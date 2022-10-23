ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport's Building Neighborhoods Together holds annual fundraiser

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LAVpt_0ik0Cbtn00

One of Bridgeport's biggest nonprofits is holding its annual fundraising benefit next month.

The head of Building Neighborhoods Together says the event will take place Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Great River Golf Club in Milford.

The purpose of the event is to say “thank you” to all the supporters who make better housing and home ownership a priority through BNT.

The nonprofit's mission is to end housing insecurity, income inequality and homelessness by creating safe, affordable housing and promoting home ownership.

“It's not only raising funds for our organization, which is so important, but it's also celebrating the community, celebrating what we do as an organization," says Doris Latorre.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

West Haven school expanding its own food pantry

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The pandemic helped reveal how many families struggle to put food on the table. A West Haven middle school is now stepping up and expanding its own food pantry. There is more to check out in the Bailey Middle School Library than just books. A back storage room is now […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Raising Cane’s plans to set up shop in Connecticut

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For a long time, the iconic chicken-based fast food chain, Raising Cane’s, was a luxury that mostly the southern states could enjoy. But to all of us in Connecticut who love a good, fried chicken sandwich, our time is here. Raising Cane’s has announced its plans to open a new restaurant […]
ENFIELD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign

MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Seniors Thrive In HomeHavens

It takes a village — or five virtual villages — to help seniors age in a free, fulfilling, and community-connected fashion. So we’re learning in New Haven and Hamden. The lesson is found in the growth of a nonprofit that enables seniors to remain in their homes...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

District 137 candidates debate in Central Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. — Candidates for the open District 137 State Representative seat met for a debate. Democratic candidate Kadeem Roberts and Republican candidate Luis Estrella seek to win the seat now held by Chris Perone, a Democrat. District 137 is entirely in Norwalk, though under this year’s redistricting its geographic boundaries have shrunk.
NORWALK, CT
ctexaminer.com

Public Meeting Tonight at 6 p.m. on Sale of Haig Avenue Building

STAMFORD – Three weeks after Mayor Caroline Simmons withdrew her proposal to sell a historic city building and convert it to housing units, confusion is stirring around a second proposal to sell another historic city building. Some residents of the Springdale neighborhood over the weekend found notes tucked into...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Fire erupts in Waterbury home on Manhan Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A large fire engulfed a building on Manhan Street in Waterbury on Tuesday night. The flames erupted around 10:30 p.m. The building, a multi-story home, has been completely lost to the blaze. Waterbury emergency crews responded to the scene. Officials have not released any information on who was involved in the […]
WATERBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton gift shop's custom coffee mugs help Bristol heroes fund

SHELTON — When Bryan Lizotte learned about the Oct. 12 shooting that left two Bristol police officers dead and another injured, he was shocked. “I thought ‘This is crazy,’” said Lizotte, owner of Shelton Gift Boutique in the heart of Shelton’s downtown. “You go to work, and you expect to come home. Those poor families. They know there are risks involved, of course, but you don’t expect to be ambushed.”
SHELTON, CT
News 12

News 12

115K+
Followers
39K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy