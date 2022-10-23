Read full article on original website
A California voter's guide for the 2022 general election: Here's what to know
CALIFORNIA, USA — The final wave of California's election season culminates with a November showdown deciding the future of the governor's office, the state's U.S. senate seat, the attorney general's office and more. This year, Governor Gavin Newsom, fresh off his recall election win in 2021, is vying to...
California carbon emissions fell 9% in pandemic's 1st year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's planet-warming emissions dropped nearly 9% in 2020 compared to the year before as pandemic restrictions kept people at home, out of their cars and away from the workplace for much of the year. The data released Wednesday marks California's largest single-year emissions drop and tracks...
California might levy a new tax on gas companies. Here’s what to know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Few things agitate drivers — and make politicians sweat — like rising prices at the pump. Gas prices in California are consistently higher than the rest of the country, thanks to state taxes, a cleaner fuel blend, an isolated gas refining market and more. But in September, California prices jumped even higher and that gap grew wider.
Amid ominous signs, California releases first student test scores since the pandemic
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Today Californians get their first statewide look at test scores measuring the toll the pandemic took on students — and the way state education officials have handled the rollout provides plenty of clues that the news won’t be good.
California test scores highlight the grim impact of the pandemic
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — COVID shutdowns had an impact on education across the country, but Monday people got a closer look at just how much. The California Department of Education released its first statewide standardized test results since before the pandemic. Reading and math are where kids in California...
This is California’s most fiercely contested political turf
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. On an already-hot Saturday morning in east Bakersfield, state Assembly candidate Leticia Perez stands at the front of the electrical workers’ local union hall, working a crowd of fellow Democrats ready to knock on doors and talk to voters.
Biden's student loan relief plan temporarily halted in Court of Appeals
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A federal appeals court blocked President Biden's cancellation of federal student loans Friday. The United States Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit granted an injunction pending appeal. Attorneys for six Republican-led states are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to block the Biden administration’s program to forgive hundreds of millions of dollars in student loan debt.
Regulators propose $155M fine for PG&E for 2020 wildfire
CALIFORNIA, USA — California regulators proposed on Tuesday fining Pacific Gas & Electric more than $155 million for sparking a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that destroyed 200 homes and left four people dead. PG&E already faces criminal charges in the Zogg fire, which state fire officials said began...
Scott Peterson finally moved off California's death row
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of San...
Man, 35, found dead in California mountains had been shot
CAMARILLO, Calif. — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report. Jose Velasquez, of Camarillo, was found dead Oct. 3 near a hiking trail in...
Why don't tow truck companies pick up all auto parts from an accident on the freeway? | Why Guy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question comes from Denise Halfacre: "Why are tow truck companies no longer responsible to pick up all auto parts from an accident on the highway or freeway?" Tow truck drivers have a lot going on at accident scenes, and one thing they're not...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Oct. 22-23
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! Do you like comics, music festivals, or a zombie walk? If so, that goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather continues to cool down, with temperatures in the mid-70s with a slight southwest breeze. Gather up some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, soak up that autumn weather, and enjoy some of these weekend events!
