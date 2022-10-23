ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida insurance claims for Hurricane Ian near $7 billion

By Rachel Tucker
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida insurance companies have reported nearly $7 billion in claims in the 25 days since Hurricane Ian made landfall.

According to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, home and business owners have claimed $6,886,280,085 in damages connected to the storm, as of Oct. 21.

Demotech President ‘cautiously optimistic’ over insurers’ survival after Hurricane Ian

Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties top the list with the most claims. Insurers reported 204,000 claims in Lee County alone, accounting for over a third of the 569,000 claims statewide.

If you are a home or business owner who sustained damage from the storm – even just a little bit – insurance experts urge you to file a claim. You have two years to file a claim, by law, making the deadline Sept. 27, 2024.

8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi spoke with Barry Gilway , the CEO of Citizens Property Insurance, the state’s insurer of last resort. He said homeowners shouldn’t delay in filing claims, even if they don’t think the cost of the damage will meet their deductible.

“You may find later there’s undiscovered damage, which might potentially get you above that hurricane deductible,” Gilway said.

Some people have told 8 On Your Side they would rather pay out-of-pocket, concerned that if they file a claim, they’ll see higher rates or lose their coverage altogether. Gilway said this isn’t the case, and that hurricane claims differ from your standard water damage claim.

You can view the full breakdown of insurance claims connected to the storm here .

Comments / 25

Rodolfo Farinas
3d ago

I was wanting to buy a property in the SW FL area, but after seeing the destruction, and the high possibilities that it can happen over and over every few years, I wouldn't spend a dime in that area now.

Reply(3)
4
Mary Rutledge
3d ago

Just because we have claims into our insurance companies, doesn't mean they will pay anything on them. We are stuck paying for insurance but the insurance companies don't take care of its customers!

Reply(4)
4
joey
3d ago

Let’s see. There are over 7 million housing units in Florida. Not including commercial. If you include commercial probably equates to 5 hundred per household.

Reply
3
Comments / 0

