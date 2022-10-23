Read full article on original website
CIVIL WAR: Democrat for governor attacks own party as Republican gains momentum in deep-blue state
Oregon's Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Tina Kotek, appears to be responding to the building momentum for Republican candidate Christine Drazan in their heated race by turning on her own party and launching attack's on the state's current Democratic governor, Kate Brown. Kotek's attacks on Brown, while mild, have come in the...
Former Biden aide takes shot at Katie Hobbs for refusing to debate GOP opponent Kari Lake
A former top aide to first lady Jill Biden criticized Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs of Arizona for her decision to avoid debating her GOP opponent in a tweet Tuesday evening. Michael LaRosa, who departed the White House for a Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm in August, said Hobbs "could learn...
Arizona Democrat gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign says Phoenix office was broken into
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign says that its Phoenix headquarters was broken into earlier in the week, adding that they are working with police.
NY Times editorial board member slams Fetterman, other candidates reluctant to debate: ‘risk to our democracy’
New York Times editorial board member Michelle Cottle admonished Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman and other prominent midterm candidates for shying away from debates in their campaigns. Cottle claimed in an opinion piece on Monday that political candidates who have been trying to get out of debates are participating...
Stefanik vows to haul Cuomo in front of Congress for nursing home deaths if GOP takes House
Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York vowed Monday to haul disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in front of Congress over his deadly nursing home scandal.
Washington, California authorities arrest 11 for allegedly trafficking enough fentanyl to kill 132K people
Authorities in Washington and California arrested 11 people in connection with a massive scheme to traffic dangerous drugs from Mexico to the U.S.
Trump's Iowa popularity dips but still tops Biden in new poll
Donald Trump's popularity has dipped in Iowa, a state he won in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, though he's still favored over President Biden. According to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Wednesday, 52% of Iowans said their views on Trump are "very unfavorable" or "mostly unfavorable," just one point shy of the rate he secured to win the state’s six electoral college votes in 2020.
Jean-Pierre skewered for comments on ‘voter suppression’ amid record turnout: ‘Stop spreading disinformation’
Twitter users from journalists to politicians lampooned White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Tuesday for suggesting that voter suppression and record high voter turnout were happening simultaneously. A reporter asked Jean-Pierre about how President Biden had previously compared a Georgia voting law to "Jim Crow 2.0," observing by contrast that...
Fetterman's lingering stroke effects would clearly handicap him as senator, GOP senate experts say
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman Tuesday struggled to communicate ideas during a televised debate against his Republican opponent.
Oz-Fetterman debate: NY Times journalists plead with voters to 'make allowances' for Democrat's 'disadvantage'
Reporters for The New York Times adamantly defended Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman while he was debating his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Tuesday night. Fetterman has struggled to communicate after suffering a stroke last May. He requested closed captioning during the debate because of auditory processing issues lingering...
Fetterman's campaign dodges releasing medical records after debate, insists he is ‘fit to serve’
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s campaign dodged the release of the candidate’s medical records after his debate Tuesday, insisting he is "fit to serve." Fetterman’s Tuesday night debate with Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz was the political primetime event of the election cycle with the candidates defending...
Fetterman attempts to wrangle support from GOP voters after he said Republican base is xenophobic, homophobic
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who has worked to garner support from GOP voters in the Keystone State ahead of next month's election, previously claimed that the "Republican hard core base" represents nationalism, xenophobia and homophobia. Fetterman's comments came during a podcast conversation with the Delco Young Democast at...
Top political debate coach says Fetterman's performance against Oz shows he is 'not ready to serve'
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman's performance Tuesday evening against his GOP challenger has led one of the top political debate coaches to conclude that Fetterman "is not ready to serve" and lacks the "minimal skill necessary to serve in the U.S. Senate." Throughout the debate, the first and only...
Biden finds Fetterman to be 'impressive,' declines to weigh in on medical records, Karine Jean-Pierre says
Karine Jean-Pierre said during Wednesday's White House press briefing that President Biden views John Fetterman as "impressive" and declined to weigh in on whether he should release medical records.
Herschel Walker facing new abortion allegations: 'He took advantage of my love for him'
A second woman came forward Wednesday alleging that Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for her abortion while he was married.
Florida Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor called Latinos 'racist' in Facebook live chat
Florida Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Karla Hernandez-Mats said last year in a Facebook Live discussion that "Latino people are racist."
Pennsylvania voter panel's undecideds lean toward Oz after Senate debate
Cardiothoracic surgeon Mehmet Oz faced off with Democratic Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania John Fetterman on Tuesday evening in Harrisburg, Pa.
Pennsylvania Senate debate: Fetterman vs. Oz – 5 top takeaways
The Pennsylvania Senate debate on Tuesday featured Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz who could have the critical vote in the U.S. Senate if they win on Nov. 8.
Can John Fetterman’s campaign recover after unsteady debate performance? Democrat insiders divided
Democratic strategists are divided over whether John Fetterman can recover following his unsteady performance in the Pennsylvania Senate debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Fetterman stumbles during debate when questioned about flip-flop on support for fracking
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman stumbled during Tuesday's debate with his GOP challenger, Dr. Mehmet Oz, after he was asked about prior statements he made in opposition to fracking, a process he now says he has "always supported." "I've always supported fracking and I always believe that independence with...
