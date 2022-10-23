Read full article on original website
Hogs Coach Sam Pittman: Auburn ‘Is a Big Deal’ to Players
Watch Pittman's complete press conference of trip to face struggling Tigers.
Bleacher Report projects Hogs to familiar bowl
FAYETTEVILLE — Bleacher Report has projected all the bowl games as the season is slightly past the halfway mark. They have projected different tiers of bowls. One of the tiers is Power 5 bowls projected to be fun. One of those games is Arkansas taking on Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. Arkansas (4-3) and Kansas State (5-2) last met in the Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2, 2016. Arkansas won that game 45-23. Oddly enough, Arkansas defeated Kansas State 29-16 on Jan. 7, 2012, in the Cotton Bowl which turned out to be Bobby Petrino’s final game as head coach of the Razorbacks.
Random Notes: Arkansas Razorback Basketball
Musselman's getting around again, Texas wants to watch basketball, plus watch list updates and trivia
Bryan Harsin points to the biggest challenge facing the Arkansas offense, reveals DB has left team
Bryan Harsin and Auburn will play a home game this week against Arkansas for the first time since Oct. 1, and the Tigers face a tall order in the Razorbacks’ offense. “The biggest challenge is that they’re really good,” Harsin said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “They’re tailbacks, their wide receivers. … and they’re well-coached. … The balance of the run game, the QB, the backs, the sweeps. … You have to know your assignments.”
Hoop Hogs stock watch following Arkansas’ 34-point win over Rogers State at BWA
FAYETTEVILLE -- The 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks inched closer to the 2022-23 regular season with an 83-49 victory over Division II Rogers State in the first of two October exhibition games on Monday at Bud Walton Arena, and a post-game analysis brings us to a Hoop Hogs stock watch to gauge phases of the game in which the squad as a whole showed improvement, remained static, or possibly regressed relative to five previous dress rehearsals.
Joseph Pinion flashes 3-and-D capability in Hogs' exhibition win
The Arkansas Razorbacks played all 15 players on the roster in their 83-49 exhibition win over Rogers State, giving ample opportunity to several young players. Joseph Pinion made the most of his chance, leading the team with 15 points in 14 minutes of action. Pinion has always been known for...
Pittman talks Jefferson, Sanders and others on offense
FAYETTEVILLE — KJ Jefferson is coming off an outstanding game against BYU and now hopes to duplicate that success on Saturday. Jefferson and the Hogs had a bye week this past weekend as did this week’s opponent Auburn. In a 52-35 win over BYU, Jefferson completed 29 of 40 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 10 carries for 32 yards. Sam Pittman talked about how they handled the bye week with Jefferson who missed the Mississippi State game with a head injury.
Arkansas' KJ Jefferson and Isaiah Nichols preview Auburn game
Arkansas' KJ Jefferson and Isaiah Nichols preview Auburn game. Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson and Isaiah Nichols preview …. Arkansas' KJ Jefferson and Isaiah Nichols preview Auburn game. Elkins’ mayoral candidates talk future challenges. The city of Elkins has two candidates for mayor that will be on the midterm ballot....
Nick Smith lands on Jerry West Award Watch List
University of Arkansas shooting guard Nick Smith Jr., was named to the 20-person watch list for the 2023 Jerry West Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today. The news comes on the heels of Smith's Bud Walton Arena debut Monday night in which he scored the first...
Unveiling of Newest Iteration of Hogs Simply Stunning
Defense, athleticism, selflessness highlight what might be deepest Arkansas roster ever
Arkansas releases depth chart for Auburn
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has released its depth chart ahead of the Auburn game this Saturday morning. The Hogs and Auburn are both coming off a bye week. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) and Auburn (3-4, 1-3) will kickoff at 11 a.m. and televised on the SEC Network. OFFENSE. WR 2 Ketron...
Eric Musselman breaks down exhibition win over Rogers State
Eric Musselman breaks down exhibition win over Rogers …. Eric Musselman breaks down exhibition win over Rogers State. Bentonville Schools presents new bus safety features. Bentonville Schools presents new bus safety features. 2022 Food Drive Challenge benefits NWA Food Bank. 2022 Food Drive Challenge benefits NWA Food Bank. EXCLUSIVE: Walton...
Barkley sees Arkansas’ hoops hype as warranted
Arkansas routs Rogers State in exhibition
You Never Know Which Court Musselman Will Show Up On
Arkansas coach's Halloween speech in elementary gym definitely surprising
Anthony Black and Trevon Brazile discuss exhibition win over Rogers State
Anthony Black and Trevon Brazile discuss exhibition win over Rogers State. Anthony Black and Trevon Brazile discuss exhibition …. Anthony Black and Trevon Brazile discuss exhibition win over Rogers State. Wednesday, October 26 Morning Forecast. Wednesday, October 26 Morning Forecast. Bentonville Schools presents new bus safety features. Bentonville Schools presents...
Arkansas Business Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Announced
The Sam M. Walton College of Business and the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame Board have named four outstanding business leaders as the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame class of 2023:. Curt Bradbury, chief operating officer, Stephens Inc. E. Fletcher Lord Jr., chairman of the board, Bumper to Bumper/Crow-Burlingame Co.
Poll numbers, The Kingston Trio and Sam Walton
On today's show, the latest numbers from the Talk Business and Politics/ Hendrix College poll, Sam Walton's career and The Kingston Trio will make their return to Fayetteville this week. Timothy Dennis. Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout...
Meg Ryan and David Duchovny filming new movie in northwest Arkansas
Meg Ryan has begun filming her new movie "What Happens Later," a romantic-comedy co-starring David Duchovny, in Northwest Arkansas, and the two were recently spotted in action at the Northwest Arkansas Airport.
October 2022 Golden Apple: Mindy Harris
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Schools bus driver Mindy Harris was the recipient of October 2022’s Golden Apple Award. Harris, who was nominated by four different people, has been a bus driver with the school district for 11 years, and says she still loves the role. “If we...
Nearly 3,000 customers in Fayetteville without power
Nearly 3,000 Southwestern Electric Power customers are without power Tuesday morning as heavy rain impacts Northwest Arkansas.
