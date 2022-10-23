ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Travis Tritt Forced to Cancel Upcoming South Carolina Concert

If you have tickets to Travis Tritt’s Anderson, South Carolina, performance, we have bad news for you. The country music star announced via Instagram today that the concert, which was scheduled for Nov. 10 has been canceled “for reasons beyond [his] control.”. Unfortunately, the. singer won’t be rescheduling....
Luke Bryan Bringing ‘American Idol’ Star on Florida Tour Stops

Luke Bryan was forced to postpone three dates in Florida on the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour due to Hurricane Ian. As the tour winds down, he’s getting ready to make the shows up. Riley Green stayed with Luke Bryan for most of the year, but he’s on just one of the makeup dates. That’s the final one in Tampa on November 5. So Luke Bryan needs some help, and he’s calling on a former pupil.
Jimmy Buffett Remembers Singing With George Strait, Keith Urban & More in Epic Throwback

Jimmy Buffett spent a lot of time around the country music community in his days. One of his biggest hits was the crossover classic “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” a duet with Alan Jackson. But he also spent a lot of time around other country icons like George Strait and Keith Urban. Check out a throwback photo that he shared from a very memorable (or forgettable, as it were) night.
Don Edwards, Legendary Cowboy Singer, Dead at 86

Legendary country music singer and cowboy Don Edwards has passed away at 86. Edwards, who spent over six decades singing about the beauty of the natural American West, died on Oct. 23, per Saving Country Music. Born and raised in the rural farming town of Boonton, New Jersey, Edwards grew...
Bo Jackson Says the MLB Has a Brighter Future Than the NFL

Legendary athlete Bo Jackson isn’t swayed by the NFL’s reported $11 billion revenue in 2021 — he believes that MLB has a brighter future ahead. The former football and baseball star recently sat down with Tony Anderson of Sports Seriously for a wide-ranging interview. Among the questions asked: which league has a brighter future between the NFL and MLB? Though the NFL continues to soar in popularity, Jackson feels that MLB has the upper hand going forward.
Lainey Wilson Provides Update on Her Father’s Health

Lainey Wilson stepped away from the road for a few dates earlier this year to be at her father’s side. The situation was even more dire than she let people know at the time. He’s fine now, and she’s talking more about what actually happened and how bad things were. In a new interview with Taste of Country Nights, she says that he is home now.
Garth Brooks Reveals Upcoming Relaunch of SiriusXM Channel

Garth Brooks joined Country Countdown USA recently and discussed a wide array of topics. Among the items that he hit in the conversation was his radio station. The Garth Channel signed off the air on SiriusXM on September 30. He launched the channel when he launched his stadium world tour in 2019. The channel mixed a lot of different genres and played his own songs about 25% of the time. He said that the intention for the channel was to coincide with the world tour, which just came to a close after five sold-out nights in Ireland.
