ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes' 3 TDs lead Chiefs past 49ers 44-23

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNBS1_0ijzuEH300

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Falling into an early hole was just what the Kansas City Chiefs needed to get going.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns to rally Kansas City back from another double-digit deficit in the Chiefs’ 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

“I think we like playing when we’re down,” defensive lineman Chris Jones said. “I guess we like challenging ourselves at this point. No one got rattled. We came together as a team.”

Mahomes got off to a rough start in this Super Bowl rematch with his early interception putting Kansas City (5-2) in a 10-0 hole but that once again proved to be no problem as he led the Chiefs to touchdowns on six of the next seven drives.

Mecole Hardman scored on two TD runs and an 8-yard catch, Justin Watson caught a 4-yard TD and JuJu Smith-Schuster finished it off with a 45 yard catch and run. Clyde Edwards-Helaire also scored on a 16-yard run as the Chiefs had their most productive offensive game of the season.

“To go out against defense like this and show that we can still be explosive and have those big plays, I think that will bode well for us as the season goes on and people don’t know where it’s going to come from,” Mahomes said.

The comeback improved Kansas City to 13-9 with Mahomes when falling behind by at least 10 points with the most memorable coming in a Super Bowl win over the 49ers (3-4) following the 2019 season.

The Niners dropped back-to-back games despite getting a boost from the addition this week of running back Christian McCaffrey, who had 62 yards on 10 scrimmage touches in his San Francisco debut.

But San Francisco settled for three field goals and came up empty on another chance when Jimmy Garoppolo threw an interception at the goal line before Kansas City ran away with it in the second half.

“We definitely had our chances,” defensive end Nick Bosa said. “It’s a great team and and we gave them too many easy ones.”

The Chiefs took control with back-to-back touchdown drives to start the second half. They started the opening drive of the third quarter at the San Francisco 33 following a 48-yard kick return by Isiah Pacheco and a personal foul on Jauan Jennings. Edwards-Helaire scored three players later to make it 21-13.

Kansas City made it 28-13 when Mahomes found Watson for the TD one play after Jerick McKinnon gained 34 yards on a third-and-20 screen pass.

“Once the defense gets a stop and once you’re on one, it’s like you’re playing Madden,” Smith-Schuster said. “They have the X-factor on the quarterback. They had one on Pat today. He was on fire.”

Mahomes then answered a TD pass from Garoppolo to George Kittle by hitting Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a 57-yard pass on third-and-11 to set up Hardman’s second TD run.

Mahomes found Smith-Schuster on another third down play for the final TD.

“Our defense prides itself on eliminating explosive plays,” 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said. “That’s just what the game felt like. Just explosive plays, one after another just keeping drives going and then them finding a way to get in the end zone.”

MISSED CHANCES

Both teams blew some scoring chances in the final two minutes of the first half. Jaylon Moore was called for a false start for San Francisco on a field goal attempt, leading the Niners to punt.

But Skyy Moore muffed the punt and San Francisco recovered at the 12-yard line, only to give the ball right back when Garoppolo was intercepted by rookie Joshua Williams.

The Chiefs drove inside the 10 but had a touchdown negated by a chop block and then Harrison Butker missed a 39-yard field goal try. Kansas City led 14-13 at the break.

REUNION WEEK

The Niners honored their alumni at the game, welcoming back the 2012 NFC championship team and presenting Bryant Young with his Hall of Fame ring. Coach Jim Harbaugh came back for the 10th anniversary of his team that went to the Super Bowl. It was his first time back with the 49ers since his the “mutual” parting following the 2014 season.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick was not among the players who returned.

INJURIES

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw left the game with a right calf injury.

Chiefs: Host Tennessee on Nov. 6.

