California State

Trump's Iowa popularity dips but still tops Biden in new poll

Donald Trump's popularity has dipped in Iowa, a state he won in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, though he's still favored over President Biden. According to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Wednesday, 52% of Iowans said their views on Trump are "very unfavorable" or "mostly unfavorable," just one point shy of the rate he secured to win the state’s six electoral college votes in 2020.
Jean-Pierre skewered for comments on ‘voter suppression’ amid record turnout: ‘Stop spreading disinformation’

Twitter users from journalists to politicians lampooned White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Tuesday for suggesting that voter suppression and record high voter turnout were happening simultaneously. A reporter asked Jean-Pierre about how President Biden had previously compared a Georgia voting law to "Jim Crow 2.0," observing by contrast that...
Oz-Fetterman debate: NY Times journalists plead with voters to 'make allowances' for Democrat's 'disadvantage'

Reporters for The New York Times adamantly defended Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman while he was debating his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Tuesday night. Fetterman has struggled to communicate after suffering a stroke last May. He requested closed captioning during the debate because of auditory processing issues lingering...
Fetterman's campaign dodges releasing medical records after debate, insists he is ‘fit to serve’

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s campaign dodged the release of the candidate’s medical records after his debate Tuesday, insisting he is "fit to serve." Fetterman’s Tuesday night debate with Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz was the political primetime event of the election cycle with the candidates defending...
Fetterman attempts to wrangle support from GOP voters after he said Republican base is xenophobic, homophobic

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who has worked to garner support from GOP voters in the Keystone State ahead of next month's election, previously claimed that the "Republican hard core base" represents nationalism, xenophobia and homophobia. Fetterman's comments came during a podcast conversation with the Delco Young Democast at...
