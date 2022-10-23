ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady farewell tour is turning into a train wreck for Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Opinion

By Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Yo, Gronk. Come bail out your boy.

Then again, as much as it stinks, another unretirement from tight end Rob Gronkowski might not be enough to save the projected Tom Brady Farewell Tour from finishing as an absolute shipwreck.

In stumbling in stunning fashion at Carolina, losing, 21-3 , Brady is under .500 through seven games for the first time since 2002. That’s some desperate stuff for a Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad that is supposed to be in the lineup of Super Bowl contenders.

Sure, there’s still time for corrections. The NFL’s season hasn’t hit the halfway point and the Bucs (3-4) are still holding down first place, barely, in the NFL’s worst division. We can’t forget the times Brady got clobbered in early season contests – the post-Lawyer Milloy debacle and a beatdown in KC are two cases from his Patriots reign that come to mind – and still wound up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Brady, or TB12 in marketing terms, has become a seven-ring icon because he’s defied odds and demonstrated resilience.

Now let’s see if he can truly walk on water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwYLL_0ik0AIFg00
Tom Brady is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu. Bob Donnan, USA TODAY Sports

NFL WEEK 7 SCORES: Commanders stun Packers; Panthers upset Tom Brady, Buccaneers

4th & MONDAY: Our NFL newsletter always brings the blitz

A week after being upset by the 1-4 Pittsburgh Steelers , Brady & Co. were upended by the 1-5 Carolina Panthers . Maybe it’s not time to panic, but it is clearly time to face up to desperation.

Consider how the first nine Bucs drives finished on Sunday: Punt. Punt. Punt. Punt. Halftime. Punt. Turnover on downs. Punt. Field goal.

Brady threw 49 times (way too much while the Bucs logged just 16 rushing attempts) and tallied 290 yards. That amounts to just 5.9 yards per attempt, which is what happens when you don’t complete a pass to a wide receiver for more than 20 yards. His season mark of 6.6 yards per attempt is on pace to become Brady’s lowest since ... the aforementioned 2002 campaign.

The Bucs converted just 2-of-12 on third down (1-of-3 on fourth down), which is what happens when you lose. Brady was sacked only once, but that number is deceiving. He was hit three other times and harassed more than that. And continuing a pattern, the Bucs still haven’t produced a touchdown in the first quarter this season.

Three points? From a Brady-led offense?

No, it’s not all on Brady, even with his assorted misfires on Sunday. The tone was set on the first drive when a wide-open Mike Evans dropped a beautiful dime that should have been a 65-yard touchdown. In the third quarter, the Bucs drove to the Panthers 25-yard line but saw the feeble running game (46 yards, 2.9 per carry) stuffed on 3rd-and-1 and 4th-and-1. On the other side, the usually-stout run defense allowed 173 yards to a unit that no longer contains Christian McCaffrey.

It all might drive some of us to go to the bench and throw a tablet .

Or go to the bench and cuss out the offensive line .

Oh, Brady has tried that in recent weeks and it hasn’t made much difference.

MORE: Are Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers regretting coming back this season?

'I WANT NOTHING ELSE': Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey praises Tom Brady for emotional tirade

Execution – not the type that former Bucs coach John McKay deadpanned about back in the day, silly – is the Football 101 theme that Brady went with on Sunday during his postgame news conference.

“It’s the NFL,” he said. “If you don’t execute your job well, it doesn’t matter who’s on the other side. It still comes down to the fundamentals of the sport – throwing and catching, blocking, tackling. All the fundamentals.”

Translation: Brady, 45, has to be so embarrassed to wind up on the wrong side of a quarterback matchup against backup P.J. Walker , a week after losing to a team quarterbacked by rookie Kenny Pickett and recently benched Mitchell Trubisky.

Next up, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a primetime showcase on Thursday night.

What a weird year for Brady. He retired in February, then unretired 40 days later . His gritty, offensive-minded coach, Bruce Arians, retired and handpicked defensive coordinator Todd Bowles as his successor. Know, too, that with Arians stepping aside, the heat on Bowles and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has risen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U6hs7_0ik0AIFg00
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) stretches out in an attempt to catch an incomplete pass against the Carolina Panthers. Rusty Jones, AP

Add the absence of Gronkowski to the equation and it is undoubtedly a factor linked to the sorry red zone results (tied for 20th in the NFL after 6 weeks with a 50% TD rate) that have bogged down Brady. As good as wideout Mike Evans is, Gronk was only Brady’s premium security blanket near the goal line – and a threat that opened up room for the likes of Evans and Chris Godwin. And now he’s gone.

On top of that, the O-line has been in flux with three starters gone from last year’s unit, including Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, who went down early in training camp with a serious knee injury and has yet to return.

Then it became much more dramatic. Brady, as meticulous as they come, took a 12-day personal leave of absence from his training camp routine as reports swirled regarding the status of his marriage with supermodel Gisele Bündchen . In recent weeks, the reports have only intensified.

It’s fair to wonder whether Brady’s reported marital discord – against the backdrop of Bündchen’s public comments in recent years about concerns of Brady’s long-term health, and particularly risks associated with concussions – has anything to do with what’s not happening on the field.

That personal business is just that for Brady to process and mere speculation for the public at large. Then again, it seemingly flows with a bigger theme: When it rains, it pours.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tom Brady farewell tour is turning into a train wreck for Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Opinion

Comments / 18

AP_000140.6c3bfc2ed81d4f3997230a1c58f177a3.0239
3d ago

Yeah, blame Brady for dropped passes and a line that does not open up the run game. Evans’ drop for a clear TD is a picture of this season. (And I am not bashing Evans- he is a great receiver, just this season is going like that pass)

Reply(3)
3
dee real
2d ago

Tom Brady can't win the game by himself. why not just enjoy football and stop the hating people?? besides Brady has more money than all of y'all haters whole family ancestors and all.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News

This season has not started off on the right foot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're averaging just 15.3 points per game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said that he'd be open to making changes to his offense if he believes it would help the team. And yet, he hasn't done anything yet.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen takes kids to pumpkin patch in Miami amid Tom Brady woes

But will they ‘patch’ up their relationship? Gisele Bündchen helped her daughter, Vivian, and son, Benjamin, pick out pumpkins during a family trip — sans Tom Brady — to a patch in Miami over the weekend. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was photographed lugging a large pumpkin as her 12-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter stayed close. Jack, Brady’s 15-year-old son whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, did not join the trio for the outing. Bündchen, 42, dressed casually in a monochromatic look of gray leggings and a T-shirt — and notably decided to leave her wedding ring at home...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Buccaneers need to make legend an offer he can’t refuse

The Buccaneers are dying on offense with Byron Leftwich. They need to make a change, and the good news is they have an easy replacement option. The Buccaneers need to cut ties with Byron Leftwich as soon as humanly possible. If not tonight, tomorrow is the next-best option. There is...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Patriot takes shot at Bill Belichick after embarrassing loss to Bears

Not everyone is a fan of the way coach Bill Belichick has handled things in the aftermath of his historic run with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Many still consider the previous success as due to the franchise catching lightning in a bottle with the greatest quarterback and greatest coach of all time. However, some see it as one having more influence over the success, while the other was simply along for the ride.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

655K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy