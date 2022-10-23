Read full article on original website
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Has Demonstrated That He Is Definitely Not Interested In Being WR1 in Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Miami Dolphins 16-10 in South Florida on Sunday night, and they fell to 2-5 on the season. The Steelers’ offense let down the team in a winnable game which has been the script for most of the 2022 campaign. The popular targets on offense are Matt Canada, Mitch Trubisky and a now-growing Twitter faction that wants to give up on Kenny Pickett after two and a half games. Chase Claypool is another popular target for Steelers fans and was the subject of trade rumors last week.
AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Colts, Jets, Steelers
ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler report a lot of eyes are on the Broncos ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline next Tuesday. Players Graziano says are drawing varying degrees of interest include OLB Bradley Chubb, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR KJ Hamler and RB Melvin Gordon. Fowler adds...
A Hall of Fame QB played for Steelers the last time offense bombed this badly
Terry Bradshaw, "The Blonde Bomber," was tossing spirals for the Steelers the last time their offense was this bad. Pittsburgh, which lost 16-10 to the Dolphins on Sunday, is averaging just 15.3 points and on pace to have the franchise's lowest scoring offense in more 50 years. The Steelers haven't...
NFL Fans React To Kareem Hunt Trade Report
As soon as the Cleveland Browns dropped their Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens to go 2-5 on the season, fans wondered if something was going to change. It appears change could be on the horizon, and it is on offense. Brad Stainbrook cites league sources in his reporting...
Report: Reason official approached Mike Evans after game revealed
In his ninth season, Evans has made four Pro Bowls and leads all Bucs players this year in targets (48), receiving yards (454), and is tied in receiving touchdowns with three. He posted nine receptions for 96 yards in the team's Week 7 loss. Lamberth is in his 20th season...
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Unloads on Calls for his Job
The Denver Broncos' predictable loss to the New York Jets could be a major tipping point. What was being whispered by Broncos insiders for a couple of weeks has now crossed over into the national conversation — head coach Nathaniel Hackett is in trouble. While the Broncos' Trans-Atlantic trip...
Report: Browns would deal RB Kareem Hunt for a fourth-round pick
Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have been one of the top running back duos in the NFL over the past few years, but is it time for a breakup?. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, Hunt can be acquired for a fourth-round pick ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, and the "Browns are listening" to offers.
New York Giants have a new spark-plug on offense and he’s just getting started
The New York Giants can use all the firepower they can get on the offensive side of the football. The coaching staff has relief primarily on quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley to carry the load, but eventually, they will need a receiver to step up and make plays routinely.
Analyst: 49ers could trade Trey Lance, re-sign Jimmy Garoppolo after Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers went all-in on the 2022 NFL season when they sent the Carolina Panthers second, third, and fourth-round draft picks in 2023 and a fifth-round selection in 2024 for star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey hasn't been with the 49ers for a whole week, but ESPN's Bill...
Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz blasts reporter for asking tough questions
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in a tough spot. His Hawkeyes are 3-4 and riding a three-game losing streak. He also has the single, worst, offense in all of college football. Literally, the Hawkeyes are dead last amongst all eligible teams in total offense, putting up only 227.3 yards per game and just 14 points per game.
Former Colts HC Chuck Pagano criticizes Matt Ryan benching
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich shocked the football world with his decision to bench starting quarterback Matt Ryan -- and he has also drawn some criticism from his predecessor. Former Colts HC Chuck Pagano, who now serves as an analyst, had some pretty harsh words when discussing the move...
Mike Vrabel Is Trending On Social Media
The Tennessee Titans have given fans an interesting start to their 2022 season. While things weren’t looking great to start off, head coach Mike Vrabel has made improvements with his team. However, there’s something else with the Titans’ head coach that’s got him trending on social media....
Colin Cowherd: Steelers must deal with this reality
The Steelers don't like to admit to rebuilding. However, after a 2-5 start, Fox Sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd believes they should come to terms with it. He calls this season a "year of discovery" for Pittsburgh, which is starting rookie Kenny Pickett at QB. "It's bumpy and you should lose,"...
Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller A Potential Trade Candidate With Deadline Approaching
The Las Vegas Raiders have some momentum going their way following their second win in three games, and now with the trade deadline approaching, the team could be making some moves soon. The likes of Johnathan Abram and Clelin Ferrell have been mentioned as trade possibilities, and the team already traded defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys, but a bigger name could potentially be moved in tight end Darren Waller.
Bears fans react to Jaquan Brisker being kicked in the crotch by Mac Jones
Bears fans didn’t like a certain move by Mac Jones. The Chicago Bears should be euphoric after their Monday Night win against the New England Patriots. The Bears blew out the Patriots in a surprising fashion featuring two rookies earning their first career interception. Safety Jaquan Brisker, who picked off Mac Jones in the second quarter, should feel great after the turnover. However, he received a hit to his package that might sting Tuesday morning.
The Fall of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers run a "death by a thousand paper cuts" passing offense. All they want to do is call a passing game that consists of slants, screens, and RPOs, banking on a combination of high completion percentage and yards after the catch to move the sticks. It's a viable approach in theory, but it requires hivemind perfection from the playcaller, passer, and pass-catchers. The Packers do not have that. They are cutting themselves as much as they are cutting defenses.
Bills QB Josh Allen jokingly asks GM Brandon Beane if he's 'safe' ahead of trade deadline
As the 2022 NFL regular season approaches the midway point, one of the frontrunners for the MVP award is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. At 26 years old, Allen perhaps hasn't even reached the prime of his career yet, but on Wednesday, less than one week away from the league's trade deadline, the 2020 Pro Bowler checked in with Bills' brass to make sure he wasn't on the block.
