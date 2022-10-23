ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Police looking for missing 30-year-old man last seen Oct. 16

By News 5 Staff
 3 days ago
The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating a 30-year-old male.

Anthony Mays II is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes

Mays was last seen leaving his grandmother's home on Lee Road in South Bedford on Oct. 16. He was driving his Black, 2019 Jeep SW, license plate #JKD9997.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police.

