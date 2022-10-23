Read full article on original website
Mild, quiet day before rain, snow, wind and cold Thursday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is a bit milder, with above freezing temperatures for the Metro and southern New Mexico, but typical 20s and low 30s for the north and west parts of the state. Today will be a warmer, mostly sunny day. The mountains will see some breezes up to 25 mph, with lighter winds in the valley.
Another storm to bring rain and snow to parts of New Mexico Thursday
Quieter and warmer weather continues through Wednesday. Another storm arrives Thursday bringing more wind, rain, snow, and colder temperatures to New Mexico. Quieter weather has returned Tuesday after a strong fall storm moved across the state yesterday. Many woke up to freezing temperatures this morning, but high temperatures were as much as 5° to 30° warmer than yesterday. Despite the warmer weather, temperatures were still around 10° below-average. Warmer weather will continue to move in through Wednesday as westerly winds become a little more breezy tomorrow, ahead of our next storm system Thursday.
Quieter and warmer weather for New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is the coldest of the season across New Mexico. In fact, many areas, including parts of the Metro, will see their first freeze this morning. Be sure to layer up for the morning commute. Aside from cold temperatures, the weather is clear and quiet. Monday’s storm has moved east of the state, and drier, warmer weather is expected Tuesday.
Still breezy, very cold night ahead
Our top story the past two days has been the widespread, powerful wind gusts 45-65+ mph. The relentless winds are finally beginning to calm down tonight as the storm pulls east. Those strong winds brought some very chilly air as temperatures dipped 15-20° below average. Highs were more in line with early December than late October! The ABQ metro only reached 50° this afternoon while temps remained in the 40s north with wind chills in the 30s! Deep freezes are in effect this evening for much of central NM including the Rio Grande Valley where temps will plummet near freezing for the first time in 6+ months.
These areas in Colorado are under winter weather advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Colorado.
Snow and rain falls across New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a messy Monday across the state, with snow in the central, west and northern mountains, and rain for the low terrain of central, southern and eastern New Mexico. Most of eastern New Mexico will see rain throughout the day, and there is a chance for more snow showers in the northern mountains through the afternoon. The Metro will stay mostly dry, with a chance for a few showers during the afternoon. Western New Mexico will dry out during the day, starting to see more sunshine this afternoon.
Storm System Exits; Freezing Night Ahead
The weather has really changed over the last 48 hours across New Mexico brought by the first significant fall storm system of the season. This system is expected to exit the state tonight, allowing for a lot more sunshine into your Tuesday. Northern and western areas have already begun to clear.
INCOMING STORM: Up to 10 inches of snow expected in Colorado
The National Weather Service issued a 'winter weather advisory' in Colorado on Tuesday ahead of a multi-day storm that's expected to drop up to 10 inches of snow on some of the state's mountains. According to the service, the advisory applies to the Elk Head, Park, and Flat Top mountains,...
Warm, windy Saturday before the storm
Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to a some relatively milder temps this morning especially where we have some breezes and clouds over New Mexico. Ruidoso is already seeing gusts over 30 mph. Very windy weather will keep increasing this afternoon with peak wind gusts 40-50 mph east of the mountains. These winds will come from the west to southwesterly direction bringing downsloping warmth for one more day. Enjoy these balmy temps in the lower to middle 80s for Roswell, Tucumcari, and Santa Rosa because big changes are coming!
COLORADO FORECAST: Storm could bring up to 24 inches of snow, 55 MPH winds, and steep temp drop
The National Weather Service is calling for heavy snow, high winds, and steep temperature drops in Colorado over the weekend, ahead of a powerful storm system that is likely to deliver the first significant snowfall of the season. The storm system is forecasted to travel along the Continental Divide region...
Weekend storm brings strong winds, colder temperatures, rain, and snow
A storm system will bring active weather this weekend across New Mexico. Strong winds, colder temperatures, rain, and snow will all impact parts of New Mexico through Monday. Winds have already starting picking up across parts of New Mexico Friday. Our next storm system will bring even stronger winds Saturday afternoon, with gusts as high as 30 to 50 mph across the state. It will still be a warm day across New Mexico too. The strongest winds arrive Sunday, with some wind gusts approaching 60 mph. A strong cold front will begin moving into the Four Corners Sunday afternoon. The front will bring rain and mountain snow along and behind it as it pushes south into Sunday night. A sharp drop in temperatures will also follow behind the cold front into Sunday night.
What will winter look like in Arizona this year?
PHOENIX - A "triple dip La Niña" is what is predicted for this upcoming winter, which means drier conditions at a time when Arizona could use rain the most. The Climate Prediction Center in Washington, D.C. released their Winter Outlook report for December through February on Oct. 21, and their predictions indicate that the ongoing drought in the Southwest could get worse.
Crashes being reported across Montana as winter conditions create snowy and wet roads
HELENA, Mont. - Snow has fallen in parts of the state, and since early this morning, Montana Highway Patrol has responded to 50 crashes. Winter weather conditions are expected all day Sunday, and the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reminding people to not crowd plows. As of 1:50 pm,...
Colorado town named most ‘magical’ winter wonderland in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
Another storm system impacts New Mexico this weekend
Warm and dry weather will continue through Saturday, but the winds will be picking up. Our next storm moves in Sunday and Monday, bringing widespread windy weather, colder temperatures, and rain and snow. Warmer weather continues to return to New Mexico Thursday. Temperatures will keep climbing into Saturday ahead of...
New Fire Station Coming To New Mexico Eastern Mountains
Congresswomen Melanie Stansbury joined local officials in Moriarty on Monday to break ground on a new fire station. Stansbury helped secure $5.25 million in federal funding for the project on her first day in office after last year’s special election. About one-million was allocated by the state. It was...
