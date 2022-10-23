WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An ammonia leak at Perfekta in north Wichita has caused the building to evacuated. Perfekta is located east of the 21st and Broadway intersection. Police initially responded to a gas leak call around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday after three people complained of feeling ill. It was discovered that the leak was coming from a trailer west Perfekta, but it has since been shut off.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO