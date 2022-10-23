Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputiesHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Old Colorado City Hosts the Annual "Fallidays" on Saturday (October 22nd)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Old Colorado City Has a Spooky Story Stroll Every Day in OctoberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
KRDO
Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to a possible structure fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a fire at 4815 Garden Ranch Dr. Crews on the scene are reporting smoke showing from the apartment. This is a developing story.
KRDO
2 juveniles injured in overnight shooting in Pueblo
Pueblo, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of W 12th Street Thursday night. Shots were reported just before 10 p.m. PPD said when officers arrived, they found two juveniles were injured in the shooting that happened at the Bethlehem Square Apartments. Both were rushed to the hospital. One was transported by flight for life.
KRDO
Witness shares details of shooting that injured two juveniles in Pueblo, suspect still on the loose
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo boy is out of the hospital while another is still receiving medical care after a late-night shooting on the city's west side. Thursday, around 9 p.m., officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to the 1900 block of W. 12th St. on reports of a shooting at the Bethlehem Square Apartments.
KRDO
Colorado Springs crash leads to ‘arrest of prolific offenders’ tied to multiple vehicle break-ins
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A September crash led to investigators connecting the driver with 15 additional incidents stretching back to the beginning of summer. On Sept. 1, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a traffic accident in the 2700 block of N. Chestnut St. Police said the vehicle was driven by 39-year-old Beth Reichenberg.
KRDO
3 Colorado Springs men sentenced for “brutal” assault in 2021
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three Colorado Springs men have been sentenced for what authorities described as a "brutal" assault in 2021. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), 20-year-old Nicolas Prater, 19-year-old Noah Hamilton, and 21-year-old Dee Dallas Vaughn were arrested in El Paso County on Dec. 31, 2021 in connection with an August 2021 incident where a victim was kidnapped and repeatedly beaten with a baseball bat and left on the side of I-25 in rural, northern Pueblo County. An individual who lived in the area found the victim unconscious on the side of the road.
KRDO
Details on shooting involving Fremont County Sheriff’s deputy reveal what led up to shots fired
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) released more information about a shooting involving a Fremont County Sheriff's deputy. Thursday, Oct. 20, at 8:26 a.m., Fremont County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to the Country Green Apartments in the 3000 block of E. Highway 50 in Cañon City on reports of a man with a gun.
KRDO
RSV cases increase in Colorado Springs: Local pediatricians see rise in children patients
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Beds in Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs are filling up after a significant increase in Respiratory Syntactical Virus cases. "In older kids, it causes something that's more like a cold. You get a runny nose and cough and sometimes a fever, but in little kids, it can cause much more severe illness," said Dr. Elizabeth Vanse with Peak Vista Community Health Centers.
KRDO
The Friday Night Blitz Pikes Peak State College Spirit Award Week 10
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Friday Night Blitz Pikes Peak State College Spirit Award goes to Liberty High School for week 10. KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
KRDO
‘Magic of Lights’ at the Pikes Peak International Raceway for the first time
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The holiday season is fast approaching and the Pikes Peak International Raceway (PPIR) is offering a new drive-through Christmas lights experience. The family-friendly drive-through holiday lights festival will feature dozens of displays, illuminated canopies, and digital animation, all constructed with over a million individual LED lights.
KRDO
Despite new law, illegal activity continues to highlight Colorado Springs massage businesses
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) – 13 Investigates has uncovered information revealing that illicit spas are still doing business in Colorado Springs despite new laws aimed at shutting them down. More than three years ago, 13 Investigates began looking into the more than 39 massage businesses police believed were selling...
Comments / 1