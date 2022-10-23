ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Hog Football Mid-Season Report Card

By Courtney Mims
By Courtney Mims
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – We are at the halfway point of the Arkansas football season, and the Pig Trail Nation team takes a look at how this team is doing so far.

Alyssa Orange, Mike Irwin and Courtney Mims put their teacher hats on and hand out some grades to players and the team.

See the full breakdown in the video above.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

