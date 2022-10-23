Read full article on original website
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Meet the largest organism ever recorded in history
The largest living organism on earth (by volume), it can reach heights up to 100 feet tall. The aspen tree is a fascinating species of poplar native to cold and subalpine regions of both North America, Europe and Asia. The aspen is one of the largest living organisms on earth, but what exactly makes this tree so special? In this article, we'll explore the facts about the aspen tree so you can learn more about its unique characteristics.
Finland Detects Five Mystery Underwater Explosions in Russian Waters
The suspected blasts occurred in the Gulf of Finland on October 20 and 21, less than a month after the mysterious Nord Stream explosions.
A new method to make high-performance magnets could minimize our reliance on rare earth elements
A team of researchers from the University of Cambridge, alongside colleagues in Austria, has discovered a potential replacement for the current method for making high-performance magnets without using rare earth elements. These high-performance magnets, used in wind turbines and electric vehicles, are vital for building a zero-carbon economy. Currently, the...
Science Believes Consciousness Survives Death (Opinion Piece)
Has Science Finally Found Proof Our Consciousness Continues After Death?. According to Dr. Sam Parnia of NYC Langone, who spends a lot of his time studying the process of death and dying, the process of separation is one of peace and awareness.
'Potentially dangerous' asteroid nearing Earth is increasing in speed
Another replay of Armageddon? The earth isn't the only celestial body in space, although a large planet it is still surrounded by many celestial elements that might potentially bring harm to it. One such space element is the asteroid Phaethon which, according to scientists, might become a threat to our planet in future.
Discovery Could Dramatically Speed Up the Search for Extraterrestrial Life
Planets orbiting the most common star type may be uninhabitable. An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf — the most abundant type of star in the universe — appears to have no atmosphere at all. This dramatic discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets.
Science sleuths solve century-old mystery of Martian meteorite’s discovery
- A toxin which makes pigs vomit is the surprising key which has unlocked the century-old mystery of the origins of a Martian meteorite, and the possible identity of the Black student who discovered it. In 1931, an unusual stone stored in the geological collection of Purdue University in the...
The healing power of artificial intelligence
Combining biomedical knowledge, mathematical principles, informatics and computing to study complex medical problems and help improve the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. This is the essence of so-called computational medicine. One example? Analysing the human body as if it were a social network where cells communicate or even monitoring the progress of a chronic disease by setting off automated "alarms."
Large Hadron Collider achieves project milestone
The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has successfully approached a proton collision point for the first time since its three-year refurbishment. The successful implementation of the new Vertex Locator (VELO), which was partly built in Manchester offers a greater collision rate of protons and efficiency. The process is called "VELO closing"...
New way to label proteins could help track disease
A new method to study the proteins released by cells could lead to the development of new tools to track diseases including cancer. The method for finding new ’biomarker’ proteins was developed by scientists at the Francis Crick Institute and Imperial College London. Biomarkers are highly valuable tools...
New research sheds light on hidden world of viral coinfections
- New laboratory research using cells from human lungs has, for the first time, offered insights into the hidden world of viral coinfections. Led by the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research and published in Nature Microbiology, the new research offers a rare glimpse into the world of viral coinfection in human cells. Researchers believe findings from the study may help to explain why coinfections lead to significantly worse outcomes for some patients, including hard-to-treat viral pneumonia.
How Do You Solve a Problem Like a Proton? You Smash It to Smithereens - Then Build It Back Together With Machine Learning?
How Do You Solve a Problem Like a Proton? You Smash It to Smithereens - Then Build It Back Together With Machine Learning. Protons are tiny yet they carry a lot of heft. They inhabit the center of every atom in the universe and play a critical role in one of the strongest forces in Nature.
From the ’Last Dances’ via the Discoveries to New Patterns - Changing of the Guard in Contemporary German Literature
Topic: From the "Last Dances" via the Discoveries to New Patterns. Changing of the Guard in Contemporary German Literature. Speaker: Ilse Nagelschmidt, University of Leipzig, Head of the Group of Modern German Literary Studies. Time: Friday, 04.11.2022, 3:00 p.m. Place: TU Ilmenau, Faraday Building, Weimarer Straße 32. Admission: 5...
A newly discovered planet could make it easier to find extraterrestrial life
Scientists have made an amazing discovery. According to a new study published in The Astrophysical Letters, astronomers found an Earth-like planet with no atmosphere. The planet, which orbits an M dwarf star, which is one of the most common types of stars in our universe, could even help make it easier for astronomers to find extraterrestrial life.
Desktop simulation of MIT.nano die bonder enables virtual tool training
Digital twins to expand training capabilities through virtual reality. Packaging is the final step in the process for manufacturing a semiconductor device. A critical tool for packing is the die bonder, which facilitates device assembly typically by attaching a chip in a precise location on a substrate. Die bonders are...
Imperial experts included in £15m funding for speculative engineering research
Five researchers from Engineering and Natural Sciences are among those who have received funding from the EPSRC New Horizons initiative. The initiative, which is run by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), part of UK Research and Innovation , is providing £15 million investment to support 77 new research projects.
Protecting whales and dolphins: Media students at TU Ilmenau work with Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC)
This winter semester , students at TU Ilmenau are developing communication concepts for the whale and dolphin conservation organization "Whale and Dolphin Conservation" (WDC) Germany. In a seminar held by the Group for Research in Public Relations and Communication of Technology, students are developing campaigns to raise awareness of whales and dolphins on WDC’s social media and to interest medium-sized companies in cooperating with WDC.
Designing the cities of tomorrow
Carlo Ratti investigates how digital technologies transform our urban spaces and how they can be harnessed to design sustainable cities for the future. Reflecting on the mission and approach of SENSEable City Lab at MIT and his role as its director, Carlo Ratti quotes the Nobel laureate Herbert Simon, who said, "The engineer, and more generally the designer, is concerned with how things ought to be - how they ought to be in order to attain goals, and to function." Simon was a political scientist and economist, but his groundbreaking research on decision-making within organizations was informed by disparate disciplines including computer science and cognitive science.
The NEMESIS project, a new weapon for the treatment of focal brain lesions, receives an ERC Synergy Grant
The team of Gustavo Deco at UPF, together with IDIBAPS and the universities of Padua and Milan in Italy, have been selected for the European Research Council (ERC) Synergy Grants programme. The grant awards 10 million euros to the four teams over the next six years. This is the first time that UPF has received this type of grant for a research project.
