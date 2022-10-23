ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who won top honors for film, food and comedy at the last weekend of Prize Fest?

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
Prize Fest has officially come and gone in Shreveport and if you missed out on the second weekend that was filled with films, food and laughs, here's what you missed.

Comedy Prize

Seven comedians hit the Comedy Prize stage competing to prove who is the funniest in front of a crowd full of people and a panel of judges. Comedians from across the country were represented on the stage Saturday night, but only one took home the $2,500 grand prize.

Son Tran is the winner of the 2022 Comedy Prize and can now add it to his list of accolades that include Houston's Lafftown's Funniest and the Funniest Comic in Texas competitions.

Food Prize

For this year's Food Prize: Come and Get It competition, seven local chefs were randomly paired up with celebrity chefs from all over the country to create an award-winning dish.

The winner of the 2022 Golden Fork Award and the $2,500 grand prize is Sean Sullivan and Eppie Connolly. Sullivan has worked his way up from a dishwasher into the legendary culinary ranks and now serves as the executive chef at Frank's Louisiana Kitchen. Sullivan and Connolly

The winner of the 2022 People's Choice Award was Anthony Felan and Denise Joseph. Felan is the owner and executive chef of Fat Calf Brasserie that is known for its farm-fresh and slow food concept with a French influence that Felan has been long known for.

From winners to pictures:Here's what you missed at weekend 1 of Louisiana Prize Fest

Film Prize

There were several awards and recognitions that were handed out at the 2022 Film Prize including the founders circle awards, the award for best performance and the coveted grand prize for best short film.

Founders Circle Awards

These special judges' awards are a $3,000 reimbursable grant provided by the Prize Foundation that allows the six winners to come back for the 2023 Film Prize.

  • Strangers in Common - Carlos Jimenez
  • Rising Dawn - Monique Morton Derouselle
  • They Grow Up So Fast - John Beach
  • Please Scream Inside Your Heart - Jaya and Jacob McSharma
  • Peeping Todd - Josh Munds
  • Unicorn Poop - Lorna Street Dopson

The winner of the 2022 Louisiana Film Prize and the $50,000 grand prize is They Grow Up So Fast by John Beach who also won the Best Performance Award. The film follows Brian who meets Amy after a night out on the town, but things move a little faster than he anticipated.

Beach is a Shreveport native who is currently based in L.A. with recent accolades including co-directing the international award-winning short film The Accomplice opposite American Horror Story star Evan Peters.

"This has been so fun and so wild, and I am so overwhelmed," Beach said in his acceptance speech. "This is very cool, and it's just been an unbelievable journey. It's such a special thing and to all the other filmmakers: I have watched from afar; I have come in and I've seen your work. I've seen it virtually the last couple of years and I'm just blown away by your creativity and your storytelling ability. I have felt a bit like an outsider, even though I'm from here, coming back to do this. You've been so welcoming; I love your work and I hope I get to work with all of you and this is just so special."

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

