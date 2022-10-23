Unfricking believable that this should even be a discussion. What part of "only legal US Citizens" are allowed to vote. I don't give a rats behind why they are here or if they pay taxes, which I find questionable. Nevertheless, if they are indeed paying taxes, I doubt what they pay outweighs what the actual tax-paying citizens are paying for them to be here. They are not legal American citizens, therefore they have absolutely no right to vote.
OHIO ISSUE 2: VOTE YES/FOR - meaning the voter "Supports Prohibiting" local governments from allowing noncitizens or those who lack the qualifications of an elector to vote in local elections.
amazing. this even has to be said... voting is a right for citizens. if thr want to vote... do the work and become citizens. no other country would allow non citizens to vote...
Related
What Ohioans need to know about Issue 2
How to see your Ohio election ballot before you go to the polls
Voters in Ohio urged to check postage for absentee ballots
Donald Trump, JD Vance plan rally in Southwest Ohio ahead of midterm election
‘Power grab’: West Virginia will vote on constitutional amendments to give state lawmakers new authority
The Dark Horse, Independent Candidate for Ohio Governor, Earns Endorsement of Vermin Supreme
Weigh in: Are you voting for or against West Virginia Amendment 2?
Ohio voters sound off on most important issues before November election
Ohio US Senate candidate keeps his lead in latest tracking poll
Abortion plays a significant role in Ohio’s governor’s race
Lieutenant governor candidates Jon Husted, Cheryl Stephens fight for votes in the shadows of their running mates
Ohio House candidate owes $1.3 million from 2014 fraud judgement, plaintiff says
On second thought, judicial candidates shouldn’t be listed on the ballot by party labels: Eric Foster
Supporters, opponents weigh in on Ohio cash bail reform under Issue 1
Attorney General Dave Yost, election opponent Jeff Crossman trade attacks on abortion, redistricting
Poll: Interest highest in years for midterm elections
Ohio Rabbis React to State Expert Offering 'Christian Understanding' of Abortion Law
Unlike others at top of the ticket, Tim Ryan unsure about Ohio issues 1 and 2: Capitol Letter
Attorney Dave Yost and challenger Jeff Crossman trade attacks in our endorsement interview: Today in Ohio
Ohio Senate race pulling in celebrities, entering national limelight
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 171