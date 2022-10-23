PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three Colorado Springs men have been sentenced for what authorities described as a "brutal" assault in 2021. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), 20-year-old Nicolas Prater, 19-year-old Noah Hamilton, and 21-year-old Dee Dallas Vaughn were arrested in El Paso County on Dec. 31, 2021 in connection with an August 2021 incident where a victim was kidnapped and repeatedly beaten with a baseball bat and left on the side of I-25 in rural, northern Pueblo County. An individual who lived in the area found the victim unconscious on the side of the road.

