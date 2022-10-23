Court docs: Man left loaded gun accessible to 3-yr-old, leading to child's death

A man has been arrested after he left his loaded gun "easily accessible" to his young children, leading to the death of a 3-year-old son in Madisonville on Sunday, according to court documents.

Deangelo Davis, 37, was arrested after midnight Monday morning after his 3-year-old was shot and killed Sunday evening. Cincinnati police responded a single-family home in the 6100 block of Roe Street around 5:30 p.m.

Once on scene, police found the 3-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child was transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Court documents did not provide much detail, but said that Davis left his loaded gun in an "easily accessible" location for his 3-year-old and 6-year-old children. The 3-year-old boy died by "means of a gunshot" from that gun, according to court documents. It is not clear whether the gunshot was self-inflicted or if the second child was involved.

Davis is charged with endangering children, a third-degree felony.

Police also said that one officer was injured upon arrival at the scene. It is unclear at this time the nature of the injury, but it was non-life threatening and the officer was not shot.

We are working to learn more details about this incident. This story will be updated.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 5PM