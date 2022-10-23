Read full article on original website
‘Barbarian’ is more suspense than spooky
Almost one month into spooky season, I’ve watched my fair share of horror movies, both new and old. With a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a cast including Bill Skarsgård (a.k.a. Pennywise the dancing clown from the “It” series), “Barbarian” has been on my list since its release in early September.
‘Black Adam’ fulfills promises of fun and fast, falls short of all other targets
Editor’s Note: A Daily staffer is affiliated with Warner Bros., but they were not involved in the creation, production or publication of this piece. Leading up to its release, “Black Adam” was marketed as a classic superhero epic with a twist. While “Black Adam” has some heart, well-placed humor and flashy action sequences, it makes for a puzzling and chaotic viewing experience.
Henry Thomas celebrates the legacy of 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' as movie marks its 40th anniversary
"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" actor Henry Thomas weighed in on the film's enduring legacy as it celebrates its 40th anniversary. He said he was "very proud" to have been part of the iconic movie.
13 sleepless nights of Taylor Swift’s life take form in her latest masterpiece, ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift never misses. On the coattails of two award–winning new albums and two re-recordings of old classics, Swift’s newest album, Midnights, transports us from the folksy woods of folklore and evermore and places us right in the middle of a euphoric cityscape of new beginnings and introspective evenings. An accumulation of 13 thoughts from Swift’s restless nights, Midnights combines her masterful songwriting ability with a groovy, exciting new sound.
‘Acapulco’ is back and ready to “change everything”￼
From the beaches of Cancún to the islands of Puerto Rico, it’s safe to say that well-off Americans love traveling — traveling to luxurious resorts in areas upheld by working-class communities, that is. Apple TV’s hit comedy “Acapulco” understands the issues that often come with mass tourism, while taking a comedic spin that highlights oft-underrepresented voices.
‘Smile’ comprehensively depicts the weight of trauma
There’s been a lot of buzz around “Smile,” the new horror film that pulls off its best scares through, as you may have guessed, creepy grins. The promotion of this movie was a lot of fun — photobombs of people smiling scarily in the background of baseball games and even on “The Today Show” — which is part of the reason I eagerly added it to my must-watch horror list for the season.
But it's just Octoberrr...
“So what’s with the Christmas music?” My wife knows me to have a more-bah-humbug-than-thou attitude. So she was rather surprised to hear me straining to squeeze out a few strains of Yuletide euphony. I was testing some different rhythms for “Jingle Bells” but it sounded more like I just knocked the sleigh off its runners before it got to the drifted bank. It hasn’t even been cold enough yet for anyone to say “Brr!” We didn’t even have a Septemberrr, it was just an unseasonably...
Why I have not and never will watch ‘Gilmore Girls’￼
Everyone knows that in the world of television, there are a few TV “greats” — a handful of cult classics that persist, year after year, snagging the top spots on fan-favorite lists and holding onto their places on streaming platforms with an iron fist. Think “Friends,” “The Office,” “M*A*S*H” or “The Sopranos,” to name a few. Everyone also knows that there’s a seasonal surge to these shows as well — it’s only right that when November rolls around you put on those Thanksgiving episodes of “Friends,” or when snow starts falling you obviously have to watch “The Office” Christmas specials. But when it comes to TV greats and cult classics, there’s one show that continues to have a massive seasonal resurgence, one largely regarded as the show to watch when the leaves start falling and the weather starts turning: “Gilmore Girls.” Once the threshold between summer and fall is crossed, it officially becomes Rory and Lorelai Gilmore season with an abundance of hot coffee, pretentious literature and cable-knit sweaters as far as the eye can see. My Instagram explore page is flooded with “Gilmore Girls” edits, and I can’t scroll through TikTok without catching a glimpse of a “Gilmore Girls” scene or someone arguing about Team Jess or Team Dean with enthusiasm reminiscent of the “Twilight” era (BTW, Team Jacob all the way). But no matter how many reels I see of clever Lorelai moments or Rory reading Sylvia Plath, I refuse to give in to this overhyped fall classic. I will not be watching “Gilmore Girls.”
Pharoah Sanders overcame obscurity and achieved immortality
Amid the storied history and towering discography of the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO), 2021’s Promises stands out as perhaps their most ambitious recording ever. It’s uncommon for major orchestras to release standalone recordings of pieces outside the standard classical canon — Bach, Beethoven, Brahms and the like — and it’s even rarer for those few recordings to be as nonconforming to classical conventions as Promises. From the first few harpsichord and celesta notes and the lengthy silence that follows them, it’s clear that Promises is not your standard symphonic work, even if it pretends to be one with its orchestral instrumentation and multi-movement form.
‘From Scratch’ tells the story of love, passion and discovering oneself while studying abroad￼
Studying abroad is supposed to be a life-changing experience, and for Amy Wheeler (Zoe Saldaña, “The Adam Project”), this is most definitely the case. Based on actress Tembi Locke’s 2019 best-selling memoir of the same name, Netflix’s new miniseries “From Scratch” tells the story of finding love, passion and oneself along the streets of beautiful Florence, Italy.
‘The Midnight Club’ is more than just things that go bump in the night￼
Mike Flanagan and Intrepid Pictures are back once again with “The Midnight Club.” Flanagan has proved his mastery of the supernatural horror genre with “The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and “Midnight Mass.” His newest work, “The Midnight Club,” features familiar faces from his previous projects and follows in its predecessors’ footsteps, though not quite in the same way.
