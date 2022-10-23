Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Related
KTUL
Clinical trial through OU Health shows promising results for drug derived by deer antlers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A clinical trial at OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center showed some promising results for a new drug derived by deer antlers. OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center was the highest-enrolling site for a clinical trial that showed promising results for a new drug that would help treat mouth sores caused by radiation and chemotherapy in patients with head and neck cancer.
Bright Health ending Oklahoma insurance options
Bright Health plans will discontinue offering its health plans in 2023 in Affordable Care Act (ACA) markets across the country, including Oklahoma.
KTUL
Oklahoma Poison Center offering tips for a safer Halloween
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center is reminding everyone to stay safe during Halloween. Poison Centers across the country manage numerous exposures involving Halloween-related substances and products each year. So this year, they're reminding people...
The Poultry Site
Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease, Oklahoma department says
Within the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has confirmed HPAI in backyard chickens in Tulsa and Creek counties. It has also been detected in wild waterfowl near Oklahoma City. Earlier this spring, HPAI cases were reported on a commercial poultry operation in eastern Oklahoma.
pdjnews.com
Smith crowned Miss Northwestern 2023
Emily Smith of Holdenville was named Miss Northwestern Oklahoma State University 2023 during the annual Miss Northwestern competition on Sunday, Oct. 23. Tristyn Burgess was crowned Miss Northwestern’s Outstanding Teen 2023. Smith, a junior vocal music education major, performed the vocal solo “Think of Me,” and her platform is “Make Big Talk.” Burgess performed a contemporary acrobatic dance…
okcfox.com
Here's how much you need to earn to live comfortably in Oklahoma City, according to study
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study is revealing how much you need to earn to live comfortably in Oklahoma City. According to a study by gobankingrates.com, the income needed to live comfortably if you’re a homeowner in Oklahoma City is $59,019.10. If you’re a renter, you need to make $62,691.10 to live comfortably.
KTUL
'We need to act immediately': Nelson, Walters, schools discuss solutions to test scores
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The candidates for state superintendent and local school districts are reacting to the new national report card results. The report shows Oklahoma students continue to fall far behind the rest of the nation. Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) tells Fox 25 they're introducing new programs...
KTUL
Dolly Parton Imagination Library comes to Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Public Schools and the Metropolitan Libary System announced the arrival of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Oklahoma County on Monday. The Imagination Library is a literacy-promoting program that provides participating kids with a book a month until they are five years old.
oknursingtimes.com
Norman Regional Nine Celebrates Grand Opening
Community members got their first look inside Norman Regional Nine recently. A grand opening celebration was held on October 22. The healthcare facility is located at 2000 Ann Branden Blvd., Norman, OK 73071. It includes a freestanding emergency department, primary and specialty care clinics, physical and occupational therapy, lab and imaging.
KTUL
'Safety is still missing': OKC leaders working to reduce pedestrian, cyclist hazards
Oklahoma City leaders are working to make roads safer, for cyclists and pedestrians. According to a government study, there's been more than 30 crashes at Reno and Meridian through September of 2022. It notes some of those incidents have impacted bikers and pedestrians. "West Reno is an area where we...
KOCO
Former Edmond Fire Chief Dwight Maker dies at age 72
EDMOND, Okla. — Former Edmond Fire Chief Dwight Maker has died, authorities announced Monday. Dwight Maker joined the Edmond Fire Department in 1972 and was named the fire chief in 1993. He served the Edmond Fire Department for 30 years before spending the next 20 years on the board of directors for the Oak Cliff Fire Protection District.
Starter homes are hard to come by in Oklahoma City
Even as OKC is ranked in the top four cities to buy affordable starter homes, the options are still limited for first-time home buyers.
kswo.com
Senior citizens fight inflation, rising electricity and prescription costs in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Inflation is affecting consumers across the nation, including Oklahomans who are cutting costs to make ends meet. That’s according to a recent poll out of Oklahoma City. The survey from Amber Integrated shows the average prices for food and energy in Oklahoma and Texas are...
okcfox.com
Student safety a concern after medical emergency at high school football game
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Safety at a high school sporting event. It's a new concern some Oklahomans have after a scary incident in Putnam City. The Putnam City-Putnam City North football game was delayed Friday, October 21 after a band student had a medical emergency. An Oklahoma bill called...
KTUL
Oklahoma celebrates production of Tulsa King ahead of November premiere
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Paramount+ has wrapped season one of "Tulsa King" in Oklahoma ahead of its November premiere. The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) announced on Tuesday that Paramount+ wrapped the principal photography for season one of "Tulsa King." "Tulsa King" is the largest, scripted television series...
Sobriety checkpoint planned for Oklahoma County
If you are planning on heading to Halloween parties this weekend, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds you to never drink and drive.
KOCO
Oklahoma leaders hope to stem swell of hate against Jewish community
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma leaders hope to stem a swell of hate against the Jewish community. They hope education is the key. Oklahoma Jewish leaders said they’re concerned about a rise in antisemitic remarks, sparked by recent interviews with rapper Kanye West. Now, they’re using the discussion to...
KTUL
Norman police: Threat against Norman North High School not credible
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Charges are pending against people who made threats against Norman North High School, the Norman Police Department announced on Tuesday. Police said they received information during a school assembly at Norman North High School on Friday about a possible threat of violence on the campus.
Shelter: Dozens of dogs searching for homes since July, August
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is working overtime to try and find loving homes for animals in need.
15-year-old shot during alleged dispute in Watonga
A 15-year-old boy from Blaine County is fighting for his life after his family said he was shot in the head.
Comments / 0