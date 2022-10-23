Read full article on original website
kfdi.com
Vehicle Hits and Kills Pedestrian in East Wichita
An accident near 2nd and Oliver Wednesday left one person dead. Sedgwick County officials confirmed that the individual died after suffering critical injuries. Emergency crews have been on the scene of the incident, and the intersection at 2nd and Oliver was shut down. Motorists have been told to avoid the area.
Update: Woman fatally hit by car in east Wichita identified
Police say a woman and her dog died in a crash at 2nd Street and Oliver in east Wichita.
KAKE TV
Chemical leak at north Wichita business causes evacuation
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An ammonia leak at Perfekta in north Wichita has caused the building to evacuated. Perfekta is located east of the 21st and Broadway intersection. Police initially responded to a gas leak call around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday after three people complained of feeling ill. It was discovered that the leak was coming from a trailer west Perfekta, but it has since been shut off.
kfdi.com
Ammonia leak leads to evacuation at north Wichita plant
An ammonia spill forced evacuations Tuesday evening at a north Wichita manufacturing plant. The leak was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of East 21st Street North, east of the intersection of 21st and Broadway. There were no reports of serious injuries. Wichita fire crews were on...
Chemical spill at north Wichita facility
Emergency crews have responded to an ammonia spill at a manufacturing facility in north Wichita.
KWCH.com
Trucks haul W. Wichita restaurant to new home downtown
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow, but steady, heavy-lifting process moved more than 40 tons to a new home. Walt’s Classic Hamburgers, a west Wichita staple since 1997 near Kellogg and Tyler, closed down earlier this year. Wednesday, an effort began to move the restaurant to a new home near 3rd and Wabash, giving Walt’s a new life downtown.
Georgia woman seriously injured in car crash northwest of Wichita
A woman from Georgia was seriously injured in a car crash early Tuesday morning.
Police identify woman who died after being hit by SUV in front of Robinson Middle School
The collision happened at the intersection of Second Street and Oliver.
Police standoff ends in Goddard
Law enforcement officers in Goddard blocked streets while trying to contact a man who was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident.
Wet road conditions lead to Wichita woman being seriously injured in single-car crash
Wet road conditions lead to a Wichita woman being seriously injured in a single-car crash on the morning of Monday, Oct. 24.
Teen charged in fatal car-chase shooting of Kansas girl
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man accused in the Sept. 2021 drive-by shooting made his first court appearance last week. Kayden Wilson, 18 of Wichita, is charged with 1st degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, 5 counts of aggravated assault, and criminal use of weapons, a misdemeanor, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Update: 6 people brought to hospital after Sunday’s 9-car pile-up
Crews are working a multiple-vehicle crash in eastern Sedgwick County. It happened around 4 p.m. at Kellogg and 143rd Street East.
kfdi.com
SWAT team called to standoff at Goddard home
A domestic violence report led to a standoff at a Goddard home, and a SWAT team was called to the scene Wednesday afternoon. Police were called to the home in the 400 block of Craig Street around 11:30 on a report of a man assaulting a woman. The man locked himself inside the home and he was believed to be armed.
KSN.com
Fire breaks out early Sunday outside Wichita restaurant
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department responded to a fire early Sunday morning off of Rock Road. The fire was in the 2000 block of N. Rock Road outside of On the Border restaurant. According to WFD, the fire was on the outside of the building, and...
KAKE TV
Evergy power outages in Northwest Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A large power outage left thousands without power in Wichita Sunday. Evergy spoke with KAKE news anchor David Scott and told him they are unsure what caused the outage or exactly when it will be fixed. Crews have been sent out to investigate. The first report...
Man attempts to rob Quik Trip, implies device is in bag
A man attempted to rob a Quik Trip just west of downtown Wichita. It happened Monday evening at Douglas and Seneca in the Historic Delano District.
KWCH.com
Brush fire significantly damages Hutchinson home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) confirms a brush fire caused significant damage to a home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Hutchinson near the 3300 block of E. 56th Ave. HFD said units responded to the scene and discovered heavy fire coming from outside the home and...
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Week in Wichita (Oct 25-30)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week or what’s ahead? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Week In Wichita. What’s Happening This Week In Wichita is made possible by. the Wichita Event Calendar. FEATURED EVENTS. ■. Trunk or Treat at Walser Auto...
New development in deadly hit-and-run case outside Arrowhead could be potential game-changer
A 19-year-old man charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash outside Arrowhead Stadium last year is back in court.
kfdi.com
Park City reports water main repairs finished
UPDATE: Park City reports water main repair work was completed at 4:15 this morning. Some areas may still see low pressure for a while. A boil advisory has not been issued. According to a social media post from Park City, the KDHE says the water is safe. Area residents may need to let faucets run for a bit to get air and cloudy water out of their systems.
