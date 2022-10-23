Read full article on original website
Related
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 10/25/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) sitting out Wednesday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets power forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) will not play on Wednesday versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter went through the morning shootaround, but the Nuggets are choosing to hold him out Wednesday night. Jeff Green is a candidate to replace Porter in the starting lineup and there will be more minutes available for Bruce Brown and Bones Hyland. Porter has scored at least 15 points in each game this season while shooting 51% on field goals and 50% on 3-pointers (8.0 attempts per game). His next chance to play will be on Friday against the Utah Jazz.
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) reportedly ready for season debut
Houston Rockets small forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) will make his season debut on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, barring a setback, reports Kelly Iko of The Athletic. The Rockets upgraded Tate to questionable on Tuesday for the first time this season and it looks like he is ready for action. Tari Eason, Usman Garuba, Jabari Smith Jr., and Kenyon Martin Jr. could lose some minutes moving forward.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Austin Reaves starting on Wednesday in place of injured Russell Westbrook (hamstring)
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Reaves will start on Wednesday in place of Russell Westbrook, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Our models expect Reaves to play 25.4 minutes on Wednesday. Reaves' Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Portland's Justise Winslow (ankle) available on Wednesday night
Portland Trail Blazers forward Travis Demers (ankle) is active for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Winslow will make his return after sitting out one game with a right ankle sprain. In 22.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to record 7.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Bruce Brown for inactive Michael Porter on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Brown will make his first start this season after Porter Jr. was held out for injury management purposes. In 26.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown to record 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Seth Curry (ankle) out at least 2 more games
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (ankle) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry will miss tonight and Thursday's games with his ankle injury. Expect Joe Harris to see more time off the bench while Curry is sidelined. Curry's yearly projection includes 1043 points, 211 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
76ers' De'Anthony Melton (adductor) available on Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Melton has been upgraded to available and will play against Toronto on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 18.1 minutes against the Raptors. Melton's Wednesday projection includes 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists,...
numberfire.com
Miami's Caleb Martin (suspension) starting on Wednesday, Max Strus to bench
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (knee) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Martin will make his return after a one-game suspension. In a matchup against a Portland team ranked eighth in defensive rating, our models project Martin to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 8.5...
numberfire.com
Kings' KZ Okpala will come off bench Thursday
Sacramento Kings small forward KZ Okpala will not be in the starting lineup on Thursday versus the Memphis Grizzlies, per head coach Mike Brown. Okpala will concede his starting spot to No. 4 overall pick Keegan Murray, which Brown indicated will be a permanent change moving forward. Okpala played just four minutes last game and it's possible that he struggles to remain in the rotation.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Josh Richardson starting on Wednesday in place of injured Devin Vassell (knee)
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Richardson will get the start on Wednesday in place of Devin Vassell, who is sidelined with a knee injury. Our models expect Richardson to play 32.9 minutes against Minnesota. Richardson's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Isaac Okoro coming off Cleveland's bench on Wednesday night
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Okoro will play with Cleveland's second unit after Dean Wade was named Wednesday's starter. In 51.5 minutes per Rotogrinders Court IQ with the Cavaliers' current injuries, Okoro is averaging 0.13 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Aaron Wiggins starting for Thunder on Tuesday, Kenrich Williams coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Wiggins will get the start on Tuesday with Kenrich Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect Wiggins to play 17.2 minutes against the Clippers. Wiggins' Tuesday projection includes 5.7...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Jaden Ivey (illness) ruled out on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (illness) is ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ivey will sit out on Wednesday night with a non-COVID illness. Expect Hamidou Diallo to play an increased role against a Hawks' team ranked ninth in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 37.9...
numberfire.com
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) ruled out for Thunder on Tuesday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Gilgeous-Alexander is still dealing with a left hip contusion. As a result, he will miss his second consecutive game after sitting out Sunday as well. Tre Mann is set to start another contest at point guard.
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) out on Tuesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. As expected, Hardaway has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Pelicans on Tuesday. Josh Green could see more minutes with Hardaway sidelined. Green's Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) out again on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Anderson continues to deal with a back issue and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Taurean Prince and Jaylen Nowell could continue to see more minutes on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Terance Mann for Paul George (illness) on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is starting in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mann will make his first start this season after Paul George was made inactive with an illness. In a matchup versus a Thunder team ranked 13th in defensive rating, our models project Mann to score 21.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Toronto's Scottie Barnes (ankle) starting on Wednesday, Christian Koloko to bench
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (ankle) will start in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Barnes will make his return after missing one game with an ankle sprain. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Barnes to score 30.6 FanDuel points. Barnes' projection includes 13.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.4...
Comments / 0