49ers: Visit the Rams on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III makes bold comment about Chiefs’ offense

Robert Griffin III made a bold comment on Monday night about the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense. The “Monday Night Countdown” crew members were discussing the Chiefs, who were coming off a 44-23 road win over the San Francisco 49ers. The performance from the Chiefs was impressive and led to praise from the analysts. But RG3 took it to another level, saying that the Chiefs’ offense is actually better without Tyreek Hill.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Mahomes, Chiefs Offense Strike Gold In San Francisco

Following a tight loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs were eager to bounce back against the San Francisco 49ers. A commanding matchup awaited Kansas City before their 2022 bye week. In need of avoiding a second straight loss, the Chiefs did not mess around offensively. There were many play designs that took away the 49ers’ best weapons on defense. There were plenty of explosive plays via the passing game and yards after the catch. Additionally, there were plenty of positives from the offensive line that struggled mightily the week before.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Ryan surprised, hopeful after getting benched by Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan stood at his locker Wednesday, the disappointment etched all over his face. Two days after coach Frank Reich announced he was benching the 2016 league MVP, little had changed for the 15-year veteran. He was still upset that just seven games into his Indy career, he’d lost the starting job possibly permanently.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

After trade, Panthers creating new offensive identity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It took seven games, a major trade and a head coaching change, but the Carolina Panthers are finally creating an identity on offense. When interim head coach Steve Wilks took over two weeks ago, he told offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and his staff that he expects the team’s primary focus to be on running the football — regardless of the score.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

49ers count on bigger impact in game 2 with McCaffrey

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — For his debut with the San Francisco 49ers, Christian McCaffrey just wanted to make sure he knew his limited plays well enough to line up in the correct spot and run them properly. McCaffrey will be a much bigger part of the game plan this week now that he has a full week to learn the offense and prepare for a key game against the NFC rival Los Angeles Rams. “When you have someone like Christian, it’s always a lot more fun,” coach Kyle Shanahan said about putting together a game plan for the first time with his new star. McCaffrey practiced for the first time with the 49ers on Wednesday. He was acquired late last week in a trade from Carolina and only got on the practice field to meet his new teammates at the end of Friday’s session.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Associated Press

Chargers place Jackson on IR after surgery, sign Attaochu

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — JC Jackson was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers after he underwent surgery for a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee on Wednesday. The team signed linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to fill the open roster spot. Jackson’s knee appeared to give...
The Associated Press

Saints sticking with Dalton over Winston vs. Raiders

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen has decided that Andy Dalton will remain the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback for a fifth straight week — even though Jameis Winston is healthy enough to return. “Offensively, I feel like we’re in a little bit of a rhythm,” Allen said Wednesday after noting that Winston, who has been recovering from back and ankle injuries, was healthy enough to participate fully in practice. “We’ve been moving the ball effectively. We’ve scored points,” Allen continued. “So, we’re going to continue down that road with Andy.” New Orleans (2-5) has lost five of six games and dropped two straight. But as the Saints prepare to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, they’re just one game out of first place in the NFC South — a division in which every team has a losing record.
METAIRIE, LA
The Associated Press

Hackett shows he's in charge and at fault for Broncos' mess

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — By sitting Russell Wilson, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett demonstrated he’s in charge of the team. He also proved he’s at fault for Denver’s odious offense. The Broncos are 2-5 despite holding opponents to fewer than 16.4 points per game. They’re the first team in NFL history with a losing record while allowing fewer than 17 points a game through Week 7. In what may prove the best decision of his rocky rookie season in Denver, Hackett held out his $245 million quarterback against his wishes because of a strained hamstring. Wilson wore a smile and a headset on the sideline Sunday in support of Brett Rypien, who made his second career start.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Cook, Vikings seek consistency after breakthrough TD

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right. Finally, he was free. Cook raced untouched the rest of the way for a 53-yard touchdown to help Minnesota finish off Miami on Oct. 16 before the Vikings had their bye week. He punctuated the moment by hurling the ball into the seats behind the end zone — more on that later — and soon after that was celebrating a 24-16 victory in his hometown that raised Minnesota’s record to 5-1. The Vikings host Arizona on Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Cowboys’ Elliott, Raiders’ Adams among best bets to score

The more things change, the more some things just stay the same. This couldn’t be more true for our best bets to score in Week 8 of the NFL season. Despite sharing carries in the backfield, Elliott still maintains a healthy scoring profile as he’s tied for the fourth-most RB TDs in the league (four). He scored twice in Week 7, and this week he faces a Bears defense that is our fourth-best matchup for opposing RBs. What might be equally as important to Zeke’s scoring chances is that the Bears are comparatively our fifth-worst matchup for opposing WRs, so the Cowboys could be focused on the run.
The Associated Press

FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 8

Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy