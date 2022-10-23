Donald Trump's popularity has dipped in Iowa, a state he won in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, though he's still favored over President Biden. According to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Wednesday, 52% of Iowans said their views on Trump are "very unfavorable" or "mostly unfavorable," just one point shy of the rate he secured to win the state’s six electoral college votes in 2020.

