Castle Shannon, PA

1 person hospitalized after vehicle crashes into diner

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
CASTLE SHANNON — One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle crashed into a local diner.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police, fire and medics were sent to Grove Road in Castle Shannon at around 5:30 p.m., where a large hole was punched through the side of Bob’s Diner.

Crews believe the driver lost control of their car as they were coming down a hill.

Castle Shannon firefighters say the diner has been vacant since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

