NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Wichita Eagle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Makes Return to Practice
Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get things turned around against the Baltimore Ravens this Thursday night?. While we'd love to tell you they absolutely will, it's hard to have faith in that winning prediction given what we've seen in the past two weeks. Of course, playing on a short week...
Wichita Eagle
Chase Claypool Opens Up About Steelers Offensive Woes
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense isn't getting any better. This week, they'll shut down the opportunity for Calvin Austin to return and look to change something - anything - to find a spark before the bye week. Head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't feel like there's a major issue with this group...
Wichita Eagle
Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Reportedly Suffered Fracture Around Eye Socket
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was poked in the eye during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, reported suffering a fracture around the eye socket and septum, the cartilage in one's nose, according to an ESPN report. Doctors are reportedly determining whether surgery is necessary...
Wichita Eagle
Will Saints’ Soul-Searching Pay Off?
The NFC South is a mess, which means the Saints are still very much in the hunt. The division is reminiscent of the NFC East from not so long ago. Things are just pretty bad all around. Naturally, lots of rumors are starting to swirl about Saints players and their futures, but they are just those right now. It's hard to imagine New Orleans trading anyone if they still have a shot to make something of their season. Of course, it's worth noting that the NFL's trade deadline is quickly approaching on Nov. 1.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Bring Back WR Greg Ward
One of the more well-respected Eagles players is back in Aaron Moorehead's wide receiver room. Veteran slot receiver Greg Ward was signed to Philadelphia's practice squad on Monday. Ward was part of the team’s receiving corps from 2019 through 2021 after originally signing as an undrafted free agent out of...
Wichita Eagle
Las Vegas Raiders Wednesday Roster Transactions
The Las Vegas Raiders made a few roster changes prior to Week 8 kicking off. The club signed offensive tackle Jackson Barton to the active roster while also re-signing defensive tackle Kyle Peko and cornerback Bryce Cosby to the practice squad, the Raiders announced Wednesday. Barton played in Weeks 1...
Wichita Eagle
Week 8 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings
Saving your fantasy franchise midseason on the waiver wire tends to be a losing experience. Last year Amon-Ra St. Brown only had 27 catches for 250 yards over his first eight games. Three weeks later, he became an impact player over the final six matchups (51/621/6). There are plenty of wideouts with high ceilings, but they need better quarterback play and a starting opportunity. To find the next St. Brown, it is essential to know each team’s wide receiver depth and follow each week’s injuries. Here’s a look at some of the wideouts with questions coming into Week 8:
Wichita Eagle
Tannehill ‘Headed in the Right Direction’
NASHVILLE – It’s wait and see for Ryan Tannehill as he deals with the most significant injury he has faced since he became the Tennessee Titans’ starting quarterback. What the media saw Wednesday as Tannehill strode to the podium for his weekly press conference was a right ankle that was not protected by any prominent wrap or supported with an orthopedic boot. He and coach Mike Vrabel also indicated that the quarterback would watch some or all the day’s practice, which was scheduled to be a walk-through, and the same would likely be true throughout the week as the first-place Titans (4-2) pick up the pace with their preparations for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans (1-4-1).
Wichita Eagle
Ravens – Buccaneers Week 8 Betting Trends
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Can Lamar Jackson outduel Tom Brady again when the Ravens travel to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night?. Jackson won his only meeting against Brady in 2019 when the Ravens beat the New England Patriots 37-20. Jackson threw for 163 yards with a touchdown and also ran for 61 yards with a pair of scores. Brady was 30 of 46 for 285 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Wichita Eagle
Doug Pederson Says Jaguars Weren’t Shopping James Robinson Ahead of Trade to Jets
Two days ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to trade James Robinson to the New York Jets, just six weeks after he opened the season as the clear-cut No. 1 running back. On Wednesday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson explained why the Jaguars dumped Robinson just seven games into the season, with the first-year head coach noting the Jaguars weren't openly shopping the former 1,000-yard rusher.
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Joe Burrow Mic’d Up For Bengals’ Win Over Falcons: ‘Let’s F------ Go Today!’
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow led the Bengals past the Falcons 35-17 on Sunday. He threw for 481 yards and three touchdowns. Burrow was mic'd up for the game. Watch the video below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much...
Wichita Eagle
Tua Tackles Sliding Issue
Tua Tagovailoa understands he really should slide when he scrambles out of the pocket to protect himself. That doesn't mean the Miami Dolphins quarterback is necessarily going to do it. View the original article to see embedded media. That pretty much was the essence of his answer to a question...
Wichita Eagle
Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
Wichita Eagle
Ryan Poles Calls Trade of Robert Quinn Painful But Necessary
Bears GM Ryan Poles didn't need to see the press conference when linebacker Roquan Smith broke down in tears to realize the impact on the Bears locker room after trading pass rusher Robert Quinn. He said he already felt that way about Quinn himself, but Poles made the trade for...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Reveal ‘Secret Sauce’; Dak Prescott & Practice Injury Report
Dak Prescott made his return as Cowboys starter against the Lions on Sunday, and on Wednesday it was back to The Star for some practice "normalcy'' ... and maybe some more Dallas "secret sauce'' as the 5-2 Cowboys prep for a Sunday Week 8 visit from the Bears. From the...
Wichita Eagle
Saints Injury Roundup: Michael Thomas Spotted, but Did Not Practice on Wednesday
We got our first glimpse of the Saints on Wednesday fresh off a mini-bye, and things are a little bit better on the health front. Here's how the initial injury report of Week 8 looks, as 11 players pop up today. DID NOT PRACTICE: Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen),...
Wichita Eagle
‘Safe Haven’: Dak Prescott Leans on RBs, Defense as Cowboys Beat Lions
The best friends for a quarterback returning after being out to injury?. Well, a running game and defense, of course. Dak Prescott leaned on his backfield mates and those on the opposite side of the ball, as the Dallas Cowboys cruised to a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
College GameDay in for an experience
Unlike the majority of football fans, I prefer college football to the NFL. Obviously the play is better when played by professionals, however I prefer almost everything else about the college game. Because of the constant turnover in college athletics, fandom is based almost exclusively on team support as opposed to following a player. There is more history, rivalry and traditions in college football than the NFL, and I dig that kind of stuff because I’m a bit of a dork. ...
Wichita Eagle
Why the 49ers Don’t Seem as Confident as Last Season
After the 49ers got completely emasculated at home by Kansas City this Sunday, a reporter asked Jimmy Garoppolo if he's confident the 49ers can turn their season around like they did last season. Remember, the 49ers were 3-4 last season too, then they went to the NFC Championship game. Surely they believe they can do that again, right?
