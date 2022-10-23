Hog Football Mid-Season Report Card

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – We are at the halfway point of the Arkansas football season, and the Pig Trail Nation team takes a look at how this team is doing so far.

Alyssa Orange, Mike Irwin and Courtney Mims put their teacher hats on and hand out some grades to players and the team.

See the full breakdown in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.