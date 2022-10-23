ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Haunted history: Inside the Vaile Mansion in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Vaile Mansion was one of the most magnificent homes in its time, a treasured piece of architecture in the Kansas City area. The Victorian was built in 1881 by Col. Harvey and Sophia Vaile, two wealthy New Yorkers who moved to the area when Harvey was appointed postmaster general for the region.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

Halloween pirate ship finds new home in Raymore

RAYMORE, Mo. — A well-known Halloween pirate ship in Independence has set sail for new waters. For years the Gonzales family set up the ship to celebrate Halloween. In 2020, ship creator Keith Gonzales died from COVID-19. His family put up the ship last Halloween to honor him but they decided they couldn't do it anymore.
RAYMORE, MO
kcur.org

Black women say KCKPD detective Roger Golubski preyed on them for decades. Stacey Quinn was one

Chapter 3: Stacey Quinn's story. Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski started taking advantage of Stacey Quinn when she was only a teenager, according to her family. Local activists allege this was a pattern for “Golubski’s girls”: The detective would pick up vulnerable women in the neighborhoods he patrolled, sexually abuse them for years, and manipulate them into silence. And just like Stacey Quinn, many of them were murdered.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Ribbon cut on $403 million Urban Outfitters Kansas City facility

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The ribbon has been cut on the $403 million, 1.5 million-square-foot Urban Outfitters fulfillment facility in Kansas City. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Oct. 26, some of America’s most iconic retail brands - including Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie - were present for a ribbon-cutting for URBN’s new 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kansas City. The new facility represents a $403 million investment that will bring 2,000 new jobs to the state by June.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kansascitymag.com

The Church of Scientology took over a unique bank building in KC

Built to impress nearly a century ago, this former bank building’s profile is probably even more formidable in its latest incarnation as the home of Kansas City’s Church of Scientology. Proudly sitting on the corner of Grand Avenue and 18th Street, at seven stories tall and capped with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

SMSD approves new pay incentives for paraeducators, custodians

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) will soon invest more than a half a million dollars towards incentives to attract and retain employees in hard to fill positions.   Monday the school board voted unanimously to approve new pay incentives for paraeducators and custodians.  Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard said currently there are about […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS

