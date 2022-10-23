Read full article on original website
Denver Nuggets power forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) will not play on Wednesday versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter went through the morning shootaround, but the Nuggets are choosing to hold him out Wednesday night. Jeff Green is a candidate to replace Porter in the starting lineup and there will be more minutes available for Bruce Brown and Bones Hyland. Porter has scored at least 15 points in each game this season while shooting 51% on field goals and 50% on 3-pointers (8.0 attempts per game). His next chance to play will be on Friday against the Utah Jazz.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Austin Reaves starting on Wednesday in place of injured Russell Westbrook (hamstring)
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Reaves will start on Wednesday in place of Russell Westbrook, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Our models expect Reaves to play 25.4 minutes on Wednesday. Reaves' Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Josh Giddey (ankle) ruled out for Thunder on Thursday
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Giddey will miss a second straight game and the early rule-out suggests he could remain out through the weekend. Tre Mann should see more opportunities again on Thursday. He played 36 minutes on Tuesday and scored 25 points (10-of-24 field goals) with 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 three-pointers.
numberfire.com
Portland's Justise Winslow (ankle) available on Wednesday night
Portland Trail Blazers forward Travis Demers (ankle) is active for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Winslow will make his return after sitting out one game with a right ankle sprain. In 22.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to record 7.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) active for Lakers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward / center Anthony Davis (back) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis will play after he was listed as probable with back soreness. In an opportunity versus a Denver unit ranked 28th in defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 46.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Bruce Brown for inactive Michael Porter on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Brown will make his first start this season after Porter Jr. was held out for injury management purposes. In 26.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown to record 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
numberfire.com
76ers' De'Anthony Melton (adductor) available on Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Melton has been upgraded to available and will play against Toronto on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 18.1 minutes against the Raptors. Melton's Wednesday projection includes 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists,...
numberfire.com
Rockets starting Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) on Wednesday, Kenyon Martin Jr. to bench
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Utah Jazz. Tate will make his first start this season after an ankle injury forced him to sit out four games. At the FanDuel salary of $4,600, our models project Tate to score 21.4 FanDuel points. Tate's...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Seth Curry (ankle) out at least 2 more games
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (ankle) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry will miss tonight and Thursday's games with his ankle injury. Expect Joe Harris to see more time off the bench while Curry is sidelined. Curry's yearly projection includes 1043 points, 211 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Aaron Wiggins starting for Thunder on Tuesday, Kenrich Williams coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Wiggins will get the start on Tuesday with Kenrich Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect Wiggins to play 17.2 minutes against the Clippers. Wiggins' Tuesday projection includes 5.7...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Josh Richardson starting on Wednesday in place of injured Devin Vassell (knee)
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Richardson will get the start on Wednesday in place of Devin Vassell, who is sidelined with a knee injury. Our models expect Richardson to play 32.9 minutes against Minnesota. Richardson's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Isaiah Jackson playing with Indiana's second unit on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers center Isaiah Jackson is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Jackson will come off the bench after Myles Turner was named Wednesday's starting center. In 18.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson to record 9.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
numberfire.com
Isaac Okoro coming off Cleveland's bench on Wednesday night
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Okoro will play with Cleveland's second unit after Dean Wade was named Wednesday's starter. In 51.5 minutes per Rotogrinders Court IQ with the Cavaliers' current injuries, Okoro is averaging 0.13 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Kings' KZ Okpala will come off bench Thursday
Sacramento Kings small forward KZ Okpala will not be in the starting lineup on Thursday versus the Memphis Grizzlies, per head coach Mike Brown. Okpala will concede his starting spot to No. 4 overall pick Keegan Murray, which Brown indicated will be a permanent change moving forward. Okpala played just four minutes last game and it's possible that he struggles to remain in the rotation.
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) out on Tuesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. As expected, Hardaway has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Pelicans on Tuesday. Josh Green could see more minutes with Hardaway sidelined. Green's Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Terance Mann for Paul George (illness) on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is starting in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mann will make his first start this season after Paul George was made inactive with an illness. In a matchup versus a Thunder team ranked 13th in defensive rating, our models project Mann to score 21.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Toronto's Scottie Barnes (ankle) starting on Wednesday, Christian Koloko to bench
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (ankle) will start in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Barnes will make his return after missing one game with an ankle sprain. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Barnes to score 30.6 FanDuel points. Barnes' projection includes 13.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.4...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) out again on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Anderson continues to deal with a back issue and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Taurean Prince and Jaylen Nowell could continue to see more minutes on Wednesday.
