Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
WATCH: OU Health Doctor Discusses Signs, Symptoms Of Strokes During News 9 This Morning
World Stroke Awareness Day is this Saturday. Dr. Hakeem Shakir with OU Health joined News 9 at 9 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the different signs and symptoms to look out for with strokes.
News On 6
US Could Face 'Tripledemic' Amid Exodus Of Health Care Workers
The U.S. could very well face what some doctors have dubbed a "tripledemic" this winter, with cases of COVID-19, the flu and a virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) surging at the same time. The simultaneous increase in cases of three distinct viruses comes as more professionals are leaving the...
News On 6
The Children's Hospital At Saint Francis Medical Director Speaks On Rise In RSV Cases
Saint Francis doctors said they are seeing a big jump in the number of kids being admitted to the hospital with RSV. It's the highest number of RSV patients they've seen since before the pandemic. Doctors at The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis said their beds are filling up with...
Comments / 0