
The Santa Clauses Trailer Released by Disney+
Today, Disney+ debuted a new trailer and promotional art for the upcoming series The Santa Clauses, which brings back Tim Allen as Santa Claus for one final go-'round -- and then another, apparently. Fans have known for a while that Scott Calvin (Allen) retires as Santa in the series, and hands the title over to a new character played by Kal Penn (A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas), but according to the trailer, it looks like he hands over the reins to someone else first -- and it goes catastrophically wrong.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Date Gets Bad News From HBO Boss
Immediately after the first season of House of the Dragon ended on Sunday night, fans of the Game of Thrones prequel series were already asking when the sophomore season would arrive. The series is both a ratings and streaming hit, getting people obsessed with the world of Westeros all over again. Unfortunately, everyone who fell back in love with the Game of Thrones franchise is going to have to wait quite a while to see more episodes of House of the Dragon.
ComicBook
CBS's Ghosts Cast Reveal Their Favorite Fictional Ghosts
Tonight, fans get a chance to enjoy the second Halloween-themed episode of CBS's hit comedy Ghosts. In a house absolutely full to bursting with ghosts, it makes sense that there are some spooks to be had, so Halloween episodes seem like they're as guaranteed to be part of this show as they are a part of The Simpsons, and this year, Sam and Jay's house hosts a séance, which provides more uncomfortable for the ghosts -- particularly Hetty -- than anybody else.
ComicBook
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
ComicBook
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 4 Replacing Henry Cavill's Geralt, New Actor Revealed
Netflix has announced Season 4 of The Witcher, but with the caveat of a major change. For the fourth season of the hit TV show, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's protagonist. Rather, the role will be played by fellow Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, the change has come as a massive surprise to fans who never expected Cavill, a Mega fan of the series, to step down from the role. Cavill doesn't say why he's leaving the role behind, but notes the White Wolf is in good hands with Liam Hemsworth.
ComicBook
Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series
Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.
ComicBook
Barbarian Director Reveals His "Interesting" Prequel Idea (Exclusive)
Full spoilers for Barbarian follow! In a year filled with great new horror movies, Zach Cregger's Barbarian is not only one of the most surprising but also one that has kept viewers on their toes for the entirety of the film. Despite the way that the hit new horror movie ended, some have still been curious about the prospect of Barbarian becoming the next big horror movie franchise. While the movie wraps up with both "The Mother" and Richard Brake's Frank dying, seemingly ending the decades long nightmare brewing under the house, chatter about another chapter has been ongoing since the film debuted.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Damon Lindelof Film Rumored for 2025 Release Date
Reports began emerging this week that Damon Lindelof was developing a film for the Star Wars franchise, which included reports that a writer and director have joined such a project, with the latest rumors about the project coming from The Hot Mic podcast that the film is targeting a December 19, 2025 release date. Unlike other Star Wars projects from Lucasfilm, this Lindelof project hasn't officially been announced, with the studio previously establishing a trend with filmmakers like Patty Jenkins, Taika Waititi, and Kevin Feige that those projects were officially moving forward and then behind-the-scenes shakeups seeing their release dates be thrown into question.
ComicBook
New Star Wars Disney+ Series Debuts With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
The latest Star Wars series to debut on Disney+ has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Tales of the Jedi, the new series of animated shorts spotlighting Ahsoka Tano, Count Dooku, and other Jedi during the waning days of the Republic, debuted this week and has a 100% fresh rating on the review aggregation website. However, it has not achieved the number of reviews necessary to claim the "Certified Fresh" emblem. There's been much debate over the utility of Rotten Tomatoes scores lately and the disparity between critic ratings and audience scores. There's no debate here. Tales of the Jedi also has a near-perfect 95% positive audience score from more than 300 user ratings, continuing Star Wars' trend of critically-acclaimed and crowd-pleasing animated shows.
ComicBook
City on a Hill Cancelled by Showtime
City on a Hill's time on Showtime is officially done. On Thursday, the premium cable outlet confirmed that the drama series has been cancelled after three seasons. According to reports, the decision behind the cancellation was quietly made "some time ago." The series starred Kevin Bacon (Footloose, Tremors) and Aldis Hodge (Black Adam, Underground), and remained a hit across its three-season run on the network. This news comes the same day as it was announced that Hodge will star in and executive produce Cross, an adaptation of James Patterson's Alex Cross novels.
ComicBook
Manifest Season 4 Part 1 Review: Netflix Delivers a Suspenseful First Half
The #SaveManifest mission is complete. Following the show's cancellation by NBC after Season 3, impressive streaming numbers combined with a wave of fan support gave Netflix the Calling to green light a 20-episode final season of Manifest. That colossal chapter count is being split in two parts, with the first half arriving on Netflix on November 4th. Fortunately for fans of the first three seasons, Manifest makes a smooth move into its new home and has limited growing pains when it comes to settling in.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Finally Answers A Key Mystery From Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+, and it answers one key mystery that's been lingering in the franchise canon ever since Star Wars: Attack of the Clones was released in 2002. The Prequel Trilogy made clear just how long (and methodically) Palpatine plotted in order to bring down the Galactic Republic and Jedi Order, in one fell swoop. The Prequels also made clear the tragic folly of the Jedi, who remained blind to Palpatine's machinations as Darth Sidious for decades.
ComicBook
Kim Kardashian Goes Full X-Men For Halloween With Mystique Costume
Halloween is tomorrow, which means the weekend has been filled with awesome celebrity costumes. We've seen some great looks, including Lizzo as Marge Simpson, JoJo Siwa as Draco Malfoy, Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon, and much more. Some of the best costumes we've seen have been X-Men related, including Chloe Bailey as Storm. Turns out, the singer isn't the only one who went full Mutant this year. Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off her Mystique costume, and it's pretty rad.
ComicBook
Andor: Saw Gerrera's Episode 8 Cameo Explained
Lucasfilm has been having the best track record with their Disney+ Star Wars series and fans are really excited for future projects. The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor have been knock-out hits for the streaming service, with the latter doing things that have never been seen in a Star Wars project. Andor recently aired its eighth episode, and with four episodes left you'd think that it would be a series full of filler. The most recent episode of the series had some unexpected appearances and one of them was Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker). Whitaker reprised the role in live-action for the first time since Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and his brief scene definitely held some weight and even foreshadowed his future. Warning spoilers for the most recent episode of the series lay ahead.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Gets Premiere Date
In the final two months of 2022, fans of the Yellowstone franchise are going to have a lot to be excited about. The flagship series returns to the Paramount Network for its fifth season on November 13th, continuing the story of Kevin Costner's John Dutton. About a month after that, another Yellowstone series is going to arrive, with 1923 premiering on Paramount+.
ComicBook
Paris Hilton Celebrates Halloween With Sailor Moon Cosplay
The Halloween spooky season means many fans are getting to dress up as some of their favorite anime characters, and Paris Hilton has debuted her own Moon Prism Power with some special Sailor Moon cosplay for the holiday! Naoko Takeuchi's long running manga series is one of the most popular franchises of all time, and it's hard to deny just how influential to not only other creators in manga in an anime, but creators around the world as well. The main Sailor Scout herself, Usagi Tsukino, has since become a major icon among other heroes because of that widespread popularity.
Comments / 0