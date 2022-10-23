ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

klkntv.com

Grand Island teachers are unhappy with job, survey shows

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An overwhelming majority of Grand Island Public Schools teachers have thought about leaving in the last year, according to a survey. The assessment was conducted by Chaperone, a political action committee, which says 211 teachers completed the survey anonymously within 72 hours. More than 75%...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Teacher survey latest rift over education in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An unofficial teacher survey is the latest flashpoint over the future of education in Grand Island. As Election Day nears, there's debate over who's got a better grasp on what teachers are facing – the school board or a political action committee known as Chaperone.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska Extension: National Pork Month

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — It's National Pork Month!. Eating pork is a great way to get protein and many important nutrients into your diet. Cami Wells with Nebraska Extension has more on how to safely store and cook pork.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

A look back at the October 1997 snowstorm

Across the state 99,000 rainbow trout will be released in over 70 bodies of water. Nebraska students receive high marks among other states in math and reading. Nebraska students receive high marks among other states in math and reading.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nearly 100,000 fish released to Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you head to any of Nebraska’s lakes, you might go fishing and when you do you’ll probably catch a fish or two. The question is, how do they get there? 10/11 NOW’s Nathan Brennan got a look at how the process plays out to stock Nebraska’s lakes.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska National Guard to build new readiness center in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - At any given moment Nebraska has 3,500 men and women ready to problem solve. Tuesday had big news when it comes to training for the National Guard. The trend has been to move National Guard readiness centers out of communities. The military here argued that this one should be in Bellevue because of the location.
BELLEVUE, NE
doniphanherald.com

Public power districts in south-central Nebraska vote to merge

ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting Monday in Elwood. Prior to the votes, two separate motions from members of the two boards to delay a decision for 90...
ELWOOD, NE
NebraskaTV

Officials: Cause southeast Nebraska wildfire known

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — While the cause of many of the wildfires that erupted over the weekend is still unknown, Chief Investigator with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office Adam Matzner said they do know the cause of the one in Lancaster and Gage Counties. He said the fire...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach: Prepare To Be Disappointed

Every day I look at message boards, social media - every place possible - for news of Nebraska’s next head football coach. There is very little in the way of tangible evidence of who it will be. Regardless of whom is hired, Nebraska fans should prepare themselves for disappointment.
NEBRASKA STATE
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Fires, winds hamper harvest for some Nebraska farmers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After suffering wildfires in the spring, Nebraska now sees them at harvest. Recent days have brought 40 mile an hour winds fanning flames at a time farmers can least afford to have issues. “We're at the point now where every single penny of expense is...
NEBRASKA STATE

