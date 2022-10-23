Read full article on original website
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Seahawks get relieving news on DK Metcalf: No surgery for injured knee
The Seahawks have relieving news on DK Metcalf and his injured knee that got him carted out of their win Sunday. “We got a really good report this morning,” coach Pete Carroll said on his weekly radio show with KIRO-AM Monday morning. “He does not need surgery. He hurt his patellar (tendon) some …
Seahawks Receive Shocking Injury Update On WR DK Metcalf
Week 7 was a tough one around the NFL as there were a lot of big named players that went down with injuries of varying severities. One of the players who unfortunately got hurt was Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, DK Metcalf. Metcalf was hurt late in the first quarter of...
NFL World Reacts To DK Metcalf Injury Diagnosis News
The Seattle Seahawks have been flying high in recent weeks but may have to continue on without star wide receiver DK Metcalf after a scary-looking leg injury against the Los Angeles Chargers yesterday. However, the news is not quite as bad as once feared. Speaking to the media on Monday,...
Broncos, Russell Wilson Steering a 'Sinking Ship', per NFL.com
Another week and another disappointing Denver Broncos loss. It's no longer heartbreaking but expected. This Broncos team has no identity other than incompetence, and that's usually the New York Jets’ trademark, but Nathaniel Hackett flipped that script. When it comes to NFL.com's Week 8 power rankings, Denver plummeted and has a clear view of the bottom.
NFL injury report draft for Week 8: Latest updates on Mark Andrews, Russell Wilson and more
NFL injury report Week 8: There’s a ton to focus on as this week’s schedule gets going and you set
Seahawks Add Star WR in Latest CBS Sports Mock Draft
The Seattle Seahawks undoubtedly have one of the better receiving duos in the NFL, with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett making life difficult for opposing defenses on a weekly basis. With Geno Smith showing throughout the season that he has what it takes to be the next franchise quarterback for...
Steelers Need, and Expect More Splash Plays From Offense
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense moves slowly - they sit in the bottom third of the NFL in plays per game - and don't make the most of those limited opportunities - they have scored the fourth-fewest points in the league. Of the 12 drives quarterback Kenny Pickett and...
Seahawks get Tre Brown, Travis Homer back practicing; L.J. Collier activated off IR
The Seahawks are getting a first-round pick plus a starter back practicing this week. The team announced one of its two open spots on the 53-man active roster will go to L.J. Collier. The defensive lineman and first-round pick in 2019 has been on injured reserve since injuring his elbow in August. Seattle had to decide by a league deadline this week whether to activate him or leave him on IR all season.
Finally Healthy, Colby Parkinson Coming Into His Own in Seahawks Tight End Friendly Offense
RENTON, Wash. - Ever since being drafted in the fourth round out of Stanford more than two years ago, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has frequently talked up tight end Colby Parkinson and waited patiently for him to breakout on Sundays, praising him for his work ethic, football acumen, and athletic tools.
‘Doomsday 4.0’: Dan Quinn’s Cowboys Add Johnathan Hankins, Kendall Sheffield to NFL’s Best Defense
Micah Parsons called it "Shark Week" and Detroit was there to be eaten. After a rather uncharacteristically mediocre performance against the Eagles in Week 6, Dallas Cowboys coordinator Dan Quinn's unit returned to its suffocating best. ... and now more help is on the way. The Dallas front office on...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Praises Bills LB Von Miller: ‘He Can Wreck a Game’
The Buffalo Bills seem to be meeting the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the perfect time. The Packers stumble in Sunday's night matchup at Highmark Stadium on a three-game losing streak, while the Bills are 5-1 and well-rested after a bye week. But regardless of the circumstances,...
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Edmonds, Punt Return, Trading for Quinn, and More
Hello Alain, you may find me bugging you regularly after your blog posted your email point of contact. Anyway, what is wrong with the defense's tackling? How do you fix it during the season? Tua looked great on the first drive, then out of sync most of the rest of the way. Was it Steelers adjustments or lack of real practice time with his receivers? Or did his early scramble knock some sense out of him? The relative urgency to make any play seemed to return quickly.
Steelers LB T.J. Watt Takes Another Step Toward Return
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' reigning Defensive Player of the Year keeps getting closer to his return from a partially torn pectoral. Prior to the Steelers kickoff with the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, outside linebacker T.J. Watt spent roughly 40 minutes working out on the field. With trainers by his side, Watt did explosive drills, stretches, footwork and caught some passes.
3 Insane Stats For Dallas Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs In Week 7
The Dallas Cowboys overcame the loss of starting quarterback Dak Prescott behind some solid play from his fill-in, Cooper Rush. Rush did more than just keep the team afloat, as they went 4-1 with him under center. He was able to make plays when the team needed him most, taking advantage of what were some great performances by the team’s defense.
Pete Carroll Is Calling Out NFL For Significant Change
On Wednesday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called on the NFL to look into one specific thing. He thinks the NFL needs to take a longer look at turf fields and whether or not they should be used. Carroll brought up the possible solution of making all fields grass, but didn't offer a final solution.
Russell Wilson Says He’s ‘Ready to Rock’ Sunday vs. Jaguars
The Broncos quarterback has been nursing a hamstring injury that cause him to miss last week’s game against the Jets.
Russell Wilson (hamstring) practicing Wednesday for Broncos
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. Wilson reportedly looked more mobile at Wednesday's practice than he did in last week's limited sessions. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett previously said the veteran was "trending in that direction" of playing on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, but Wilson will continue to be evaluated throughout the week. Brett Rypien went 24-of-46 for 225 scoreless yards and an interception as the Broncos' starter. Jerry Jeudy performed well with 7 catches on 11 targets for 96 yards, but Courtland Sutton only managed 3 catches and 23 yards on 9 targets.
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 7 vs. Chargers
For the third time in four games, the Seattle Seahawks scored over 35 points in a 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. In a game that lacked anything but excitement, the Seattle Seahawks got their 4th win of the season by beating the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23.
