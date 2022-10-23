Read full article on original website
Native American Dancer, Inspirational Entertainer Supaman Brings One-of-a-Kind Performance to UCM Stage
Supaman, a performing artist who inspires others by merging into his live concerts Native American culture with comedy, dance and his unique blend of hip-hop music, will perform at the University of Central Missouri on Tuesday, Nov. 8. He takes the stage for this free, public event at 7:30 p.m....
Medicine Hall of Fame in Shawnee closing; items to be auctioned in November
Medicine's Hall of Fame and Museum in Shawnee announced Monday it has permanently closed and the items in the museum will be up for auction in November.
KCTV 5
Haunted history: Inside the Vaile Mansion in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Vaile Mansion was one of the most magnificent homes in its time, a treasured piece of architecture in the Kansas City area. The Victorian was built in 1881 by Col. Harvey and Sophia Vaile, two wealthy New Yorkers who moved to the area when Harvey was appointed postmaster general for the region.
Medicine’s Hall of Fame and Museum in Shawnee closes its doors
Thousands of medical artifacts will be auctioned off following the closure of the Medicine's Hall of Fame and Museum in Shawnee, Kansas.
Missouri Museum Named One of the Best in the World to Visit
If you enjoy history, there's a major website that says one of the best places in the world you can visit is in Missouri. It is true that it has few peers in documenting one of the most important periods of world history. In TripSavvy's 2022 Editor's Choice Awards (which...
Paranormal investigation underway at historic Blue Springs house
The Blue Springs Historical Society is allowing Apex Paranormal to hold ghost tours and paranormal investigations inside the historic house.
AdWeek
Kansas City Station Adds Second Evening Meteorologist, Plans to Expand Weather Team
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KMBC meteorologist Neville Miller will be joining chief meteorologist Bryan Busby on the weekday newscasts beginning in November. The Kansas City ABC...
kcur.org
Maverick Kansas City mayor and Missouri legislator Charles Wheeler dies at 96
Charles B. Wheeler, a doctor and maverick mayor who presided over one of the biggest public building booms in Kansas City history, died at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Overland Park on Tuesday. He was 96. His death was confirmed by family members and friends. The cause of death could...
KMBC.com
Halloween pirate ship finds new home in Raymore
RAYMORE, Mo. — A well-known Halloween pirate ship in Independence has set sail for new waters. For years the Gonzales family set up the ship to celebrate Halloween. In 2020, ship creator Keith Gonzales died from COVID-19. His family put up the ship last Halloween to honor him but they decided they couldn't do it anymore.
Meet the family carrying on 83-year-old legacy of selling tortillas in KC
Perez family carries on legacy of more than 80 years in business for Perez Food Products.
Developers prepping vacant hotel near Arrowhead Stadium for 2026 World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is bringing excitement to the metro, but it may be speeding up some projects, including one near Arrowhead Stadium.
kcur.org
Black women say KCKPD detective Roger Golubski preyed on them for decades. Stacey Quinn was one
Chapter 3: Stacey Quinn's story. Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski started taking advantage of Stacey Quinn when she was only a teenager, according to her family. Local activists allege this was a pattern for “Golubski’s girls”: The detective would pick up vulnerable women in the neighborhoods he patrolled, sexually abuse them for years, and manipulate them into silence. And just like Stacey Quinn, many of them were murdered.
WIBW
Ribbon cut on $403 million Urban Outfitters Kansas City facility
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The ribbon has been cut on the $403 million, 1.5 million-square-foot Urban Outfitters fulfillment facility in Kansas City. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Oct. 26, some of America’s most iconic retail brands - including Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie - were present for a ribbon-cutting for URBN’s new 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kansas City. The new facility represents a $403 million investment that will bring 2,000 new jobs to the state by June.
Popular North Kansas City BBQ restaurant to close
Smokin' Guns BBQ in North Kansas City will close in November 2022 when the restaurant's owners plan to retire.
KMBC.com
Former hospital property along streetcar corridor to get overhaul after concerns from neighbors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new developer will take over a former hospital property riddled with concerns from neighbors who bought into a dream of luxurious condominium living only to get frustration and court battles in return. Northpoint Development, of Kansas City, will take over the Park Reserve condominium...
New Nordstrom Rack location coming to Overland Park
Kansas City will soon have a second Nordstrom Rack location. A store at 119th and Metcalf is expected to open in Fall 2023.
Illness closes Olathe elementary school until Monday
Clearwater Creek Elementary in Olathe, Kansas, will be closed for the rest of the week after more than 150 student absences from illnesses.
kansascitymag.com
The Church of Scientology took over a unique bank building in KC
Built to impress nearly a century ago, this former bank building’s profile is probably even more formidable in its latest incarnation as the home of Kansas City’s Church of Scientology. Proudly sitting on the corner of Grand Avenue and 18th Street, at seven stories tall and capped with...
SMSD approves new pay incentives for paraeducators, custodians
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) will soon invest more than a half a million dollars towards incentives to attract and retain employees in hard to fill positions. Monday the school board voted unanimously to approve new pay incentives for paraeducators and custodians. Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard said currently there are about […]
