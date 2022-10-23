ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Meet the largest organism ever recorded in history

The largest living organism on earth (by volume), it can reach heights up to 100 feet tall. The aspen tree is a fascinating species of poplar native to cold and subalpine regions of both North America, Europe and Asia. The aspen is one of the largest living organisms on earth, but what exactly makes this tree so special? In this article, we'll explore the facts about the aspen tree so you can learn more about its unique characteristics.
ohmymag.co.uk

'Potentially dangerous' asteroid nearing Earth is increasing in speed

Another replay of Armageddon? The earth isn't the only celestial body in space, although a large planet it is still surrounded by many celestial elements that might potentially bring harm to it. One such space element is the asteroid Phaethon which, according to scientists, might become a threat to our planet in future.
scitechdaily.com

Discovery Could Dramatically Speed Up the Search for Extraterrestrial Life

Planets orbiting the most common star type may be uninhabitable. An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf — the most abundant type of star in the universe — appears to have no atmosphere at all. This dramatic discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets.
myscience.org

The healing power of artificial intelligence

Combining biomedical knowledge, mathematical principles, informatics and computing to study complex medical problems and help improve the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. This is the essence of so-called computational medicine. One example? Analysing the human body as if it were a social network where cells communicate or even monitoring the progress of a chronic disease by setting off automated "alarms."
myscience.org

Large Hadron Collider achieves project milestone

The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has successfully approached a proton collision point for the first time since its three-year refurbishment. The successful implementation of the new Vertex Locator (VELO), which was partly built in Manchester offers a greater collision rate of protons and efficiency. The process is called "VELO closing"...
myscience.org

New way to label proteins could help track disease

A new method to study the proteins released by cells could lead to the development of new tools to track diseases including cancer. The method for finding new ’biomarker’ proteins was developed by scientists at the Francis Crick Institute and Imperial College London. Biomarkers are highly valuable tools...
myscience.org

New research sheds light on hidden world of viral coinfections

- New laboratory research using cells from human lungs has, for the first time, offered insights into the hidden world of viral coinfections. Led by the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research and published in Nature Microbiology, the new research offers a rare glimpse into the world of viral coinfection in human cells. Researchers believe findings from the study may help to explain why coinfections lead to significantly worse outcomes for some patients, including hard-to-treat viral pneumonia.
BGR.com

A newly discovered planet could make it easier to find extraterrestrial life

Scientists have made an amazing discovery. According to a new study published in The Astrophysical Letters, astronomers found an Earth-like planet with no atmosphere. The planet, which orbits an M dwarf star, which is one of the most common types of stars in our universe, could even help make it easier for astronomers to find extraterrestrial life.
myscience.org

Desktop simulation of MIT.nano die bonder enables virtual tool training

Digital twins to expand training capabilities through virtual reality. Packaging is the final step in the process for manufacturing a semiconductor device. A critical tool for packing is the die bonder, which facilitates device assembly typically by attaching a chip in a precise location on a substrate. Die bonders are...
myscience.org

Imperial experts included in £15m funding for speculative engineering research

Five researchers from Engineering and Natural Sciences are among those who have received funding from the EPSRC New Horizons initiative. The initiative, which is run by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), part of UK Research and Innovation , is providing £15 million investment to support 77 new research projects.
myscience.org

Protecting whales and dolphins: Media students at TU Ilmenau work with Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC)

This winter semester , students at TU Ilmenau are developing communication concepts for the whale and dolphin conservation organization "Whale and Dolphin Conservation" (WDC) Germany. In a seminar held by the Group for Research in Public Relations and Communication of Technology, students are developing campaigns to raise awareness of whales and dolphins on WDC’s social media and to interest medium-sized companies in cooperating with WDC.
myscience.org

Designing the cities of tomorrow

Carlo Ratti investigates how digital technologies transform our urban spaces and how they can be harnessed to design sustainable cities for the future. Reflecting on the mission and approach of SENSEable City Lab at MIT and his role as its director, Carlo Ratti quotes the Nobel laureate Herbert Simon, who said, "The engineer, and more generally the designer, is concerned with how things ought to be - how they ought to be in order to attain goals, and to function." Simon was a political scientist and economist, but his groundbreaking research on decision-making within organizations was informed by disparate disciplines including computer science and cognitive science.

