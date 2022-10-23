ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

atozsports.com

Bills hand Aaron Rodgers brutal news just days before matchup

Josh Allen and the Bills are on the warpath. With a top-five offense and defense in the NFL, all things are pointing in the right direction. Buffalo has luckily overcome a nasty injury bug over the past few weeks. Luckily, the team is coming off a bye week and is near full strength.
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

Aaron Rodgers went full bathrobe mode for his press conference

The NFL is littered with bold post-game looks and football fashion. Aaron Rodgers had neither of those during his press conference following the Packers’ loss to the Commanders. I know you think I’m going to dunk on this, but hell no. If I had spent all afternoon getting ground...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Outsider.com

JJ Watt and Wife Kealia Announce Birth of Their Son

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman JJ Watt and Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai Watt announced the birth of their son Tuesday. Both took to their respective social media accounts to share a photo of their newborn son, Koa James Watt. Per the Watt’s, Koa was born Sunday. “Love and...
atozsports.com

NFL insider details latest trade buzz surrounding Kansas City Chiefs

The NFL trade deadline (November 1) is less than a week away and the Kansas City Chiefs could be a team that makes some moves. Pro Football Focus NFL insider Doug Kyed reported this week that the Chiefs, along with the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, have “shown interest in the wide receiver market”.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Zach Ertz gave teammate JJ Watt fitting baby gift

JJ Watt and his wife Kealia are expecting their first child sometime soon. The two received a pretty fitting baby gift from one of JJ’s teammates. Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz and his wife Julie had a baby in August whom they named Madden. According to what was reported during the Cardinals’ game on “Thursday Night Football,” The Ertz family gave the Watts a custom baby outfit.
The Daily Advance

College GameDay in for an experience

Unlike the majority of football fans, I prefer college football to the NFL. Obviously the play is better when played by professionals, however I prefer almost everything else about the college game. Because of the constant turnover in college athletics, fandom is based almost exclusively on team support as opposed to following a player. There is more history, rivalry and traditions in college football than the NFL, and I dig that kind of stuff because I’m a bit of a dork. ...
JACKSON, MS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

