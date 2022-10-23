Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Vote for who you think will win the 2022 Division 7 football state title
The Michigan high school football playoffs kick off this weekend and 32 teams in each division will have a chance to bring home a state championship trophy and etch their names in the history books. For the past six seasons, the Division 7 field has been dominated by either Pewamo-Westphalia...
MLive.com
Check out the Top 50 Michigan high school football rankings for the week of 10/23/22
We have reached the end of the regular season and the point at which 256 teams face the stresses of a single-elimination tournament. One bad night, and the season is done. Several good ones week after week and Ford Field is in your future. Several key matchups in the southeast...
WNDU
MHSAA announces football playoff pairings
(WNDU) - The regular season came to a close this past weekend for high school football teams in Michigan, but several teams in our area will play at least one more game after advancing to the playoffs!. The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSSA) announced this year’s playoff pairings Sunday...
MLive.com
Who will win the Division 1 football state championship in Michigan? Cast your vote
The high school football state playoffs have arrived in Michigan and we want to know which team you think will win the Division 1 state championship. Go ahead and cast your vote as often as you want until 7 p.m. on Friday evening. Belleville won its program’s first state championship...
MLive.com
2022 high school football playoff brackets, with first-round times and dates
A look at the Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs for the 2022 season, with first-round pairings, times and dates. Here are the brackets for each 11-player football and eight-player football division, showing the road to the state finals. 11-PLAYER FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS. 8-PLAYER FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS. If you would like...
Kalkaska football's Cooper Swikoski wins SBLive's Michigan Athlete of the Week (Oct. 3-9)
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email "athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com" with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line. Michigan high school football 2022 first round playoff matchups Photos: Bishop Foley defeats Cardinal Mooney in Catholic League Prep Bowl ...
Four Flint-area boys soccer teams still alive entering regionals with brackets for each
FLINT – Four Flint-area soccer teams are still alive in the state tournament entering this week’s regional round. Fenton and Goodrich are in the Division 2 field while Powers Catholic and Imlay City are still alive in Division 3.
Lansing-Area H.S. Football 1st Round Playoff Matchups
There are eighteen area teams that have qualified for the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) football playoffs. Sixteen of them are in the 11-Player playoffs with a pair of schools (Fulton and Morrice) making it in the 8-Player tournament. Of the first round matchups, only two of them feature...
See which Flint-area football teams are ranked by AP and the coaches this week
FLINT – Seven Flint-area high school football teams are among the teams ranked by The Associated Press and coaches association this week. According to The AP, Davison (8-1) is No. 7 in Division 1, where Lapeer (7-2) fell out of the rankings after losing to the Cardinals last week.
County cross country teams compete at Class D team State Championship
HILLSDALE COUNTY — County runners competed in the Michigan Class D Cross-country State Championships this weekend at Shepard High School. Runners competed in the team state championship, hoping to improve their times before the MHSAA regionals begin later this week. Hillsdale girls cross country won the Class D state...
MLive.com
Who’s trending up in Jackson-area football
JACKSON -- Week 9 has come and gone and we are into the playoffs in high school football. In and around the Jackson area, eight teams are still standing and fighting for a chance to move on, with several area teams set to face opponents from right down the road.
Freeland, Frankenmuth suffer tough boys soccer regional defeats
After two halves and two overtimes, Freeland was one penalty kick away from a regional semifinal win. But Elk Rapids got the penalty kick that Freeland didn’t, advancing to Thursday’s Division 3 regional championship game at Clare against Alma.
MLive.com
Metro Detroit boys soccer state tournament scores from region semifinals
Check out scores from the Metro Detroit boys soccer region semifinals from Tuesday night. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 2, Warren De La Salle Collegiate 1. Madison Heights Bishop Foley 1, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 0. Plymouth Christian Academy 2, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 0.
MLive.com
See what’s next for the Kalamazoo area’s 2022 boys soccer district champions
KALAMAZOO, MI – Portage Central, Richland Gull Lake, Paw Paw, Hartford, Marcellus Howardsville Christian and Kalamazoo Hackett all continued their quest for a state soccer title by winning district championships last week. That first piece of playoff hardware is a good start, but there are bigger things ahead, starting...
One Flint-area boys soccer team remains in state tournament
FLINT – Imlay City is the lone Flint-area team remaining in the boys state soccer tournament. The Spartans beat Frankenmuth 2-1 Tuesday at Pontiac Notre Dame to earn a spot in Thursday’s Division 3 championship game against Detroit Country Day.
Comments / 0