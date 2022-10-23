Everyone knows that in the world of television, there are a few TV “greats” — a handful of cult classics that persist, year after year, snagging the top spots on fan-favorite lists and holding onto their places on streaming platforms with an iron fist. Think “Friends,” “The Office,” “M*A*S*H” or “The Sopranos,” to name a few. Everyone also knows that there’s a seasonal surge to these shows as well — it’s only right that when November rolls around you put on those Thanksgiving episodes of “Friends,” or when snow starts falling you obviously have to watch “The Office” Christmas specials. But when it comes to TV greats and cult classics, there’s one show that continues to have a massive seasonal resurgence, one largely regarded as the show to watch when the leaves start falling and the weather starts turning: “Gilmore Girls.” Once the threshold between summer and fall is crossed, it officially becomes Rory and Lorelai Gilmore season with an abundance of hot coffee, pretentious literature and cable-knit sweaters as far as the eye can see. My Instagram explore page is flooded with “Gilmore Girls” edits, and I can’t scroll through TikTok without catching a glimpse of a “Gilmore Girls” scene or someone arguing about Team Jess or Team Dean with enthusiasm reminiscent of the “Twilight” era (BTW, Team Jacob all the way). But no matter how many reels I see of clever Lorelai moments or Rory reading Sylvia Plath, I refuse to give in to this overhyped fall classic. I will not be watching “Gilmore Girls.”

