Winter Storm Warning issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 17:37:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-26 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway Southerly winds have brought in warmer temperatures near sea level for Haines and Skagway. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches. * WHERE...Klondike Highway above 1500 feet including White Pass. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 PM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Skagway has changed back to rain late this afternoon. Above 1500 feet, snow is expected to last through Wednesday evening with the highest intensity during the day Wednesday and greatest accumulations at White Pass. Around 6 inches was already observed at White Pass at 7:30 am.
Flood Warning issued for Naguabo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 22:42:00 Expires: 2022-10-27 01:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Naguabo FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM AST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and from flood waters of the Rio Blanco river is expected. * WHERE...Naguabo. * WHEN...Until 715 AM AST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1022 PM AST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen. Minor flooding is already occurring along the Rio Blanco river in Naguabo. The intersection of road 31 with highway 53, and road 191 could be impassable. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Naguabo and Rio Blanco.
Flood Advisory issued for Humacao, Las Piedras, San Lorenzo, Yabucoa by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 22:15:00 Expires: 2022-10-27 01:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Humacao; Las Piedras; San Lorenzo; Yabucoa FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AST TONIGHT * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Humacao, Las Piedras, San Lorenzo and Yabucoa. * WHEN...Until midnight AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 939 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Las Piedras, Humacao, Yabucoa, San Lorenzo, La Fermina, Martorell, Anton Ruiz, Playita, Punta Santiago, Candelero Arriba, Comunas, Rosa Sanchez, Pueblito Del Rio, El Negro, Jagual and Bajandas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Ceiba, Fajardo, Luquillo, Naguabo, Rio Grande by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 22:15:00 Expires: 2022-10-27 01:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ceiba; Fajardo; Luquillo; Naguabo; Rio Grande FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM AST THURSDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Ceiba, Fajardo, Luquillo, Naguabo and Rio Grande. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 942 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding and excessive runoff. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fajardo, Luquillo, Naguabo, Rio Grande, Vieques, Ceiba, Ramos, Playa Fortuna, Aguas Claras, Hato Candal, Luis M. Cintron, Roosevelt Roads, Punta Santiago, La Dolores, Duque, Palmer, Daguao, Rio Blanco, Pena Pobre and Bartolo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 23:30:00 Expires: 2022-10-27 08:30:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible, considering additional rainfall accumulations of 1 and 3 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...All of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Mudslides are possible in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The interaction between an upper-level trough and a tropical wave will lead to excessive heavy rainfall through Thursday. Although the activity will gradually diminish, this favorable scenario may last through the rest of the workweek into early this weekend. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible, considering additional rainfall accumulations of 1 and 3 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...All of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Mudslides are possible in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The interaction between an upper-level trough and a tropical wave will lead to excessive heavy rainfall through Thursday. Although the activity will gradually diminish, this favorable scenario may last through the rest of the workweek into early this weekend. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
