Effective: 2022-10-26 23:30:00 Expires: 2022-10-27 08:30:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible, considering additional rainfall accumulations of 1 and 3 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...All of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Mudslides are possible in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The interaction between an upper-level trough and a tropical wave will lead to excessive heavy rainfall through Thursday. Although the activity will gradually diminish, this favorable scenario may last through the rest of the workweek into early this weekend. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

