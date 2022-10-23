Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Solo Sikoa Explains Why He Didn’t Want To Become An Uso
Solo Sikoa has discussed his WWE main roster run so far, revealing that he had hoped that he wouldn’t become a third ‘Uso’. Sikoa, notably the brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso, made his WWE main roster debut at the September 3 Clash At The Castle event, helping Roman Reigns during his Undisputed WWE Universal Title defence.
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Stars We've Lost In 2022
One of the toughest parts about following pro wrestling is taking account of the wrestlers lost on a year-to-year basis. As post-career wellness continues to improve for modern wrestlers, it never gets any easier saying goodbye to the brave and talented men and women who entertain the masses on a weekly basis.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Talent Says Hulk Hogan Thought Andre The Giant Was Going To Kill Him
Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant had one of the most iconic wrestling rivalries in history, but their issues were not always contained inside the ring. According to Mario Mancini on the latest episode of "The Mario Mancini Show," Hogan once thought Andre was going to legitimately kill him, which led to him, "screaming down the hallway."
wrestlingworld.co
The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, Revealed as the New Member of The Schism
Ava Raine, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, made her NXT debut this week as part of Joe Gacy’s faction, The Schism. For the past couple of weeks, a mysterious person with the red hood has been seen with and around The Schism, which includes the tag team The Dyad. On this week’s show, it was revealed to be Raine.
wrestletalk.com
Absent WWE Star Injury Confirmed On Raw
A top WWE star’s absence was confirmed with dialogue during a segment between other wrestlers on tonight’s WWE Raw. During a segment that went on to get progressively stranger as time wore on, a throwaway line ended up being quite crucial. While the Miz speculated that Tommaso Ciampa...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Star Returns on RAW with New Look and New Attitude, Possible Title Match
Nikki Cross has returned to WWE RAW with her old name, plus a new look and new attitude, apparently with a touch of her old gimmick. Cross has wrestled a few non-televised live event matches this month, but she last worked a WWE TV match during the September 26 RAW, where she came up short against the debuting Candice LeRae. After that short match, Cross sat up in the corner and removed her superhero mask while crying.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Sets Ticket Revenue Record For Boxing at Desert Diamond Arena
The event headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva has established itself as the highest grossing boxing event for ticket revenue in the history of Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) and the second highest-grossing ticket event across all combat sports with six days to go until fight night.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Natalya & Her Sister, Liv Morgan, Xavier Woods, Kane, More
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan will be appearing on this week’s episode of Chucky. The official Twitter account of the show posted a video preview of the former SmackDown Women’s Champion’s appearance on the show. You can check that out below:. Xavier Woods took to Twitter to hype...
wrestlinginc.com
Kofi Kingston Gives Update On Big E's Recovery
The New Day has been missing its third member, Big E, ever since early March this year. Ridge Holland attempted to nail Big E with an overhead belly-to-belly, however the move unfortunately went awry and the Triple Crown Champion landed on the top of his head. This accident led to Big E fracturing two cervical vertebrae, his C1 and C6, with the muscle of the group remaining out of action to this day. Despite reports from doctors that he narrowly avoided different tragedies, Big E has attempted to stay positive and has posted updates since March, with him throwing away his neck brace months ago. Former WWE Champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston provided an update on Big E's recovery.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Decision Not To Give Bron Breakker Steiner Family Name
Given his family's lineage, many believed that Bron Breakker should've adopted the "Steiner" name, similar to his father and uncle, but WWE had other plans at the time. It was reported that Breakker himself came up with the name, stating that the inspiration came from his time playing football. Someone...
MMAWeekly.com
Conor McGregor scoffs at proposed Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski bout: ‘This fight does 10 buys’
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor trashed the proposed champ vs. champ matchup between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. After Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira in the UFC 280 main event on Saturday, he called out the featherweight champion. Volkanovski entered the octagon and accepted the challenge. Volkanovski served as the backup for the lightweight championship bout, weighing in during the official weigh-in.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Nikki Cross returns, attacks Bianca Belair and Bayley during main event
In the main event of WWE Raw on Monday night, Bayley managed to score her first singles win over Bianca Belair in nearly two years. It wasn't all good news for Bayley, however, as she was attacked by Nikki Cross after scoring the win. Cross had helped Bayley get the...
wrestletalk.com
Bloodline Member Gives Thoughts On Potential Rock/Roman Bout
Newest addition to the Bloodline stable, Solo Sikoa, has given his thoughts on a potential match up between the Rock and Roman Reigns. Sikoa made his main roster debut back at WWE Clash At The Castle, interfering in the show’s main event to help his cousin and Tribal Chief Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against challenger Drew McIntyre.
itrwrestling.com
Val Venis Comments On Rumour Randy Orton Forced WWE Diva To Leave The Company
Following his arrival on WWE’s main roster in 2002 Randy Orton earned a reputation for being something of a wild child backstage. For years there have been rumours that his behaviour made him difficult to work with and upset a number of fellow stars. During this period Orton shared...
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Responds to Rumors That He Had Backstage Heat With The Rock in WWE
During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Shawn Michaels addressed the internet rumors that he and The Rock never had a match together in WWE because he had backstage heat with The Rock. The following is what Michaels said:. “I’ve never worked with him. I work with — you...
411mania.com
WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts To Being Mentioned on Raw, Rhea Ripley Bodyslams Luke Gallows
– James Ellsworth got name dropped on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to social media to react. On tonight’s show, The Club confronted The Judgment Day and AJ Styles referred to Dominik as belonging to “the generation of James Ellsworth” as opposed to Dominik’s self-comparison to Eddie Guerrero.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Hated Former WWE Star’s Name
In the world of professional wrestling a good name can go a long way, but there’s no denying that the wrong name can also hold a wrestler back at times. Al Snow made frequent appearances on WWE programming during the Attitude Era, and he seemed to be a fan favorite. However, Vince McMahon was not a fan of Al Snow’s name according to former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz.
wrestlinginc.com
The Boogeyman Returning To WWE Programming
The Boogeyman has been announced as one of the guests for the October 26 episode of WWE's "The Bump." The Halloween-themed episode is set to begin at 1 PM ET. The Boogeyman is under a legends contract with WWE, which means he makes infrequent non-wrestling appearances. Though in September, The Boogeyman made it clear that he wants to return full-time to the company. As noted, he had posted a photo of himself wearing a WWE Network hat with the caption, "Bring Boogeyman Back To TV."
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces New Match For Tonight’s Raw
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw as Karl Anderson vs. Finn Bálor will take place. The O.C will wrestle The Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at the Crown Jewel event on November 5th. The only other match confirmed...
The Rock’s daughter has arrived on WWE TV
Wherever Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was last night, he had to be feeling a sense of pride as his daughter made her first appearance on WWE TV. Ava Raine (real name: Simone Johnson) was revealed on NXT as the mysterious hooded member of the Schism faction, removing her mask after group leader Joe Gacy insisted there was no going back. “The love and acceptance the Schism has given me defies any preconceived notions of who I’m supposed to be,” Raine said, in what could be read as a sly reference to her real life father. “This family completes me.” You can watch...
Fightful
