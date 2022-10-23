Read full article on original website
Related
extrainningsoftball.com
Player Spotlight: 2023 Pitcher Ava Laurent… Leads Her Nebraska H.S. Team to a State Championship This Summer & Will Soon Be a Gorilla!
It’s been a pretty darn good summer for Ava Laurent, a senior pitcher at Grand Island (Neb.) Northwest High, who led her Vikings team to the Nebraska High School Class B softball state title earlier this month. In the tourney playoffs, the 5-foot-10 senior was dominating as she went...
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
klkntv.com
Grand Island teachers are unhappy with job, survey shows
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An overwhelming majority of Grand Island Public Schools teachers have thought about leaving in the last year, according to a survey. The assessment was conducted by Chaperone, a political action committee, which says 211 teachers completed the survey anonymously within 72 hours. More than 75%...
NebraskaTV
Teacher survey latest rift over education in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An unofficial teacher survey is the latest flashpoint over the future of education in Grand Island. As Election Day nears, there's debate over who's got a better grasp on what teachers are facing – the school board or a political action committee known as Chaperone.
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Extension: National Pork Month
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — It's National Pork Month!. Eating pork is a great way to get protein and many important nutrients into your diet. Cami Wells with Nebraska Extension has more on how to safely store and cook pork.
1011now.com
A look back at the October 1997 snowstorm
Across the state 99,000 rainbow trout will be released in over 70 bodies of water. Nebraska students receive high marks among other states in math and reading. Nebraska students receive high marks among other states in math and reading.
Three principals in Nebraska and Iowa honored by Lozier Foundation
The list includes Janine Crain from Edison Elementary in Council Bluffs, Ron Oltman of Bellevue's Birchcrest Elementary and Melitta Wilson at Minne Lusa in OPS.
🏐 UPDATED: Nebraska Volleyball Subdistrict Playoffs - Scoreboard
🏐 Nebraska Volleyball Subdistrict Playoffs - Scoreboard. Scottsbluff def. Gering, 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16 Chadron def. Bridgeport, 25-23, 25-13, 24-26, 25-18 Chase County def. Hershey, 18-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-16, 15-5 Ogallala 3, Chadron 1. TUE Finals: Ogallala 3, Chase County 0. C2-12 Subdistrict at Bayard - Monday. Gordon/Rushville def....
klkntv.com
Nebraska students score among the best on national reading and math tests
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Fourth and eighth graders in Nebraska scored higher than the national average and higher than many other states in 2022 on national math and reading tests. No other state scored higher than Nebraska in fourth-grade math and only one scored higher in eighth-grade math, according...
1011now.com
Nearly 100,000 fish released to Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you head to any of Nebraska’s lakes, you might go fishing and when you do you’ll probably catch a fish or two. The question is, how do they get there? 10/11 NOW’s Nathan Brennan got a look at how the process plays out to stock Nebraska’s lakes.
Nebraska and Iowa among top scorers in national education testing
New test results from The National Assessment of Educational Progress show decline in 4th and 8th-grade math and reading nationally. Despite the decline, Nebraska and Iowa scored among the best.
WOWT
Nebraska National Guard to build new readiness center in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - At any given moment Nebraska has 3,500 men and women ready to problem solve. Tuesday had big news when it comes to training for the National Guard. The trend has been to move National Guard readiness centers out of communities. The military here argued that this one should be in Bellevue because of the location.
doniphanherald.com
Public power districts in south-central Nebraska vote to merge
ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting Monday in Elwood. Prior to the votes, two separate motions from members of the two boards to delay a decision for 90...
NebraskaTV
Officials: Cause southeast Nebraska wildfire known
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — While the cause of many of the wildfires that erupted over the weekend is still unknown, Chief Investigator with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office Adam Matzner said they do know the cause of the one in Lancaster and Gage Counties. He said the fire...
Corn Nation
Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach: Prepare To Be Disappointed
Every day I look at message boards, social media - every place possible - for news of Nebraska’s next head football coach. There is very little in the way of tangible evidence of who it will be. Regardless of whom is hired, Nebraska fans should prepare themselves for disappointment.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing places in Nebraska that are great options for both a quick and spontaneous getaway, as well as for a longer vacation.
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NebraskaTV
Fires, winds hamper harvest for some Nebraska farmers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After suffering wildfires in the spring, Nebraska now sees them at harvest. Recent days have brought 40 mile an hour winds fanning flames at a time farmers can least afford to have issues. “We're at the point now where every single penny of expense is...
Comments / 0