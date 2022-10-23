Bridgeport's Building Neighborhoods Together holds annual fundraiser

One of Bridgeport's biggest nonprofits is holding its annual fundraising benefit next month.

The head of Building Neighborhoods Together says the event will take place Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Great River Golf Club in Milford.

The purpose of the event is to say “thank you” to all the supporters who make better housing and home ownership a priority through BNT.

The nonprofit's mission is to end housing insecurity, income inequality and homelessness by creating safe, affordable housing and promoting home ownership.

“It's not only raising funds for our organization, which is so important, but it's also celebrating the community, celebrating what we do as an organization," says Doris Latorre.