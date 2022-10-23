ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ami Brassell-Rose
2d ago

Unfricking believable that this should even be a discussion. What part of "only legal US Citizens" are allowed to vote. I don't give a rats behind why they are here or if they pay taxes, which I find questionable. Nevertheless, if they are indeed paying taxes, I doubt what they pay outweighs what the actual tax-paying citizens are paying for them to be here. They are not legal American citizens, therefore they have absolutely no right to vote.

Ami Brassell-Rose
2d ago

OHIO ISSUE 2: VOTE YES/FOR - meaning the voter "Supports Prohibiting" local governments from allowing noncitizens or those who lack the qualifications of an elector to vote in local elections.

Dave Smith
2d ago

amazing. this even has to be said... voting is a right for citizens. if thr want to vote... do the work and become citizens. no other country would allow non citizens to vote...

