Norman, OK

KTUL

Clinical trial through OU Health shows promising results for drug derived by deer antlers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A clinical trial at OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center showed some promising results for a new drug derived by deer antlers. OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center was the highest-enrolling site for a clinical trial that showed promising results for a new drug that would help treat mouth sores caused by radiation and chemotherapy in patients with head and neck cancer.
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Poison Center offering tips for a safer Halloween

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center is reminding everyone to stay safe during Halloween. Poison Centers across the country manage numerous exposures involving Halloween-related substances and products each year. So this year, they're reminding people...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Poultry Site

Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease, Oklahoma department says

Within the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has confirmed HPAI in backyard chickens in Tulsa and Creek counties. It has also been detected in wild waterfowl near Oklahoma City. Earlier this spring, HPAI cases were reported on a commercial poultry operation in eastern Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pdjnews.com

Smith crowned Miss Northwestern 2023

Emily Smith of Holdenville was named Miss Northwestern Oklahoma State University 2023 during the annual Miss Northwestern competition on Sunday, Oct. 23. Tristyn Burgess was crowned Miss Northwestern’s Outstanding Teen 2023. Smith, a junior vocal music education major, performed the vocal solo “Think of Me,” and her platform is “Make Big Talk.” Burgess performed a contemporary acrobatic dance…
HOLDENVILLE, OK
KTUL

Dolly Parton Imagination Library comes to Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Public Schools and the Metropolitan Libary System announced the arrival of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Oklahoma County on Monday. The Imagination Library is a literacy-promoting program that provides participating kids with a book a month until they are five years old.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oknursingtimes.com

Norman Regional Nine Celebrates Grand Opening

Community members got their first look inside Norman Regional Nine recently. A grand opening celebration was held on October 22. The healthcare facility is located at 2000 Ann Branden Blvd., Norman, OK 73071. It includes a freestanding emergency department, primary and specialty care clinics, physical and occupational therapy, lab and imaging.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Former Edmond Fire Chief Dwight Maker dies at age 72

EDMOND, Okla. — Former Edmond Fire Chief Dwight Maker has died, authorities announced Monday. Dwight Maker joined the Edmond Fire Department in 1972 and was named the fire chief in 1993. He served the Edmond Fire Department for 30 years before spending the next 20 years on the board of directors for the Oak Cliff Fire Protection District.
EDMOND, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma celebrates production of Tulsa King ahead of November premiere

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Paramount+ has wrapped season one of "Tulsa King" in Oklahoma ahead of its November premiere. The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) announced on Tuesday that Paramount+ wrapped the principal photography for season one of "Tulsa King." "Tulsa King" is the largest, scripted television series...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Norman police: Threat against Norman North High School not credible

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Charges are pending against people who made threats against Norman North High School, the Norman Police Department announced on Tuesday. Police said they received information during a school assembly at Norman North High School on Friday about a possible threat of violence on the campus.
NORMAN, OK

