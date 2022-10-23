Garth Brooks joined Country Countdown USA recently and discussed a wide array of topics. Among the items that he hit in the conversation was his radio station. The Garth Channel signed off the air on SiriusXM on September 30. He launched the channel when he launched his stadium world tour in 2019. The channel mixed a lot of different genres and played his own songs about 25% of the time. He said that the intention for the channel was to coincide with the world tour, which just came to a close after five sold-out nights in Ireland.

1 DAY AGO